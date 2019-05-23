NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field: Results, schedule for men's and women's preliminaries

The NCAA DI Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field preliminary competitions were hosted May 23-25 in two locations. Find the live stat links below for full results.
The East Preliminary was at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. The West Preliminary was at California State University, Sacramento in Sacramento, California. The qualifiers from these preliminaries will compete at the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.
NCAA track and field fans can watch live and on-demand coverage of the NCAA Division I East and/or West Preliminary Championships on FloTrack with a Pro subscription. Coverage of the preliminary competitions will be available May 23-25. To access the East Preliminary coverage please here. To access the West Preliminary coverage please click here.
The complete list of participants is available here.
For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, including how to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
Women's:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2018
|Southern California
|Caryl Smith Gilbert
|53
|Georgia
|52
|Oregon
|2017
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|64
|Georgia
|62.2
|Oregon
|2016
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|72
|Oregon
|62
|Oregon
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|59
|Kentucky
|50
|Oregon
|2014
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|75
|Texas
|66
|Oregon
|2013
|Kansas
|Stanley Redwine
|60
|Texas A&M
|44
|Oregon
|2012
|#LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|76
|Oregon
|62
|Drake
|2011
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|49
|Oregon
|45
|Drake
|2010
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|72
|Oregon
|57
|Oregon
|2009
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|50
|Oregon
|43
|Arkansas
|2008
|LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|67
|Arizona State
|63
|Drake
|2007
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|60
|LSU
|53
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Auburn
|Ralph Spry
|57
|Southern California
|38 1/2
|Sacramento State
|2005
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|55
|South Carolina, UCLA
|48
|Sacramento State
|2004
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|69
|LSU
|68
|Texas
|2003
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|64
|Texas
|50
|Sacramento State
|2002
|South Carolina
|Curtis Frye
|82
|UCLA
|72
|LSU
|2001
|Southern California
|Ron Allice
|64
|UCLA
|55
|Oregon
|2000
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|58
|Southern California
|54
|Duke
|1999
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|62
|UCLA
|60
|Boise State
|1998
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|60
|UCLA
|55
|Buffalo
|1997
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|63
|Texas
|62
|Indiana
|1996
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|81
|Texas
|52
|Oregon
|1995
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|69
|UCLA
|58
|Tennessee
|1994
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|86
|Texas
|43
|Boise State
|1993
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|93
|Wisconsin
|44
|New Orleans
|1992
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|87
|Florida
|81
|Texas
|1991
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|78
|Texas
|67
|Oregon
|1990
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|53
|UCLA
|46
|Duke
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|86
|UCLA
|47
|BYU
|1988
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|61
|UCLA
|58
|Oregon
|1987
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|62
|Alabama
|53
|LSU
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|65
|Alabama
|55
|Indianapoilis
|1985
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|52
|Florida State, LSU
|46
|Texas
|1984
|Florida State
|Gary Winckler
|145
|Tennessee
|124
|Oregon
|1983
|UCLA
|Scott Chisam
|116 1/2
|Florida State
|108
|Houston
|1982
|UCLA
|Scott Chisam
|153
|Tennessee
|126
|BYU
#Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions
History of scoring in championships—1982-84 (15-12-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1); 1985-present (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1).
Men's:
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|SITE
|2018
|Georgia
|Petros Kyprianou
|52
|Florida
|42
|Oregon
|2017
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|61.5
|Texas A&M
|59.5
|Oregon
|2016
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|62
|Arkansas
|56
|Oregon
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|85
|Florida
|56
|Oregon
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|88
|Florida
|70
|Oregon
|2013
|Florida, Texas A&M
|Mike Holloway, Pat Henry
|53
|Arkansas
|Oregon
|2012
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|50
|LSU
|48
|Drake
|2011
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|55
|Florida State
|54
|Drake
|2010
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|55
|Florida
|54
|Oregon
|2009
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|48
|Oregon, FSU,
Florida
|46
|Arkansas
|2008
|Florida State
|Bob Bramen
|52
|LSU, Auburn
|44
|Drake
|2007
|&Florida State
|Bob Bramen
|54
|LSU
|48
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Florida State
|Bob Bramen
|67
|LSU
|51
|Sacramento State
|2005
|&Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|60
|Florida
|49
|Sacramento State
|2004
|&Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|65 1/2
|Florida
|49
|Texas
|2003
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Auburn
|50
|Sacramento State
|2002
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|64
|Tennessee
|57
|LSU
|2001
|Tennessee
|Bill Webb
|50
|&TCU
|49
|Oregon
|2000
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|72
|Arkansas
|59
|Duke
|1999
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Stanford
|52
|Boise State
|1998
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|58 1/2
|Stanford
|51
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1997
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|55
|Texas
|42 1/2
|Indiana
|1996
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|55
|George Mason
|40
|Oregon
|1995
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|61 1/2
|UCLA
|55
|Tennesse
|1994
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|83
|UTEP
|45
|Boise State
|1993
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|69
|Ohio State, LSU
|45
|New Orleans
|1992
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|60
|Tennessee
|46 1/2
|Texas
|1991
|Tennessee
|Doug Brown
|51
|Washington St.
|42
|Oregon
|1990
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|44
|Arkansas
|36
|Duke
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|53
|Texas A&M
|51
|BYU
|1988
|UCLA
|Bob Larsen
|82
|Texas
|41
|Oregon
|1987
|UCLA
|Bob Larsen
|81
|Texas
|28
|LSU
|1986
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|53
|Washington State
|52
|Indianapolis
|1985
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|61
|Washington State
|46
|Texas
|1984
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|113
|Washington State
|94 1/2
|Oregon
|1983
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|104
|Tennessee
|102
|Houston
|1982
|UTEP
|John Wedel
|105
|Tennessee
|94
|BYU
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|70
|SMU
|57
|LSU
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|69
|UCLA
|46
|Texas
|1979
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|64
|Villanova
|48
|Illinois
|1978
|UCLA, UTEP
|Jim Bush, Ted Banks
|50
|Oregon
|1977
|Arizona State
|Senon Castillo
|64
|UTEP
|50
|Illinois
|1976
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|64
|UTEP
|44
|Penn
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|55
|UCLA
|42
|BYU
|1974
|Tennessee
|Stan Huntsman
|60
|UCLA
|56
|Texas
|1973
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|52
|Oregon
|31
|LSU
|1972
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|82
|Southern California
|49
|Oregon
|1971
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|52
|Southern California
|41
|Washington
|1970
|BYU, Kansas, Oregon
|Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons,
William Bowerman
|35
|Drake
|1969
|San Jose State
|Bud Winter
|48
|Kansas
|45
|Tennessee
|1968
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|58
|Washington State
|57
|California
|1967
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|86
|Oregon
|40
|BYU
|1966
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|81
|BYU
|33
|Indiana
|1965
|Oregon, Southern California
|William Bowerman,
Vern Wolfe
|32
|California
|1964
|Oregon
|William Bowerman
|70
|San Jose State
|40
|Oregon
|1963
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|61
|Stanford
|42
|New Mexico
|1962
|Oregon
|William Bowerman
|85
|Villanova
|40
|Oregon
|1961
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|65
|Oregon
|47
|Penn
|1960
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|50
|Southern California
|37
|California
|1959
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|73
|San Jose State
|48 7/10
|Nebraska
|1958
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|48 6/7
|Kansas
|40 3/4
|California
|1957
|Villanova
|James Elliot
|47
|California
|32
|Texas
|1956
|UCLA
|Elvin Drake
|55 7/10
|Kansas
|51
|California
|1955
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|42
|UCLA
|34
|Southern California
|1954
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|66 17/20
|Illinois
|31 17/20
|Michigan
|1953
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|80
|Illinois
|41
|Nebraska
|1952
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|66 7/12
|San Jose State
|24 1/3
|California
|1951
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|56
|Cornell
|40
|Washington
|1950
|Southern California
|Jess Hill
|49 1/5
|Stanford
|28
|Minnesota
|1949
|Southern California
|Jess Hill
|55 2/5
|UCLA
|31
|Southern California
|1948
|Minnesota
|James Kelly
|46
|Southern California
|41 1/2
|Minnesota
|1947
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|59 2/3
|Southern California
|34 1/4
|Utah
|1946
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|78
|Southern California
|42 17/20
|Minnesota
|1945
|Navy
|E.J. Thornson
|62
|Michigan
|52 3/5
|Marquette
|1944
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|79
|Notre Dame
|43
|Marquette
|1943
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|46
|California
|39
|Northwestern
|1942
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|85 1/2
|Ohio State
|44 1/5
|Nebraska
|1941
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|81 1/2
|Indiana
|50
|Stanford
|1940
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|47
|Stanford
|28 2/3
|Minnesota
|1939
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|86
|Stanford
|44 3/4
|Southern California
|1938
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|67 3/4
|Stanford
|38
|Minnesota
|1937
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|62
|Stanford
|50
|California
|1936
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|103 1/3
|Ohio State
|73
|Chicago
|1935
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|74 1/3
|Ohio State
|40 1/5
|California
|1934
|Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|63
|Southern California
|54 7/20
|Southern California
|1933
|LSU
|Bernie Moore
|58
|Southern California
|54
|Chicago
|1932
|Indiana
|Billy Hayes
|56
|Ohio State
|49 3/4
|Chicago
|1931
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|77 1/7
|Ohio State
|31 1/7
|Chicago
|1930
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|55 11/35
|Washington
|40
|Chicago
|1929
|Ohio State
|Frank Castleman
|50
|Washington
|42
|Chicago
|1928
|Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|72
|Ohio State
|31
|Chicago
|1927
|*Illinois
|Harry Gill
|35
|Chicago
|1926
|*Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|27
|Chicago
|1925
|*Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|31
|Chicago
|1924
|-----------------
|1923
|Michigan
|Stephen Farrell
|29 1/2
|Mississippi State
|16
|Chicago
|1922
|California
|Walter Christie
|28 1/2
|Penn State
|19 1/2
|Chicago
|1921
|Illinois
|Harry Gill
|20 1/4
|Notre Dame
|16 3/4
|Chicago
* Unofficial championship
& Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.