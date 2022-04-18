Women's track and field rankings: New Mexico jumps into top 10 after Bryan Clay Invitational

Week 4 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings saw three teams rise nine-plus spots and a top-10 team fall in the top 25.

Here are takeaways from the national rating index from the USTFCCCA:

Ranking Team Points Previous 1 Texas 391.25 1 2 Florida 379 3 3 Texas A&M 362.37 2 4 LSU 360.92 5 5 Arkansas 292.24 6 6 Texas Tech 266.81 7 7 Kentucky 219.19 4 8 BYU 215.84 8 9 New Mexico 167.56 18 10 Oregon 152.37 10 11 North Carolina A&T 141.6 21 12 Ohio State 125.84 12 13 Arizona State 107.11 22 14 Colorado 105.69 NR 15 South Carolina 103.87 14 16 Southern California 101.7 15 17 Auburn 101.05 24 18 California 100.41 13 19 Oklahoma 98.4 17 20 Baylor 95.09 9 21 Washington 94.49 NR 22 Ole Miss 90.03 NR 23 Duke 88.11 16 24 North Carolina 78.46 25 25 NC State 77.86 11

Florida jumps to No. 2

Florida hosted the Tom Jones Memorial meet this weekend, and its home track performance paid dividends. The Gators jumped up one spot, knocking Texas A&M from No. 2 for the first time this season.

Florida now owns the top two national marks in the triple jump this season, with Jasmine Moore and Natricia Hooper jumping 14.07 and 14.03 meters, respectively.

Elsewhere, Talitha Diggs, Imogen Barrett and Grace Stark ran new season's-best times. Barrett did so in two events; her 2:01.65 in the 800 meters is the fourth-fastest nationally, and her 4:14.55 in the 1500 meters is the eight-fastest nationally. Meanwhile, Stark ran the fastest wind-legal 100 meter hurdles of the season, finishing in 12.58 seconds.

WATCH: LSU's Favour Ofili sets new NCAA record in women's 200 meters

New Mexico enters the top 10

No. 9 New Mexico now has five top-six national times over three events after a successful weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitational. As a result, the Lobos rise nine spots to enter the top-10 for the first time this season.

In the 3,000 meter steeplechase, Elise Thorner ran the second-fastest national time, finishing in 9:40.98. In the 5,000 meters, Adva Cohen and Gracelyn Larkin sit fifth and sixth nationally, respectively, after both ran sub-15:30.

🏟: The greatest venues in outdoor track and field, according to you

North Carolina A&T surges

No. 11 North Carolina A&T rose 10 spots — the most of any team in the top 25. At the Tom Jones Memorial, the Aggies landed nine season-best times that landed in the top-20 nationally. North Carolina A&T's 4x100 meter relay is now the fourth-fastest nationally after running 42.83.

Individually, Paula Salmon is the fourth-fastest 100 meter hurdler (second-fastest wind-legal) with her 12.63 finish. Delecia McDuffie ran the seventh-fastest 400 meters time, finishing in 51.96. Elsewhere, the Aggies saw three athletes turn out top-20 performances in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

💨: Wind and scoring in track and field, explained

Arizona State launches up the top 25

No. 13 Arizona State moved nine spots from No. 22 thanks to Jorinde Van Klinken launching to the top national mark in the shot put and discus. Van Klinken's 18.05 meters in the shot put and 63.38 meters in the discus both lead the country. Her discus distance would be a top-five mark among the men's best.

BIG NAMES: 40 names you should know in the 2022 women’s outdoor track season

New entrants

No. 14 Colorado, No. 21 Washington and No. 22 Ole Miss join this week's top 25.

Colorado re-enters the top 25 after dropping out last week. The Buffaloes landed four top-10 national marks this weekend at the Mt. SAC Relays and Bryan Clay Invitational, highlighted by Abby Nichols' nation-leading 15:15.95 time in the 5,000 meters.

Washington elevated to No. 21 thanks to Ida Eikeng's 5,916 point performance in the heptathlon at the Mt. SAC Relay, the second-highest total in the nation.

Ole Miss picked up two top-10 national marks this week from Sintayehu Vissa in the 800 meters and Lyndsey Reed in the pole vault.

NEW BLOOD: 8 true freshmen in NCAA women's track and field who can burst on the scene in 2022

Biggest drops

No. 25 NC State was the biggest faller in this week's national ratings index, dropping 14 spots. However, the most notable drop came from No. 20 Baylor, which dropped out of the top-10 (No. 9). The Bears now have just two athletes with top-10 marks nationally in Ackera Nugent and Mariah Ayers in the 100 meter hurdles and 200 meters, respectively.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Duke fell seven spots. California dropped five spots, despite Camryn Rogers resetting her collegiate record in the hammer throw.

Arizona, Iowa and Villanova dropped out of the top 25.