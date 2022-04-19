The top 10 women's track and field performances from the season's first half

We're about halfway through the 2022 outdoor track and field season and a few meets remain before conference championships and NCAA prelims. It's a good time to look at the top 10 performances from the first half.

Here they are, listed alphabetically by last name:

Alia Armstrong | LSU

Although Alia Armstrong's nation-leading time of 12.33 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles was wind-assisted, it does not diminish its impressiveness. Armstrong's time is the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history.

1⃣2⃣.3⃣3⃣w (+2.5 m/s)@aliaarmstrong_ JUST DIFFERENT. Wind or not, that's moving!! The 12.33 is the fastest all-conditions time in collegiate history!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/07g4pYx7pC — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) March 26, 2022

Anna Hall | Florida

Anna Hall opened the season in elite form, scoring a personal-best and school-record 6,412 points to win the heptathlon at Texas Relays. It's a mark that passed the legendary Jackie Joyner-Kersee on the all-time list, placing Hall fourth in the record books. Hall even ran 2:04.61 in the 800 meters — the heptathlon's final event — to land what was at the time the fastest time in the event in the season.

Anna Hall runs away with the Heptathlon 🗣️



She scores 6412 points to set a new personal best and school record.



That mark makes her the NCAA and World leader this year. pic.twitter.com/IzhK8XDksS — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 24, 2022

Favour Ofili | LSU

Favour Ofili set a collegiate record in the 200 meters, running 10.92 at the Tom Jones Invitational. She set an LSU record, Nigerian National record, and ran the second-fastest 200 meters of any woman in African history.

🤯 𝟐𝟏.𝟗𝟔 🤯



On Friday, @FavOfili broke the NCAA and Nigerian record in the women's 200m with her time of 21.96 and is the first female NCAA athlete to run sub-22 in this event during a collegiate season. #NCAATF x 📸 @LSUTrackField pic.twitter.com/keUS0ebi5n — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) April 16, 2022

Camryn Rogers | Cal

Camryn Rogers' biggest competition is herself when it comes to the hammer. She already owned the the top-three marks in the event in college history and then broke her own record by 21 centimeters with a 75.73-meter throw:

NO WAY. 😱😱@rogers_camryn breaks her own hammer throw collegiate record at the Mt. SAC Relays, posting a mark of 75.73m (248-5)!! 🐻🔥#GoBears pic.twitter.com/SnGZkP1dcY — Cal XC/Track & Field (@CalTFXC) April 16, 2022

Abby Steiner | Kentucky

Abby Steiner ran the fastest wind-legal 100 meters of any athlete this season. It's something many knew she was capable of, but it's how she did it that was impressive. Steiner didn't have the fastest start out of the blocks, trailing at the start. However, she surged to the front — and ultimately to the win — with her legs turning over at a remarkable speed, finishing in 10.92 seconds.

LSU Joe May Invitational



Abby Steiner, 10.92 (+0.5)

Favour Ofili, 11.00 (+0.5)



Steiner & Ofili would be 1-2 on the @NCAATrackField Descending Order List, as of this morning.pic.twitter.com/qvJuWVqy4Z — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) April 9, 2022

Courtney Wayment | BYU

It took Courtney Wayment until mid-April to run the 3000 meter steeplechase, but when she finally ran it, she did not disappoint. In Wayment's first race of the season, she ran an NCAA-leading 9:26.88, becoming the fourth collegiate woman to run sub-9:29. Wayment beat an Olympian by nearly five seconds, thanks to a final lap of 1:09.19.

Steeple season is finally in full swing 💙 #BYURun4Her pic.twitter.com/xD3hW7JpOY — Courtney Wayment (@CourtsASport20) April 17, 2022

Britton Wilson | Arkansas

Britton Wilson ran a nation-leading 54.37 seconds her first time running the 400-meter hurdles at Arkansas. The time broke the Texas Relays record and marked a personal best and school record. Wilson also ran the fastest 400-meter hurdle time ever recorded in March.

2022 Texas Relays | 400m Hurdles



Britton Wilson wins final in 54.37 to break Texas Relays record of 54.60 from 2003



Betters UA record of 54.65 Wilson set in the prelims yesterday



Improves world leading time for 2022 season and fastest time ever by an American in month of March pic.twitter.com/1iA9buqHiG — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) March 25, 2022

Jorinde Van Klinken | Arizona State

Jorinde Van Klinken is the only woman in the NCAA that leads two events nationally at this point in the season. Van Klinken leads the shot put and discus, thanks to outstanding performances at the Mt. SAC relays. She threw the shot 18.05 meters and the discus 63.38 meters, surpassing the second-best marks by 17 centimeters and 3.89 meters.

Sun Devils have 12 marks in the national top-25 and 11 in the West Region's top-10 following last week's performances. 🔥🔥



Jorinde van Klinken leads the NCAA in the discus and shot, Turner Washington is No. 2 in the shot, Ralford Mulling No. 2 in the discus. pic.twitter.com/8PZg9wXJnm — Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) April 18, 2022

Charokee Young | Texas A&M

Charokee Young has been elite in the 400 meters all season. She leads the country in the event after blazing around the track in 49.87 seconds. That time leads the world this year and is the fourth-fastest in NCAA history. Oh, did I mention Young ran after setting a personal-best time of 50.00? She's only getting better as the season progresses.

🔁🎥



Charokee Young ran a world-leading 400m time of 49.87. Her time puts her as the second fastest performer in Aggie history and fourth fastest performer in collegiate history.@CharokeeYoung | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/afncL4JpKu — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) April 17, 2022

Texas' 4x400 meter relay

Texas' 4x400 meter relay team started the season with the second-fastest time in NCAA history: 3:22.94. The relay team consisting of Rhasidat Adeleke, Kennedy Simon, Stacey Ann Williams and Davicia Patterson broke an 18-year school record, anchored by Patterson's 49.88-second lap.