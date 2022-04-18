The greatest venues in outdoor track and field, according to you

What venue is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in outdoor track and field? That's what we asked on Twitter and Instagram and there were hundreds of responses.

I read what fans and athletes from around the country said to figure out the best. Here are the GOAT venues in outdoor track and field, according to you:

Hayward Field | Eugene, Oregon

Hayward Field was by far the most popular choice for the GOAT track and field venue with more than 85 responses name-dropping Oregon's home track. Hayward has a storied history and its renovations in 2020 have only enhanced the track. The venue has hosted world championships, Olympic Trails and eight of the last 11 NCAA Division I outdoor championships.

Many agreed that the atmosphere at Hayward Field is unmatched. However, there was also mention of Oregon's weather and how the possibility of rain and/or wind can take away from athletes' top performances, especially at championships.

The official Oregon Instagram account would disagree with that.

Nonetheless, the place called Tracktown, USA is deserving of its spot in the GOAT venue conversation.

Mike A. Myers Stadium | Austin, Texas

Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin finished second among responses.

Austin, TX. Argue with ya momma not me🤝 Hot track with Fast times!🔥 https://t.co/V0NxiGYg0A — Wil London III (@Wil_WL3) April 14, 2022

Texas hosted the 2019 Division I outdoor championships where many records were broken. That combination of fast times and great weather is why Mike A. Myers Stadium should be the GOAT, according to many.

Texas did get a bit of home-tweet bias with the official Longhorn Twitter account retweeting the post. Current Texas star Jonathan Jones also chimed in.

Plus, when you have athletes from in-state rivals like Texas A&M assigning your field GOAT status, it should be in the conversation.

Franklin Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The City of Brotherly Love is home to Franklin Field, which is home to the historic Penn Relays. In its early days, Franklin Field's Penn Relays were used to determine the national champion among collegiate programs. With over 125 years of track and field history, Franklin Field is deserving of GOAT status. Franklin Field got 18 mentions under our post. The downside to Franklin Field? — the traffic to get there and the parking.

No disrespect to other venues that may be ‘prettier’, but Franklin Field & the Penn Relays cannot be matched in history or crowds since 1895! 40,000 on their feet screaming during the DMR, 4x800 or 4x100... pic.twitter.com/vDfTo1gfAU — Great Valley Track & Field Boosters (@GV_Track_Field) April 14, 2022

Drake Stadium | Des Moines, Iowa

There's a blue track that always draws national attention at Drake Stadium. The venue hosts the Drake Relays every year, one of the premier events in track and field. Drake Stadium received around 13 votes as the GOAT venue, the last venue to receive more than 10.

No question….The iconic Blue Oval @DrakeRelays #DSMUSA! Come experience the magic of sold out crowds, in a thriving city, as you watch the best of the best complete. https://t.co/VEv2DJRaIw — Dr. Megan Armbruster Franklin (@MAFSWA) April 16, 2022

Bernie Moore Stadium | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bernie Moore Stadium at LSU is an underrated track and field venue, with commenters loving the surface. Likewise, Baton Rouge often provides good weather and temperatures for athletes on the track. While Bernie Moore Stadium might not have the history or championship pedigree of some of the aforementioned venues, it still is a riser in the GOAT conversation.

John McDonnell Field | Fayetteville, Arkansas

John McDonnell Field, home of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is in the conversation for GOAT venue for the same reason that the Razorbacks are in the conversation for the GOAT program. Since the Razorbacks have the most track and field championships in Division I history, something must be GOAT-ish about John McDonnell Field.

Fayetteville, AR...the Track Capital of the World! (We're admittedly biased, though...😉) pic.twitter.com/Qb2qyF6Hkq — McDonnell Hastings Team (@ATXRealtorHH) April 15, 2022

Hilmer Lodge Stadium | Walnut, California

Hilmer Lodge Stadium rounds out the venues to receive more than five votes. The West Coast track hosts the Mt. SAC relays, which are growing by the year. Hilmer Lodge Stadium, renovated in 2020, has potential to climb the GOAT ladder.

Other venues with multiple mentions:

North Carolina A&T (3)

Florida (2)

North Florida (2)

Penn State (2)

Texas A&M (2)

Utah Valley (2)

Venues with one mention