NCAA Division II men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 754 participants, 377 men and 377 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=1690.

DII OUTDOOR RANKINGS: Men's | Women's

The championships will be held May 23-25 in Kingsville, Texas at Javelina Stadium. Texas A&M University-Kingsville will serve as the host of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com each day.