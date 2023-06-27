Breaking down the 2023 Bowerman men's finalists

The 2023 Bowerman men’s finalists have been named, with three athletes making the final cut. Since 2009, The Bowerman is given each year to the most outstanding track and field athlete in the nation.

The Bowerman considers performances during the collegiate indoor and outdoor seasons, meaning any competitions after the 2021 DI outdoor championships do not count. Neither does the 2022 cross country season. Moreover, Bowerman voting officially closes July 15, before the World Championships start.

That said, let's take a look at the finalists.

2023 Bowerman Award Finalists

*Finalists listed alphabetically

Kyle Garland| Combined Events | Georgia

Kyle Garland starred in the combined events this year, climbing up the record books. The man nicknamed "Freight Train" powered through his competitors during the indoor season as he set a collegiate record in an emotional heptathlon national title at the DI championships.

During the outdoor season, Garland again dazzled in the combined events, setting three decathlon records in the shot put (16.77m), long jump (7.96m) and 110-meter hurdles (13.54s). While Garland wasn't able to repeat his national title-winning performance from the indoor season, he still finished second in the decathlon at the DI championships with the third-best performance in collegiate history. After an impressive all-around season, Garland becomes the first man in Georgia track and field history to be named a Bowerman finalist.

Championships:

NCAA DI Indoor Heptathlon champion

SEC Outdoor Decathlon champion

Collegiate Records and All-Time marks:

6639 Indoor Heptathlon — No. 1 in NCAA history

2023 Indoor Heptathlon — owns No. 1 & 4 all-time NCAA marks

2023 Outdoor Decathlon — owns No. 3 & 4 all-time NCAA marks

Jaydon Hibbert| Jumps | Arkansas

Jaydon Hibbert had a fantastic freshman season at Arkansas, dominating the triple jump. Did I mention he's only 18 years old? Yet, the youngster has performed like a seasoned veteran to be named a Bowerman finalist in his first year, joining the likes of Oregon's Edward Cheserek (2014), Texas A&M's Donavan Brazier (2016), and LSU's Mondo Duplantis (2019).

Hibbert went undefeated in the triple jump this year en route to USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year honors, setting collegiate records in the indoor and outdoor triple jumps. He swept the indoor-outdoor triple jump titles and score 10 pivotal points in Arkansas' indoor men's team title victory. Hibbert, a Jamaican national team member, also participated and won the triple jump title at the Carifta Games during the season. In total, Hibbert only needed 20 jumps all year — there were 45 jumps available for him at meets this year — in his impressive season. Hibbert gives Arkansas a Bowerman finalist for the second straight year and is xxxxx.

Championships:

NCAA DI Indoor Triple Jump champion

NCAA DI Outdoor Triple Jump champion

SEC Indoor Triple Jump champion

SEC Outdoor Triple Jump champion

SEC Indoor team title

SEC Outdoor team title

NCAA DI Indoor team title

Collegiate Records and All-Time marks:

17.54 Indoor Triple Jump — No. 1 in NCAA history

17.87 Outdoor Triple Jump — No. 1 in NCAA history

2023 Outdoor Triple Jump — owns No. 1, 3 & 8 all-time NCAA marks

Leo Neugebauer| Combined Events | Texas

Leo Neugebauer didn't appear on a Bowerman watch list throughout the season, but after a record-setting performance at the DI outdoor championships, he landed as a semifinalist and now is a finalist for this year's award. That's history as Neugebauer is the first man to ever make his debut Bowerman appearance as a semifinalist and become a finalist. The Texas Longhorn is only the fifth man to ever be named a finalist without appearing on the post-indoor watch list.

On the track, Neugebauer began his indoor season with a third-place national finish in the heptathlon. His performance at the DI indoor championships was the ninth-best in the heptathlon all-time, but he lost two the top two performances in collegiate history.

It was during the outdoor season that the German decathlete made his mark, specifically at the DI championships. Neugebauer won the decathlon title with a collegiate record 8836 points. That performance ranks No. 8 in World History and also set a German record. It was the second top-10 all-time performance for Neugebauer on his home track as he previously set the eighth-highest decathlon total during his season-opener at Texas Relays. A marvelous late season-surge makes him the first from the men's Longhorn program to be named a Bowerman finalist.

Championships:

NCAA DI Outdoor Decathlon champion

Collegiate Records and All-Time marks:

8836 Outdoor Decathlon — No. 1 in NCAA history

2023 Indoor Heptathlon — owns No. 9 all-time NCAA marks

2023 Outdoor Decathlon — owns No. 1 & 8 all-time NCAA marks

The winner announcement

The winner of the 2023 men's Bowerman will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the USTFCCCA Convention at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.