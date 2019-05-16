TRENDING:

2019 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field east and west preliminary championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 23 - 25.  The University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida will host the East Preliminary and California State University, Sacramento in Sacramento, California will host the West Preliminary.  The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: Men's outdoor T& F | Women's outdoor T& F

NCAA track and field fans can watch live and on-demand coverage of the NCAA Division I East and/or West Preliminary Championships on FloTrack with a Pro subscription. Coverage of the preliminary competitions will be available May 23-25.  To access the East Preliminary coverage please click here.  To access the West Preliminary coverage please click here.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

RANKINGS: DI Men | DI Women | Championship info

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, including how to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield

Championships