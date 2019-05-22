TRENDING:

WCWS: UCLA to meet Oklahoma for title

DI baseball regional scores

DII baseball championship

DIII baseball championship

trackfield-outdoor-women-d3 flag

Ryan Connors |NCAA.com | May 25, 2019

2019 DIII NCAA track and field championships: Loras women, Wisconsin-Eau Claire men win 2019 national titles

Loras wins the 2019 DIII Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Loras women and Wisconsin- Eau Claire men won the 2019 DIII women's and men's outdoor track and field national titles. 

David Kornack won the men's shot put for Wisconsin- Eau Claire, becoming just the third student-athlete in program history to claim gold in the event. Kyler Lueck also won a national title in the 800m for the Blugolds. These two performances helped pace the team to the national title. 

Wisconsin-Eau Clare wins the 2019 DIII Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

On the women's side, Loras' win came behind national championship finishes from Kassie Rosenbum in the 10K, Terrianna Black, Bella Solis, Gabby Noland and Alexis Alt in the 4x100 relay and Nolan in the 100m and 200m. 

2019 NCAA DIII CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS: Here's the full list of results and final leaderboard

The 2019 NCAA Division III track and field championships took place at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25.

The top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into competition for each individual men's event, including the decathalon. The top 22 declared student athletes were accepted for each individual women's event, including the heptathalon. The top 16 declared relay teams, one per institution, were also accepted into the competition.

Here are the top five final men's and women's team scores: 

Women's Team Scores school pts.
1 Loras 53
2 Washington U 49
T-3 George Fox 36
T-3 Johns Hopkins 36
5 NWU 33
Men's Team Scores    
1 Wis.-Eau Claire 68
2 MIT 38
3 Mount Union 36
4 UWO 32
5 John Carroll 29

Women's Championship History

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE
2019 Loras Matt Jones 53 Washington U. 49 Geneva, Ohio
2018 George Fox/UMass Boston (Co-champs) John Smith/Consandria Walker-Hall 44 Washington U. 38 Wisconsin-La Crosse
2017 Washington (Mo.) Jeff Stiles 56 Ithaca 37 Geneva, Ohio
2016 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 42 Baldwin 41 Waverly, Iowa
2015 Wisconsin-La Crosse Pat Healy 73 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 43 Canton, New York
2014 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 65 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63 Delaware, Ohio
2013 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 46 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 43 Wisconsin-La Crosse
2012 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 129 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 Claremont, Calif.
2011 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Pat Ebel 80 Wartburg 59 Ohio Wesleyan
2010 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 54 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 Baldwin-Wallace
2009 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 52 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 50 Marietta
2008 UW-River Falls, Ill.-Wesleyan Martha Brennan, Chris Schumacher 35     Wisconsin-Oshkosh
2007 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 44.5 Wisconsin-Oshkosh
2006 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 52 Williams 42 Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 43 Calvin, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42 Wartburg
2004 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 54.3 Millikin
2003 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 72 Lehman 52 St. Lawrence
2002 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 67 McMurry 49 Macalester
2001 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 83 1/2 Calvin 49 Millikin
2000 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 65 Christopher Newport 50 North Central (Ill.)
1999 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 54 Wheaton (Mass.) 48 Baldwin-Wallace
1998 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 69 Wheaton (Mass.) 50 Macalester
1997 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 59 Wisconsin-La Crosse 38.8 Wisconsin-La Crosse
1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 69 1/2 Lincoln (Pa.) 62 North Central (Ill.)
1995 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 52 Carleton
1994 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 73 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 North Central (Ill.)
1993 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 57 Wisconsin-La Crosse 52 Baldwin-Wallace
1992 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 61 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 47 Colby
1991 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 66 1/2 SUNY Cortland 56 Baldwin-Wallace
1990 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 75 SUNY Cortland 48 North Central (Ill.)
1989 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 58 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 North Central (Ill.)
1988 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 95 Massachusetts-Boston 65 Carleton
1987 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 80 Massachusetts-Boston 58 North Central (Ill.)
1986 Massachusetts-Boston Sherman Hart 52 Wisconsin-La Crosse   Wisconsin-La Crosse
1985 SUNY Cortland Laura Crane 62 Southern-New Orleans 61 Denison
1984 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 185 1/2 Central (Iowa) 102 Carleton
1983 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 156 St. Thomas (Minn.) 126 North Central (Ill.)
1982 Central (Iowa) Jane Kors 151 Frostburg State 96 North Central (Ill.)

Men's Championship History

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE
2019 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Chip Schneider 68 MIT 38 Geneva, Ohio
2018 George Fox/UMass Boston (Co-champs) John Smith/Consandria Walker-Hall 44 Washington U. 38 Wisconsin-La Crosse
2017 Washington (Mo.) Jeff Stiles 56 Ithaca 37 Geneva, Ohio
2016 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 42 Baldwin 41 Waverly, Iowa
2015 Wisconsin-La Crosse Pat Healy 73 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 43 Canton, New York
2014 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 65 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63 Delaware, Ohio
2013 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 46 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 43 Wisconsin-La Crosse
2012 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 129 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 Claremont, Calif.
2011 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Pat Ebel 80 Wartburg 59 Ohio Wesleyan
2010 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 54 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 Baldwin-Wallace
2009 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 52 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 50 Marietta
2008 UW-River Falls, Ill.-Wesleyan Martha Brennan, Chris Schumacher 35     Wisconsin-Oshkosh
2007 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 44.5 Wisconsin-Oshkosh
2006 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 52 Williams 42 Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 43 Calvin, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42 Wartburg
2004 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 54.3 Millikin
2003 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 72 Lehman 52 St. Lawrence
2002 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 67 McMurry 49 Macalester
2001 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 83 1/2 Calvin 49 Millikin
2000 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 65 Christopher Newport 50 North Central (Ill.)
1999 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 54 Wheaton (Mass.) 48 Baldwin-Wallace
1998 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 69 Wheaton (Mass.) 50 Macalester
1997 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 59 Wisconsin-La Crosse 38.8 Wisconsin-La Crosse
1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 69 1/2 Lincoln (Pa.) 62 North Central (Ill.)
1995 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 52 Carleton
1994 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 73 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 North Central (Ill.)
1993 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 57 Wisconsin-La Crosse 52 Baldwin-Wallace
1992 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 61 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 47 Colby
1991 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 66 1/2 SUNY Cortland 56 Baldwin-Wallace
1990 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 75 SUNY Cortland 48 North Central (Ill.)
1989 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 58 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 North Central (Ill.)
1988 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 95 Massachusetts-Boston 65 Carleton
1987 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 80 Massachusetts-Boston 58 North Central (Ill.)
1986 Massachusetts-Boston Sherman Hart 52 Wisconsin-La Crosse   Wisconsin-La Crosse
1985 SUNY Cortland Laura Crane 62 Southern-New Orleans 61 Denison
1984 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 185 1/2 Central (Iowa) 102 Carleton
1983 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 156 St. Thomas (Minn.) 126 North Central (Ill.)
1982 Central (Iowa) Jane Kors 151 Frostburg State 96 North Central (Ill.)

No. 22 Loras basketball upsets top-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan

Nebraska Wesleyna looked as if consecutive win No. 32 was in the future, but a Herculean effort led by Josh Ruggles' 19 second half points carried the Duhawks to victory, 84-76.
READ MORE

Loras makes first national championship appearance in school history

READ MORE

DIII Roundup: No. 3 Mount Union edges No. 6 John Carroll for OAC crown

READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships