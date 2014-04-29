NEW ORLEANS -- Gone from the Division I national team computer rankings’ formula are preseason marks from the 2013 season in the week four edition released on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Gone with them is last week’s top-ranked team.

Texas wrangled the top spot for just the second time in the seven-year history of the USTFCCCA rankings in the week in the rankings that annually sees the most upheaval with marks from 2014 left to stand on their own in the rankings formula. The lone exception are combined event marks from the previous season, which remain through week five.

USTFCCCA COMPUTER RANKINGS • Complete Poll The women’s rankings were slightly more stable than the men's with 17 of 25 teams shifting positions.

For the first time since week five of the 2012 season, Texas’ women took over the top position in the rankings. The Longhorns (342.58 team rankings score) registered a net six-point improvement to their team rankings score after preseason marks were removed, combined with a collegiate-leading 3:25.05 4×400 relay – good for No. 4 in college history and a new Penn Relays record.

Florida (340.61) remained firmly in the hunt, just two points back after retaining its spot at No. 2.

A constant at No. 1 throughout this 2014 season, Texas A&M (318.31) dropped three positions to No. 3 after a 65-point hit to its team rankings score. The Aggies ended up just ahead of stationary No. 4 Oregon (317.00) after the Ducks saw a 28-point improvement to their score.

Each of those four programs currently have double-digit top-10 performers and five or more ranked in the top three nationally. Texas topped both lists with 13 in the top 10 and six in the top three, respectively, while both Florida and Texas A&M have 12 and five. Oregon has ten and five.

Georgia (233.38) held firm at No. 5, as did Kentucky (198.23) at No. 6.

No. 7 LSU (190.38) and No. 8 Southern California (182.52) switched spots from last time, while No. 9 Arkansas (169.66) and No. 10 Florida State (168.05) held firm. Michigan’s women made the biggest move of this week’s top 25 with a 33-spot jump to No. 20