The essential guide to the 2022 Florida Relays, back at full strength for the first time since 2019

The Florida Relays have been one of the premier meets in all of collegiate track and field since they began at Florida’s campus in 1939.

They return in 2022 for the first full-meet schedule since the pre-pandemic meet in 2019. This year, they are from Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 2.

Here’s what you need to know to follow the relays, including the schedule, teams and how to watch:

1. What is the Florida Relays schedule of events?

Here are the daily start times for the 2022 Florida Relays:

Thursday, March 31: Competition starts at 5 p.m. ET*

Competition starts at 5 p.m. ET* Friday, April 1: Competition starts at 9 a.m. ET*

Competition starts at 9 a.m. ET* Saturday, April 2: Competition starts at 11 a.m. ET

*The collegiate athletes begin competition at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Here are the start times for some of the most anticipated events:

Friday

Noon | Women’s hammer

2:30 p.m. | Women’s long jump

2:30 p.m. | Men’s long jump

7 p.m. | Women’s 400 meter hurdles

7:20 p.m. | Men’s 400 meter hurdles

Saturday

1 p.m. | Women’s triple jump

1:30 p.m. | Women’s 4x100 meter relay

1:45 p.m. | Men’s 4x100 meter relay

3 p.m. | Men’s triple Jump

4:25 p.m. | Women’s 100 meters

4:45 p.m. | Men’s 100 meters

5:40 p.m. | Women’s 4x400 meter relay

6:10 p.m. | Men’s 4x400 meter relay

Click or tap here for the complete schedule.

2. Who are the teams in the 2022 Florida Relays?

Athletes from more than 35 schools will be participating at the 2022 Florida Relays. See some of the participating teams below:

Alabama

Alabama State

Auburn

Charlotte

Clemson

Florida

Florida A&M

Florida State

Georgetown

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Harvard

Hampton

Howard

Indiana

Iowa

Jacksonville

Kentucky

Long Beach State

Maryland

Miami (FL)

Nebraska

North Carolina A&T

North Florida

Ohio State

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Purdue

Rutgers

South Carolina

South Florida

Tennessee

UCF

Vanderbilt

VCU

Villanova

Virginia Tech

Click or tap here for the full performance list

3. This is Florida, so what happens in the case of inclement weather?

The Florida Relays plan to begin as scheduled at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31. In the case of inclement weather on Thursday evening, as many impacted events as possible will be held on Friday, April 1.

Any changes and weather updates can be found on the Florida track and field twitter page @GatorsTF.

4. How can I follow the meet live?

The 2022 Florida Relays will air on SEC Network+, with a live stream beginning Friday at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can click or tap here for live results from the meet.

5. What are the latest rankings entering the meet?

Here are the latest rankings from the USTFCCCA’s national ratings index for Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.

Women's

Ranking Team Points 1 Texas 353.26 2 Texas Tech 266.8 3 LSU 243.16 4 Texas A&M 235 5 Florida 220.07 6 NC State 194.19 7 Oregon 192.21 8 Ohio State 176.87 9 Southern California 171.08 10 Arkansas 170.18 11 Baylor 163.41 12 Duke 159.73 13 South Carolina 153.82 14 Oklahoma 129.71 15 Minnesota 113.99 16 Virginia 104.2 17 Auburn 96.21 18 Arizona 92.22 19 Ole Miss 91.4 20 California 80.56 21 Michigan State 80.28 22 Villanova 80.21 23 Miami (FL.) 79.54 24 North Carolina A&T 78.57 25 Washington 76.48

Men's