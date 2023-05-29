2023 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships advancements

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.



The participants in individual and relay events qualified through competition at first round sites held May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida and Sacramento, California. Heptathlon and decathlon participants will compete for the first time at the finals site.

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.



For more information regarding the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.