Top 10 men’s track and field performances before NCAA preliminaries

Conference championships have wrapped and NCAA preliminary meets are up next. Here's my ranking of the top-10 performances in men's track and field so far.

1. All the collegiate records

No, I will not make you read a story listing all of the five collegiate records set so far this season. That's what this article is for.

That said, let's look at the other non-record-breaking performances that impressed.

2. Auburn's Keyshawn Strachan climbs the collegiate record books at first meet

Keyshawn Strachan is only a freshman. On his second attempt of his career and first legal throw, he launched the javelin 84.27 meters. The throw made him the fourth man in NCAA history to reach that mark. That's impressive for anyone, let alone a freshman at his first meet.

3. Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme wins the SEC championship... in the 400 hurdles

Ayden Owens-Delerme made his name in track and field as a decathlete, setting records and winning championships. However, he took a new leap this spring, taking on the challenge that is the 400-meter hurdles. He ran his third 400 hurdles race of his career at SEC championships, winning the conference title with a nation-leading 48.26-second finish. Not bad for a "decathlete".

4. Arkansas' Roje Stona climbs the discus ladder at SECs

Roje Stona became the second-best all-time discus thrower at SEC championships with a 68.64 meter toss. While he still trails all-time to currently active collegiate record holder Mykolas Alekna, Stona showed that he has the potential to challenge at the top of the sport.

5. Georgia's Kyle Garland has another impressive decathlon

Kyle Garland already holds the decathlon collegiate record but he turned out a No. 2 all-time performance at the SEC championships, accumulating 8,589 points. Garland continues to dominate across the 10-event slate.

6. Washington's Brian Fay's distance double clinches Washington's Pac-12 title

Brian Fay pulled off the distance double at Pac-12 championships, winning the 5000 meters in 14:08.03 and the 10,000 meter in 28:24.90. Both wins scored 20 combined points, leading Washington to its first-ever Pac-12 men's outdoor team title.

7. Texas Tech's Courtney Lindsey powers the Red Raiders to the Big 12 title

Courtney Lindsey's performances at the Big 12 championships led to 30 team points and a Big 12 title. Lindsey ran a leg of 38.24-second 4x100 meter relay — the third-fastest in the nation — while also winning the 100-meter and 200-meter titles in 10.08 seconds and 20.12 seconds, respectively. That's four total titles for Lindsey, with the biggest being the team title.

8. Houston's Shaun Maswanganyi wins three events at AAC championships

First, Shaun Maswanganyi anchored Houston's 4x100 meter relay team to a 39.45-second win at the American Athletic Conference championships. 70 minutes later Maswanganyi ran a 9.96 (+2.9) to win the 100 meters. Then, he ran a 19.99-second (+2.4) 200 meters to win his third title 45 minutes later. If you're keeping track that's two top-five all-conditions times in the country this year to win two conference titles. It was a busy, but successful day for the South African star.

9. Texas Tech's Terrence Jones runs 9.91-second 100 meters

The fastest 100-meter time in the country this year came from Texas Tech's Terrence Jones when he finished in 9.91 seconds at the Tom Jones Memorial meet. Jones is the only athlete with a wind-legal sub-10 time this year.

10. Florida's Ryan Willie comes back to win the SEC title

Ryan Willie used an elite final 100 meters to win the SEC 400-meter title. He trailed exciting the final curve but ended up winning the race in 44.27 seconds, a national lead. It was one of the best races of the entire SEC championship meet, thanks to a spectacular performance from Willie. He later led the Gators to a 4x4 collegiate record.