The outdoor track and field season started strong with the Texas Relays this weekend. As one of the biggest meets during the entire season, the meet did not disappoint. Here are some numbers you need to know.

11 numbers to know from the Texas Relays

10.82

Celera Barnes has had an early impact at Southern California since transferring and it continued at Texas Relays. Barnes won the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds (+2.8). She set a new personal best in the event after already owning the fastest 100-meter time in the NCAA entering the weekend. The 10.82-second finish is the fifth-fastest time ever in all conditions.

👑 𝐖 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐌 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 👑



Celera Barnes wins it in 10.82 (+2.8w) for a new wind-aided personal best!



Samirah Moody finishes 3rd with a wind-aided personal best of 11.08 (+2.8w)!



— USC Track & Field / XC (@USC_Track_Field) March 26, 2022

12.33

Alia Armstrong won the 100 meter hurdles in 12.33 seconds (+2.5). While it was wind-assisted, Armstrong still ran the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history.

— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) March 26, 2022

42.83

Texas won the 4x100 meter relay at the Texas Relays for the first time since 2015, led by champs Julien Alfred, Kevona Davis, Rhasidat Adeleke and Kynnedy Flannel. The Longhorns finished in 42.83 in the final race of the event.

Your 2022 Carlette Guidry 4x100 CHAMPIONS - The Texas Longhorns!



— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 26, 2022

However, Texas' relay ran faster in the prelims. The Longhorns finished 42.42 seconds and broke both a program and meet record.

FIRST EVENT OF THE TEXAS RELAYS PRESENTED BY @TruistNews !



— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 25, 2022

54.37

The Texas Relays marked Arkansas' Britton Wilson's first time running the 400 meter hurdles in her Arkansas career. Wilson blazed through the 400 meter hurdles final to win in 54.37 seconds. The time broke the Texas Relays record of 54.60 seconds, just one day after she set the Arkansas record in prelims in 54.65 seconds. Wilson's time is the fastest 400 meter hurdle performance ever in March.

2022 Texas Relays | 400m Hurdles



Britton Wilson wins final in 54.37 to break Texas Relays record of 54.60 from 2003



Betters UA record of 54.65 Wilson set in the prelims yesterday



— Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) March 25, 2022

1:29.03

A Texas relay team struck again, this time in the 4x200 meter relay. The winning relay team of Julien Alfred, Rhasiadat Adeleke, Kevona Davis, Stacy Ann Williams became the first Longhorns to win the Texas Relays' 4x200 since 2014. They did so with the second-fastest collegiate time ever, finishing in 1:29.03. Only Oregon's 1:28.78 time in 2017 is faster.

4x200 TEXAS & TEXAS RELAYS RECORD GONE!!



— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 26, 2022

6,412

Florida's Anna Hall scored a personal-best and school-record 6,412 points to win the heptathlon. That point total places Hall in front as the NCAA and world leader in the event.

More impressively, Hall ran 2:04.61 in the 800 meters, the final event of the heptathlon. She finished the first lap in 58.39 seconds en route to setting an American and NCAA record in the heptathlon's 800 meters. Hall's finish in the 800 is the fastest 800 meters run by any collegiate woman — heptathlon or individual event — at this point in the season.

Hall's 6,412 heptathlon point total is the fourth-most in NCAA history. Hall passed track and field legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee's 6,390 points and joined Texas' Tyra Gittens (6,418 points) as the only two active collegians on the heptathlon's top-five all-time list.

Anna Hall runs away with the Heptathlon 🗣️



She scores 6412 points to set a new personal best and school record.



— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 24, 2022

3:32.89

Howard's 4x400 meter relay won the Women's 4x400 Final in a school-record 3:32.89. It was one of many records set in the 4x4 at the meet.

‼️‼️‼️3:32.89‼️‼️‼️

— Howard Track & Field/Cross Country (@HUBisonTFXC) March 26, 2022

3:22.94

The 4x400 meter relay action continued in the Sanya Richards-Ross Invitational. Texas won the relay with a 3:22.94 finish, the second-fastest in NCAA history.

In the win, Texas' relay, consisting of Rhasidat Adeleke, Kennedy Simon, Stacey Ann Williams and Davicia Patterson, broke an 18-year school record. Patterson anchored the finish with a 49.88-second lap. The Longhorns finished with the fastest 4x4 time of the day, outpacing the USA team that had two gold medalists in the event in Tokyo.

In the same race, Texas A&M finished in 3:23.30, the fourth-fastest time in NCAA history. Cherokee Young ran the third leg in 48.98 seconds.

The Sanya Richards-Ross 4x400 CHAMPIONS🤘



• Texas Relays & Texas Record

• No. 2 All-Time on the NCAA list

— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 27, 2022

1.96

Texas A&M's Lamara Distin became the new world leader in the high jump at Texas Relays, leaping 1.96 meters. The mark is the fifth-best in NCAA history and set a new Texas A&M and Jamaican national record. For added flavor, Distin attempted the collegiate record of 1.99 meters, but missed on her first and only attempt.

We got a visual 👀



🛫 6-5/1.96m

🇯🇲 National Record

👍 Texas A&M Record

➡️ No. 5 Collegian All-Time

— Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) March 26, 2022

6.82

Texas' Tyra Gittens impressed in the long jump, winning the event with a 6.82 meter (+2.6) jump. The mark is 10th-best in all conditions in Texas history.

— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 26, 2022

4.65

Defending outdoor pole vault champion Lisa Gunnarsson jumped a new personal best 4.65 meters (15' 3'') at Texas Relays. The mark shatters the LSU record Gunnarsson previously held by six inches and sits as the fourth-best all-time collegiately outdoors.