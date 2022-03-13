The Division I outdoor track and field season is here and it brings plenty of excitement. Here are some of the must-watch meets during the 2022 season.

5 outdoor track and field meets to pay attention to in 2022

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays | Mar 23-26 | Location: Texas' Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field

The Texas Relays is one of the first major outdoor track and field events each season. Held in Texas, the weather often provides a warmer setting than in most places around the country.

At Texas Relays, top-ranked teams battle in what can be the first outdoor meet for the elite athletes in the sport. The meet is always a great way to get back into the swing of the sport.

Florida Relays | Mar 31-Apr 2 | Location: Florida's James G. Pressly Stadium and Percy Beard Track

Florida Relays is one of the premier outdoor track meets in the south. However, the Gators host teams from across the country, creating some of the most competitive races and competitions you'll find throughout the year.

The timing of Florida Relays allows for most participants in the meet to have had a few outdoor meets under their belt before competing. That means athletes are fully immersed in the outdoor season. Don't be surprised if the Florida Relays produce nation-leading times and marks.

Michael Johnson Invitational | Apr 22-23 | Location: Baylor's Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium

Michael Johnson was known for his gold track spikes. It's only right that Baylor's Michael Johnson Invitational maintains a golden aura in the sport, bringing together some of the sport's best.

Last year saw some of the NCAA's best compete alongside Olympians, world-record holders and medalists. Even in a rainy setting, the weekend saw top performances from 10 nationally-ranked teams.

If the weather cooperates in 2022, the Michael Johnson Invitational should be compelling once again.

Oregon Relays | Apr 21-23 | Location: Oregon's Hayward Field

Before all eyes turn to Oregon for the NCAA Championships in June, check out the Oregon Relays in late April. Some of the best from the west coast participate in the Oregon Relays every year. With Oregon a perennial power in the sport, the meet can often be a preview of how some of the national championship contenders stack up.

Penn Relays | Apr 28-30 | Location: Penn's Franklin Field

No list of notable track meets would be complete without Penn Relays. For 125 years, Penn Relays has been one of the premier events in track and field. Jesse Owens, Usain Bolt, Roger Banister, Wilma Rudolph, Alyson Felix are some of the legendary athletes to participate in the meet.

In 2022, NCAA athletes across the country will look to leave their mark at Franklin Field, hoping to add their names among the Penn Relays legends.

Here are some of the programs already confirmed for the historic meet with more to come:

Texas

Virginia

Villanova

Georgetown

Penn State

North Carolina

Arkansas

Ohio State

Auburn

Clemson

South Carolina

Houston

BYU

Not only will Penn Relays feature some of the top collegiate track and field athletes, but the meet will also feature the next wave of high school stars throughout the weekend. Throw in the professional competitors and you have one of the biggest weekends in the sport.

Postseason meets

Here are a few additional meets to keep an eye out for once the regular season concludes.

Conference Championships | May 13-15

From May 13-15, several conferences will hold their championship meets. This includes arguably the nation's two most competitive conferences: the SEC and Pac-12.

NCAA Preliminary meets | May 25-28

The NCAA preliminary meets will be held from May 25-28. The East Preliminary will be held at Indiana. The West Preliminary will be held at Arkansas. The two meets provide athletes with one last tune-up before the championship meet.

NCAA Championships | June 8-11

This meet is for all the marbles. Held at the historic Hayward Field at Oregon, the 2022 NCAA Championships are from June 8-11. Year after year, records have fallen during championship weekend. 2022 will look to continue the excitement.