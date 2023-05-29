TRENDING 📈

NCAA.org | May 29, 2023

2023 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships advancements

Previewing the 2023 DI outdoor track and field championships

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The participants in individual and relay events qualified through competition at first round sites held May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida and Sacramento, California.  Heptathlon and decathlon participants will compete for the first time at the finals site. 

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. 

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield

