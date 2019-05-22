2019 DIII NCAA track and field championships: Loras women, Wisconsin-Eau Claire men win 2019 national titles

Loras women and Wisconsin- Eau Claire men won the 2019 DIII women's and men's outdoor track and field national titles.

David Kornack won the men's shot put for Wisconsin- Eau Claire, becoming just the third student-athlete in program history to claim gold in the event. Kyler Lueck also won a national title in the 800m for the Blugolds. These two performances helped pace the team to the national title.

Wisconsin-Eau Clare wins the 2019 DIII Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

On the women's side, Loras' win came behind national championship finishes from Kassie Rosenbum in the 10K, Terrianna Black, Bella Solis, Gabby Noland and Alexis Alt in the 4x100 relay and Nolan in the 100m and 200m.

The 2019 NCAA Division III track and field championships took place at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25.

The top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into competition for each individual men's event, including the decathalon. The top 22 declared student athletes were accepted for each individual women's event, including the heptathalon. The top 16 declared relay teams, one per institution, were also accepted into the competition.

Here are the top five final men's and women's team scores:

Women's Team Scores school pts. 1 Loras 53 2 Washington U 49 T-3 George Fox 36 T-3 Johns Hopkins 36 5 NWU 33

Men's Team Scores 1 Wis.-Eau Claire 68 2 MIT 38 3 Mount Union 36 4 UWO 32 5 John Carroll 29

