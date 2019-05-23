NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field: Results, schedule for men's and women's preliminaries

The NCAA DI Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field preliminary competitions were hosted May 23-25 in two locations. Find the live stat links below for full results.

The East Preliminary was at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. The West Preliminary was at California State University, Sacramento in Sacramento, California. The qualifiers from these preliminaries will compete at the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

