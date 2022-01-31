It's never too early to prepare for the outdoor track and field season. After LSU and Southern California won last year's outdoor men's and women's championships, respectively, in thrilling fashion, the 2022 season looks to pick up where it left off with fast-paced action.

You can find information on when the 2022 outdoor track and field season starts here. This story will be updated if meets and dates are changed.

When does the 2022 outdoor track and field season start?

The 2022 season is set to begin on the weekend of Saturday, March 18. The outdoor season kicks off right after the conclusion of the DI indoor track and field championships, which take place from March 10-12.

Here are some of the meets currently scheduled for the opening weekend:

Arizona State Baldy Castillo: March 18-19 | Joe Selleh Track at Sun Angel Stadium | Host: Arizona State

March 18-19 | Joe Selleh Track at Sun Angel Stadium | Host: Arizona State Fred Hary Invitational: March 18-19 | Robins Stadium | Host: Richmond

March 18-19 | Robins Stadium | Host: Richmond Hurricane Invitational: March 18-19 | Cobb Stadium | Host: Miami

March 18-19 | Cobb Stadium | Host: Miami Tiger Track Classic: March 18-19 | Hutsell-Rosen Track | Host: Auburn

March 18-19 | Hutsell-Rosen Track | Host: Auburn Trojan Invitational: March 18-19 | Cromwell Field & Loker Track Stadium | Host: Southern California

March 18-19 | Cromwell Field & Loker Track Stadium | Host: Southern California UCF Invitational: March 18-19 | UCF Soccer and Track Complex | Host: UCF

March 18-19 | UCF Soccer and Track Complex | Host: UCF Virginia Triangular: March 18-19 | Lannigan Field | Host: Virginia

March 18-19 | Lannigan Field | Host: Virginia Cardinal Classic: March 19 | Cobb Track and Angell Field | Host: Stanford

March 19 | Cobb Track and Angell Field | Host: Stanford Penn Challenge: March 19 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn

March 19 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn TCU Invitational: March 19 | Lowdon Track and Field Complex | Host: TCU

Here are some other noteworthy meets as the season progresses:

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays: March 23-26 | Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field | Host: Texas

March 23-26 | Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field | Host: Texas Raleigh Relays: March 24-26 | Paul Derr Track & Field Facility | Host: NC State

March 24-26 | Paul Derr Track & Field Facility | Host: NC State Pepsi Florida Relays: March 31 - April 2 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida

March 31 - April 2 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida Colonial Relays: April 1-2 | Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field | Host: William & Mary

April 1-2 | Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field | Host: William & Mary Bison Outdoor Classic: April 15-16 | Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium | Host: Bucknell

April 15-16 | Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium | Host: Bucknell Oregon Relays: April 21-23 | Hayward Field | Host: Oregon

April 21-23 | Hayward Field | Host: Oregon Michael Johnson Invitational April 22-23 | Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium | Baylor

April 22-23 | Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium | Baylor Penn Relays: April 28-30 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn

April 28-30 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn Conference Championships: May 13-15

VENUE HISTORY: These 10 historic moments all happened at Hayward Field

2022 DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship schedule

Here are the DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship dates and schedule for next season. The preliminary meets are also included:

East preliminary : Thursday, May 26, 2022 - Saturday, May 28, 2022

: Thursday, May 26, 2022 - Saturday, May 28, 2022 West preliminary : Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022

: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022 NCAA championships: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022

The championship meet will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. You can purchase tickets to the 2022 championships here.

🏃‍♂️: Click or tap here for more information on the 2022 outdoor track and field NCAA championship meet

2021 results

In 2021, LSU won the outdoor men's track and field title and Southern California took home the trophy on the women's side.

🏆: Here's how LSU and Southern California won the 2021 men's and women's track and field title, respectively

Future NCAA championship locations and dates

In 2023, Texas is set to host the DI outdoor track and field championships. Click or tap here for future dates and sites for DI outdoor track and field championships through 2026.