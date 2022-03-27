🏀 WOMEN'S tournament:

🤩 The 2022 Final Four is set

CLASSIC

UConn's Final Four run stands test of time

❗️ (1) Louisville downs (3) Michigan

View bracket
trackfield-outdoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 27, 2022

11 numbers to know from the Texas Relays

Texas A&M breaks collegiate record in 4x400-meter relay

The outdoor track and field season started strong with the Texas Relays this weekend. As one of the biggest meets during the entire season, the meet did not disappoint. Here are some numbers you need to know.

11 numbers to know from the Texas Relays

10.82 

Celera Barnes has had an early impact at Southern California since transferring and it continued at Texas Relays. Barnes won the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds (+2.8). She set a new personal best in the event after already owning the fastest 100-meter time in the NCAA entering the weekend. The 10.82-second finish is the fifth-fastest time ever in all conditions.

12.33

Alia Armstrong won the 100 meter hurdles in 12.33 seconds (+2.5). While it was wind-assisted, Armstrong still ran the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history.

42.83 

Texas won the 4x100 meter relay at the Texas Relays for the first time since 2015, led by champs Julien Alfred, Kevona Davis, Rhasidat Adeleke and Kynnedy Flannel. The Longhorns finished in 42.83 in the final race of the event.

However, Texas' relay ran faster in the prelims. The Longhorns finished 42.42 seconds and broke both a program and meet record.

54.37

The Texas Relays marked Arkansas' Britton Wilson's first time running the 400 meter hurdles in her Arkansas career. Wilson blazed through the 400 meter hurdles final to win in 54.37 seconds. The time broke the Texas Relays record of 54.60 seconds, just one day after she set the Arkansas record in prelims in 54.65 seconds. Wilson's time is the fastest 400 meter hurdle performance ever in March.

1:29.03

A Texas relay team struck again, this time in the 4x200 meter relay. The winning relay team of Julien Alfred, Rhasiadat Adeleke, Kevona Davis, Stacy Ann Williams became the first Longhorns to win the Texas Relays' 4x200 since 2014. They did so with the second-fastest collegiate time ever, finishing in 1:29.03. Only Oregon's 1:28.78 time in 2017 is faster.

6,412

Florida's Anna Hall scored a personal-best and school-record 6,412 points to win the heptathlon. That point total places Hall in front as the NCAA and world leader in the event. 

More impressively, Hall ran 2:04.61 in the 800 meters, the final event of the heptathlon. She finished the first lap in 58.39 seconds en route to setting an American and NCAA record in the heptathlon's 800 meters. Hall's finish in the 800 is the fastest 800 meters run by any collegiate woman — heptathlon or individual event — at this point in the season.

Hall's 6,412 heptathlon point total is the fourth-most in NCAA history. Hall passed track and field legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee's 6,390 points and joined Texas' Tyra Gittens (6,418 points) as the only two active collegians on the heptathlon's top-five all-time list.

3:32.89

Howard's 4x400 meter relay won the Women's 4x400 Final in a school-record 3:32.89. It was one of many records set in the 4x4 at the meet.

3:22.94

The 4x400 meter relay action continued in the Sanya Richards-Ross Invitational. Texas won the relay with a 3:22.94 finish, the second-fastest in NCAA history. 

In the win, Texas' relay, consisting of Rhasidat Adeleke, Kennedy Simon, Stacey Ann Williams and Davicia Patterson, broke an 18-year school record. Patterson anchored the finish with a 49.88-second lap. The Longhorns finished with the fastest 4x4 time of the day, outpacing the USA team that had two gold medalists in the event in Tokyo.

In the same race, Texas A&M finished in 3:23.30, the fourth-fastest time in NCAA history. Cherokee Young ran the third leg in 48.98 seconds.

1.96

Texas A&M's Lamara Distin became the new world leader in the high jump at Texas Relays, leaping 1.96 meters. The mark is the fifth-best in NCAA history and set a new Texas A&M and Jamaican national record. For added flavor, Distin attempted the collegiate record of 1.99 meters, but missed on her first and only attempt.

6.82

Texas' Tyra Gittens impressed in the long jump, winning the event with a 6.82 meter (+2.6) jump. The mark is 10th-best in all conditions in Texas history.

4.65 

Defending outdoor pole vault champion Lisa Gunnarsson jumped a new personal best 4.65 meters (15' 3'') at Texas Relays. The mark shatters the LSU record Gunnarsson previously held by six inches and sits as the fourth-best all-time collegiately outdoors.

Duke runs past Arkansas as Mike Krzyzewski reaches a record-setting 13th Final Four

Coach K broke a tie with former UCLA coach John Wooden by making his 13th Final Four.
READ MORE

Arkansas upsets Gonzaga, the most popular Bracket Challenge Game national champion pick

Nearly a third of all Bracket Challenge Game entries picked Gonzaga to win it all.
READ MORE

See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021

Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners