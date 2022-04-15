WATCH: LSU's Favour Ofili sets new NCAA record in women's 200 meters

Another week, another record-breaking performance in women's track and field. At Florida's Tom Jones Memorial track meet, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili blazed her way to a new collegiate record in the 200 meters.

Watch the race below:

Certified Skater ⛸️



The full race of @FavOfili's marvelous PR of 21.96 last weekend!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/TuOX2AI31B — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 19, 2022

Ofili finished in 21.96 seconds (+1.3) to set a new collegiate record in the 200 meters. She broke the previous record of 22.02 seconds, set by Florida’s Kyra Jefferson in 2017.

In the record-breaking performance, Ofili of course set a new LSU record. She also set a Nigerian National record, running the second-fastest 200 meters of any woman in African history. Ofili now claims the 2022 world lead in the event.