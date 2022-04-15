Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 19, 2022 WATCH: LSU's Favour Ofili sets new NCAA record in women's 200 meters Share Another week, another record-breaking performance in women's track and field. At Florida's Tom Jones Memorial track meet, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili blazed her way to a new collegiate record in the 200 meters. Watch the race below: Certified Skater ⛸️The full race of @FavOfili's marvelous PR of 21.96 last weekend!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/TuOX2AI31B— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 19, 2022 Ofili finished in 21.96 seconds (+1.3) to set a new collegiate record in the 200 meters. She broke the previous record of 22.02 seconds, set by Florida’s Kyra Jefferson in 2017. In the record-breaking performance, Ofili of course set a new LSU record. She also set a Nigerian National record, running the second-fastest 200 meters of any woman in African history. Ofili now claims the 2022 world lead in the event. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ : 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch 🏆: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history | Bowerman history 🚨: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough 🤯 : Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens 👀 : How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor | How the first USTFCCCA rankings predict the women's champion 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE The greatest venues in outdoor track and field, according to you These are the greatest outdoor venues in college track and field, according to fans and athletes. READ MORE Women's track and field rankings: Kentucky and LSU lead the SEC charge to the top Week 3 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings has a new look as one conference flexes its muscle and three new teams join the top 25. Here are takeaways from the national rating index from the USTFCCCA. READ MORE