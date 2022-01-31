Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 31, 2022 When does the 2022 outdoor track and field season start? Texas A&M breaks collegiate record in 4x400-meter relay Share It's never too early to prepare for the outdoor track and field season. After LSU and Southern California won last year's outdoor men's and women's championships, respectively, in thrilling fashion, the 2022 season looks to pick up where it left off with fast-paced action. You can find information on when the 2022 outdoor track and field season starts here. This story will be updated if meets and dates are changed. When does the 2022 outdoor track and field season start? The 2022 season is set to begin on the weekend of Saturday, March 18. The outdoor season kicks off right after the conclusion of the DI indoor track and field championships, which take place from March 10-12. Here are some of the meets currently scheduled for the opening weekend: Arizona State Baldy Castillo: March 18-19 | Joe Selleh Track at Sun Angel Stadium | Host: Arizona State Fred Hary Invitational: March 18-19 | Robins Stadium | Host: Richmond Hurricane Invitational: March 18-19 | Cobb Stadium | Host: Miami Tiger Track Classic: March 18-19 | Hutsell-Rosen Track | Host: Auburn Trojan Invitational: March 18-19 | Cromwell Field & Loker Track Stadium | Host: Southern California UCF Invitational: March 18-19 | UCF Soccer and Track Complex | Host: UCF Virginia Triangular: March 18-19 | Lannigan Field | Host: Virginia Cardinal Classic: March 19 | Cobb Track and Angell Field | Host: Stanford Penn Challenge: March 19 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn TCU Invitational: March 19 | Lowdon Track and Field Complex | Host: TCU Here are some other noteworthy meets as the season progresses: Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays: March 23-26 | Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field | Host: Texas Raleigh Relays: March 24-26 | Paul Derr Track & Field Facility | Host: NC State Pepsi Florida Relays: March 31 - April 2 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida Colonial Relays: April 1-2 | Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field | Host: William & Mary Bison Outdoor Classic: April 15-16 | Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium | Host: Bucknell Oregon Relays: April 21-23 | Hayward Field | Host: Oregon Michael Johnson Invitational April 22-23 | Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium | Baylor Penn Relays: April 28-30 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn Conference Championships: May 13-15 VENUE HISTORY: These 10 historic moments all happened at Hayward Field 2022 DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship schedule Here are the DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship dates and schedule for next season. The preliminary meets are also included: East preliminary: Thursday, May 26, 2022 - Saturday, May 28, 2022 West preliminary: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022 NCAA championships: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022 The championship meet will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. You can purchase tickets to the 2022 championships here. 🏃♂️: Click or tap here for more information on the 2022 outdoor track and field NCAA championship meet 2021 results In 2021, LSU won the outdoor men's track and field title and Southern California took home the trophy on the women's side. 🏆: Here's how LSU and Southern California won the 2021 men's and women's track and field title, respectively Future NCAA championship locations and dates In 2023, Texas is set to host the DI outdoor track and field championships. Click or tap here for future dates and sites for DI outdoor track and field championships through 2026. Women's basketball scores: Stanford downs Arizona in national championship rematch, LSU escapes and more from Sunday's action Another great Sunday in women's basketball was filled with a national championship rematch, close games and more. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE Joe Burrow: College football career, stats, highlights, records Here's everything you need to know about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's college career. READ MORE Ja'Marr Chase's LSU career: College football stats, highlights, records Here's everything you need to know about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's college career. READ MORE