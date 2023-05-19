➡️ DI softball super regionals continue Friday

NCAA | May 19, 2023

2023 NCAA Division III men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced

2022 DIII women's outdoor track & field: day three recap

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

For each individual event contested, including the decathlon and heptathlon, the top 22 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 16 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.

The championships will be held May 25-27 at the Polisseni Track & Field Complex at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York.

The complete list of qualifiers is available on the following website: https://tf.deltatiming.com/ncaa/2023-ncaa-d3-outdoor-championships

For more information regarding the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, log on to ncaa.com.

