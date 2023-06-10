Florida men’s track & field team wins 6th outdoor national title

AUSTIN, Texas— For the sixth time in program history, the Florida Gators men's track and field team won the NCAA Outdoor Championship. This is the 11th National Championship for the men's team and the 14th overall for the Florida Gators track and field programs. All 11 of the men's titles have come under Head Coach Mike Holloway.



The 4x100 relay team of Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, and Robert Gregory led off the day winning silver, crossing the line with a time of 38.26. The Gators earned their second consecutive silver medal in the 4x100, after finishing second last year at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championship. The second place finished scored eight points for the Gators in the team competition.



Next up for the Gators was the 100m, where Pjai Austin's fifthp-lace finish earned the Gators four more points towards the team title. Shortly after the 100m, the trio of Emmanuel Bamidele, Ryan Willie, and Jevaughn Powell collected 20 more points in the 400m. Bamidele won the 400m title with a time of 44.24, the fastest time in the country this year, second fastest in school history and fourth fastest in the world this year. Ryan Willie secured silver (44.25) with the second fastest time in the country this year and fifth fastest in the world this year. Jevaughn Powell finished seventh in the event (45.32).



In the 200m, Robert Gregory earned fourth (19.89), running a personal best and earning five more points for the Gators. The final individual event was the triple jump where Sean Dixon-Bodie in his first NCAA Outdoor Championship as a Gator, placed fourth (16.61m/54'6") to also earn five team points.



Entering the final event, the 4x400, the Gators were down five points to Arkansas. The team of Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, Jevaughn Powell and Ryan Willie proceeded to win gold, setting a collegiate record time of 2:57.74 to win the relay title and secure the National Championship for the Gators.



Day four of the competition is comprised of the remaining women's finals and the women's heptathlon. The Gators begin the fourth day of competition at 5 p.m. ET when Sterling Lester begins the final day of heptathlon competition with the long jump. The first final of the day is the women's high jump at 8:30 p.m. ET followed by women's discus at 8:35 p.m. ET. The first running event of the day begins at 9:02 p.m. ET with the 4x100 final and the day ends with the 4x400.



NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS MEET

Friday's Finals Recap



Triple Jump



Men- In his first NCAA Outdoor Championship as a Gator, Sean Dixon-Bodie finished fourth with a mark of 16.61m/54'6". He scored five points for the Gators.



100m

Men- Pjai Austin finished fifth in the 100m (9.97), earning four points for the men's team competition.



200m

Men- Robert Gregory (19.89) finishes fourth in the men's 200m competition. His time is a personal best and improves his third fastest time in the event in school history. He earned five points for the team.



400m



Men- The 400m trio of Emmanuel Bamidele, Ryan Willie, and Jevaughn Powell finished first, second, and seventh respectively. Bamidele wins the individual National Title in the 400m, with a time of 44.24. This is the fastest time in the country this year, the second fastest in school history, and the fourth fastest in the world this year. Willie finished 0.01 seconds behind Bamidele, earning silver (44.25). Willie's time is the second fastest in the country this year, the third fastest in school history and the fifth fastest in the world this year. Powell earned seventh with a time of 45.32. The Gators earned 20 points for their performances in the 400m.



4x100



Men- Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, Robert Gregory (38.26) start off the day for the Gators with a podium finish, winning silver in men's 4x100. The Gators repeat as silver medalists in the relay after earning second last year at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championship. The 4x100 team scored eight points towards the team competition.



4x400



Men- In the final race of the day, the 4x400 team of Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, Jevaughn Powell and Ryan Willie ran a collegiate record time (2:57.74), breaking the previous record they set at the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships. The victory secured the team national title for the Gators program.



Holloway's words on winning a national championship



"It is an incredible feeling. I get asked all the time what my favorite championship is and I jokingly but not jokingly say the next one. There are different people, different experiences, different emotions involved. We had new athletes who had never done it before. For Coach Palmer, we always joke that when we get a new coach we get a National Championship. If we did not win this one I would let him down so. I am so happy for him and his wife Sam [Palmer] and Liam [Palmer]. It is just an awesome feeling. We do not think about last year or think about defending anything. Our job was to come in here and win this one and that is what we did."