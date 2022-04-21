Here are 2022's top newcomers in women's track and field — so far

Freshmen and transfers around the country have quickly made their marks during the 2022 women's outdoor track and field season. While transfers have more experience than freshmen, both are newcomers to their teams. That said, here are the top women's track and field newcomers in 2022... so far.

Transfers

Celera Barnes | Southern California

Celera Barnes brought her speed to the West Coast, transferring from Kentucky to Southern California. The new Lady Trojan has run the fastest all-conditions 100 meters, running a time of 10.82 second early in the season. Conditions aside, Barnes would still sit sixth nationally with her wind-legal 11.07-second time in the 100.

👑 𝐖 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐌 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 👑



Celera Barnes wins it in 10.82 (+2.8w) for a new wind-aided personal best!



Samirah Moody finishes 3rd with a wind-aided personal best of 11.08 (+2.8w)!



📺: @LonghornNetwork pic.twitter.com/IkQvm0OKPL — USC Track & Field / XC (@USC_Track_Field) March 26, 2022

Tyra Gittens | Texas

Last year Tyra Gittens finished as a Bowerman finalist at Texas A&M. Now she's at Texas, again finding success. Gittens has the second-best high jump and the third-best long jump in the country. In fact, Gittens 6.75-meter high jump set a new personal best this season.

Anna Hall | Florida

Anna Hall has been one of the best all-around track and field athletes in the country in 2022 since transferring from Georgia to Florida. Hall scored a top-five all-time mark in the heptathlon to lead the country, and also sits second nationally in the 400 meter hurdles.

Jasmine Moore | Florida

Like Hall, Jasmine Moore also transferred from Georgia to Florida this season. After winning an indoor title, Moore has continued her success during the outdoor season. Moore has a nation-leading triple jump of 14.07 meters and the fourth-best long jump at 6.75 meters.

Florida puts on a 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙘 in the Triple Jump.



The Gators now hold the top-two marks in the NCAA this season.



- Jasmine Moore: 14.07m/46-2 (-0.3)

- Natricia Hooper: 14.03m/46-0.5 (-1.0): (PB) pic.twitter.com/Bgi6z8DYNy — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 16, 2022

Britton Wilson | Arkansas

Britton Wilson transferred from Tennessee to Arkansas this season. Wilson has found success with the Razorbacks, owning the fastest 400-meter hurdle mark in the country at 54.37 seconds.

2022 Texas Relays | 400m Hurdles



Britton Wilson wins final in 54.37 to break Texas Relays record of 54.60 from 2003



Betters UA record of 54.65 Wilson set in the prelims yesterday



Improves world leading time for 2022 season and fastest time ever by an American in month of March pic.twitter.com/1iA9buqHiG — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) March 25, 2022

Freshmen

Ackelia Smith | Texas

Texas' Ackelia Smith was my pick for freshman of the year at the halfway point of the season, thanks to her performances in the triple jump and long jump, which sit third and sixth nationally, respectively. Smith is the only freshman in the top 10 of multiple events nationally. Smith's performance is a key reason why the Longhorns haven't wavered from No. 1 in the USTFCCA's national ratings index all season.

ANOTHER TEXAS RECORD GOES DOWN!



Ackelia Smith takes down @tracklonghorn’s 36-year outdoor triple jump record in the same season she took down the indoor record on her first jump of the day at 13.86m (45-5.75) pic.twitter.com/kkZSLT1FXU — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 25, 2022

Emma Heckel | New Mexico

New Mexico recently entered the top 10 of the national rating index, with freshman Emma Heckel playing a big role in the rise. Heckel's 33:05.02 time in the 10,000 meters is the fourth-fastest collegiately in 2022. Heckel has the Lobos on the rise.

Michaela Rose | LSU

LSU's Michaela Rose owns the nation's sixth-fastest time in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:02.74. Rose also runs the third leg of LSU's 4x400 meter relay, which sits seventh nationally. Only a freshman, Rose has quickly become a part of LSU's deep and talented roster that has 13 top-10 national marks.

Michaela Rose runs herself a PR of 2⃣:0⃣2⃣.7⃣4⃣ in heat two at the Bryan Clay Inv. to finish seventh in the 800 meters (3rd fastest collegian at the event). Her readout moves her up to No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 9 on the LSU all-time list.#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/fBPpFcrLyF — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 14, 2022

Samirah Moody | Southern California

Samirah Moody owns the eighth-fastest 100-meter time in the nation at 11.08 seconds. Moody also runs on Southern California's 4x100 meter team. Moody is helping the defending-champion Trojans not miss a beat on the track.

Jenna Rogers | Nebraska & Elena Kulichenko | Georgia

Nebraska's Jenna Rogers and Georgia's Elena Kulichenko are two of four women tied for fifth in the high jump, but the duo is the only freshmen with top-five marks. Each has jumped 1.86 meters this season. Expect Rogers and Kulichencko to continue their battle up the national high jump charts all season long.