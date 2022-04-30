2022 Penn Relays: Complete results, winners and top highlights from the track and field meet

Previewing the 2022 Penn Relays in outdoor track and field

The Penn Relays are back after a two-year absence because of the pandemic. We're following the annual track and field competition now from April 28-30, which is its traditional schedule on the last two days before the last Saturday in April.

Here's more on the event, including how to watch, participating schools and a schedule of events.

How to watch: 2022 Penn Relays

This year marks the 126th running of the Penn Relays. Here's the schedule and how you can watch all the college events.

When: April 28-30 Day 1 | Thursday, Apr. 28 Day 2 | Friday, Apr. 29 Day 3 | Saturday, Apr. 30

April 28-30 Where: Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn.

Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn. How to watch: FloTrack

FloTrack Results: Follow the results here on the official Penn Relays site

Penn Relays: Day 3 | Saturday, April 30

Day 3 Results

Click or tap the links below for results

Track Events

Afternoon Session

Women’s 4x1500 Championship of America | Winner: Arkansas | Results

| Results Women’s 4x100 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results

| Results Men’s 4x100 Championship of America | Winner: Houston | Results

| Results Men’s 4xMile Championship of America | Winner: Texas | Results

| Results Women’s 100m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Naomi Taylor, Houston | Results

| Results Men’s 110m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Philip Lemonious, Arkansas | Results

| Results Women’s 100m Championship | Winner: Anavia Battle, Ohio State | Results

| Results Men’s 100m Championship | Winner: Rikkoi Brathwaite, Virginia | Results

| Results Women’s 4x800 Championship of America | Winner: Penn State | Results

| Results Men’s 4x800 Championship of America | Winner: Ole Miss | Results

| Results Olympic Dev. Women's 300m Elite | Winner: Anavia Battle, Ohio State | Results

| Results Women’s 4x400 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results

| Results Men’s 4x400 Championship of America | Winner: Ohio State | Results

| Results Women’s 4x100 Final | Winner: UMBC | Results

| Results Men’s 4x100 Final | Winner: Morgan State | Results

| Results Women’s 4x100 Eastern Final | Winner: St. Joseph's | Results

Women’s 4x100 Eastern Final | | Results Men’s 4x100 Eastern Final | Winner: UMBC | Results

| Results Women’s 4x800 | Winner: Penn | Results

| Results Men’s 4x800 | Winner: Navy | Results

| Results Women’s 4x400 Final | Winner: UMBC | Results

| Results Men’s 4x400 Final | Winner: Indiana Tech | Results

| Results Women’s 4x400 Eastern Final | Winner: Essex CC | Results

| Results Men’s 4x400 Eastern Final| Winner: Ramapo | Results

Shaun Maswanganyi celebrates across the line to deliver another Penn Relays wheel for @UHCougarTF!

📺: https://t.co/MGShHgaLJz pic.twitter.com/cFxMOAXsxP — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 30, 2022

Wild finish in the men’s Championship of America 4x4! pic.twitter.com/rQ2LXVqMvz — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 30, 2022

Field Events

Throws

Women’s Discus Championship | Winner: Ashley Anumba, Virginia | Results

| Results Men’s Discus Championship | Winner: Claudio Romero, Virginia | Results

| Results Women’s Shot Put Championship | Winner: Adelaide Aquilla, Ohio State | Results

| Results Women’s Javelin Championship | Winner: Madison Wiltrout, North Carolina | Results

| Results Men’s Shot Put Championship | Winner: Hayden Tobias, Ohio State | Results

| Results Men’s Javelin Championship | Winner: Marc Minichello, Penn| Results

Jumps

Women’s Long Jump Championship | Winner: Anna Keefer, North Carolina | Results

| Results Men’s Long Jump Championship | Winner: A'Nan Bridgett, Rutgers | Results

| Results Women’s High Jump Championship | Winner: Rachel Glenn, South Carolina | Results

| Results Men’s Pole Vault Championship | Winner: Travis Snyder, UConn | Results

| Results Men’s High Jump Championship | Winner: Romaine Beckford, South Florida | Results

| Results Women’s Pole Vault Championship | Winner: Chloe Timber, Rutgers | Results

| Results Women’s Triple Jump Championship | Winner: Jaimie Robinson, Ohio State | Results

| Results Men’s Triple Jump Championship| Winner: Owayne Owens, Virginia | Results

10.28 - Rikkoi Brathwaite

10.28 - Eric Harrison

10.39 - Edward Sumler

10.31 - Joseph Manu

10.32 - Shaun Maswanganyi pic.twitter.com/ESm21hLyOK — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 30, 2022

The Gamecock women are taking home @pennrelays' wheels in the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X400. #Gamecocks



It's the first time a women's team has done that since 2005.



The women's team to accomplish that feat in 2005? South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Il6aNqOqgr — Gamecock Track & XC (@GamecockTrack) April 30, 2022

Penn Relays: Day 2 | Friday, April 29

Day 2 Results

Click or tap the links below for results

Field Events

Women’s Discus | Winner: Jayden Ulrich, Indiana | Results

| Results Men’s Javelin | Winner: William Prebola, Lafayette | Results

| Results Men’s Shot Put | Winner: Joshua Miller, Ohio State | Results

| Results Men’s High Jump | Winner: Marvin Jones, North Carolina Central | Results

| Results Women’s Long Jump | Winner: Chloe Royce, Penn State | Results

| Results Men’s Long Jump | Winner: Caden Dailey, Navy | Results

| Results Women’s Pole Vault | Winner: Autumn White, George Mason | Results

| Results Men’s Discus | Winner: Skylar Coffey, Tennessee | Results

| Results Women’s Javelin | Winner: Brynn Madonna, UConn | Results

| Results Women’s Shot Put | Winner: Autumn White, George Mason | Results

| Results Women’s High Jump | Winner: Sarah Omoregie, Harvard | Results

| Results Men’s Pole Vault | Winner: Tyler Hrbek, UConn | Results

| Results Women’s Triple Jump | Winner: Leann Nicholas, Albany | Results

| Results Men’s Triple Jump | Winner: Issac Haywood, Norfolk State | Results

Track Events

Women’s Distance Medley Relay | Winner: Tennessee | Results

| Results Men’s Distance Medley Relay | Winner: Monmouth | Results

| Results Women’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America | Winner: BYU | Results

| Results Men’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America | Winner: Ole Miss | Results

| Results Women’s 4x200 Relays | Winner: Delaware State | Results

| Results Women’s 4x200 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results

| Results Men’s 4x200 Relays | Winner: Morgan State | Results

| Results Men’s 4x200 Championship of America | Winner: Clemson | Results

| Results Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America | Winner: Penn State | Results

| Results Women’s Sprint Medley | Winner: Indiana Tech | Results

| Results Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America | Winner: Indiana | Results

| Results Men’s Sprint Medley | Winner: Middle Tennessee State | Results

| Results Women’s 4x400 Centennial-MAC | Winner: Johns Hopkins | Results

| Results Men’s 4x400 Pop Haddleton-MAC | Winner: Stevenson | Results

| Results Women's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: St. Joseph's (Heat 1 winner) California (PA) Ramapo Lehigh (Heat 2 winner) St. Peter's Holy Family Misercordia Maryland-Eastern Shore (Heat 3 winner) Essex CC

Women’s 4x100 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: UMBC (Heat 1 winner) Delaware Fordham Troy American International College Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner) Binghamton Robert Morris Quinnipiac

Women’s 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Howard (Heat 1 winner) South Florida Albany Ohio State (Heat 2 winner) Rutgers Clemson (Heat 3 winner) South Carolina Syracuse Hampton

Men's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Mico (Heat 1 winner) Essex CC UMBC TCNJ Lincoln Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner) Richard Stockton Central State (Heat 3 winner) Ithaca (Heat 4 winner)

Men’s 4x100 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Troy (Heat 1 winner) Morgan State UConn Duquesne Penn Navy Albany (Heat 2 winner) Manhattan LIU-Brooklyn

Men’s 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Houston (Heat 1 winner) Indiana Tech Indiana Norfolk State G.C. Foster (Heat 2 winner) Auburn (Heat 3 winner) Arkansas Clemson Rutgers

Women’s 100m (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Anavia Battle | Ohio State (Heat 1 winner) Anna Keefer | North Carolina (Heat 2 winner) Cecilia Tamayo-Garza | Houston Yanique Dayle | Ohio State Latifa Ali | Coppin State Jada Seaman | Virginia (Heat 3 winner) Jessika Gbai | Howard (Heat 4 winner) Nya Bussey | Ohio State Kayla Bonnick | Virginia

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Naomi Taylor | Houston (Heat 1 winner) Hannah Connell | South Florida Destinee Rocker | South Carolina (Heat 2 winner) Alexus Pyles | Ohio State Trishauna Hemmings | Clemson (Heat 3 winner) Morgan Lewis | Ohio State Yasmin Brooks | Penn State (Heat 4 winner) Shaneylix Davila | South Florida Jane Livingston | Villanova

Men’s 100m (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Shaun Maswanganyi | Houston (Heat 1 winner) Joseph Manu | Coppin State (Heat 2 winner) Connor Washington | Arkansas Antonio Laidler | Indiana Edward Sumler IV | Houston (Heat 3 winner) Rikkoi Brathwaite | Indiana Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne | Marist Fabian Hewitt | Clemson Eric Harrison | Ohio State (Heat 4 winner)

Men’s 110m Hurdles (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Phillip Lemonious | Arkansas (Heat 1 winner) Dylan Beard | Howard Odairo Phillips | UWI-Mona Jaheem Hayles | Syracuse (Heat 2 winner) De'Vion Wilson | Houston Devon Brooks | Clemson (Heat 3 winner) Lafranz Campbell | Clemson Kentre Patterson | Ohio State (Heat 4 winner) Giano Roberts | Clemson

Women’s 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: South Carolina (Heat 1 winner) Coppin State Ohio State (Heat 2 winner) Penn Rutgers Auburn North Carolina Howard (Heat 3 winner) Clemson

Men’s 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Houston (Heat 1 winner) Pittsburgh Ohio State (Heat 2 winner) South Carolina Penn State Norfolk State Hampton Indiana Clemson (Heat 3 winner)

Women’s 4x400 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Navy (Heat 1 winner) UMBC Bucknell Columbia Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner) Middle Tennessee Temple Miami (OH) UConn (Heat 3 winner)

Women's 4x400 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Holy Family (Heat 1 winner) Essex CC California (PA) St. Peter's Dillard Kutztown Maryland-Eastern Shore Molloy (Heat 2 winner) Central State (Heat 3 winner)

Men’s 4x400 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Oakland (Heat 1 winner) St. Joseph's Central Arkansas Mount Union (Heat 2 winner) Delaware State Wagner St. Peter's Stony Brook (Heat 3 winner)

Men’s 4x400 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Ramapo (Heat 1 winner) Fordham Catholic West Chester East Stroudsburg (Heat 2 winner) Lincoln Lehigh Holy Family (Heat 3 winner) Richard Stockton (Heat 4 winner)



Wind legal 11.22 for by Anavia Battle (@Annaavviiaa) to qualify for the Penn Relays 100m final!

📺: https://t.co/fSuwwaUbOR pic.twitter.com/hL2TDIDRhb — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 29, 2022

Penn Relays: Day 1 | Thursday, April 28

Day 1 Results

Click or tap the links below for results

Women's hammer | Winner: Ludith Campos, Albany | Results

| Results Women’s hammer championship | Winner: Jillian Shippee, North Carolina | Results

| Results Men’s Hammer | Winner: Collin Burkhart, Penn State | Results

| Results Men’s Hammer Championship | Winner: Tyler Merkley, Penn State | Results

| Results Women’s 400m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Jessica Wright, Howard | Results

| Results Men’s 400m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Quivell Jordan, Houston | Results

| Results Women’s 1500m Championship | Winner: Sarah Hendrick, Kennesaw State | Results

| Results Men’s 1500m Championship | Winner: AJ Ernst, Providence | Results

| Results Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Championship | Winner: Lexy Halladay, BYU | Results

| Results Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Championship | Winner: Marshall Williamson, North Carolina | Results

| Results Women’s 5000m Championship | Winner: Sydney Seymour, Tennessee | Results

| Results Men’s 5000m Championship | Winner: Yaseen Abdalla, Texas | Results

| Results Women’s 10,000m Championship | Winner: Grace Forbes, Rice | Results

| Results Men's 10,000m Championship | Winner: Evan Brennan, Stony Brook |Results

Comeback win for @HUBisonTFXC's Jessica Wright in the Penn Relays 400mH! pic.twitter.com/7yMk7FCleB — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 29, 2022

Huge kick by @KSUTrackFieldXC's Sarah Hendrick to win the Penn Relays 1500m in 4:16!

📺: https://t.co/LrTU8WF1bj pic.twitter.com/rmB0rMpPL8 — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 28, 2022

FAQS

Eastern Eastern includes colleges from New England southward to and including Virginia, as well as West Virginia.

Championship of America vs. Final The Championship of America events are the premier events of Penn Relays, while the "Final" events are the championship events for the rest of the field.

North and South Straight The "North Straight" and "South Straight" refers to the straightaways where events are occurring.

CTC and Pop Haddleton-MAC Races that are restricted to members of the Centennial, Middle Atlantic and CTC conferences.



Participating schools

Here are the Division I programs confirmed for 2022 Penn Relays, through April 20. The complete start list will be posted the week of the relays.

Albany

American

Arkansas

Army

Auburn

BYU

Binghamton

Boston College

Boston University

Bucknell

Buffalo

Canisius

Central Arkansas

Central Connecticut

Clemson

Columbia

Coppin State

Cornell

Dartmouth

Delaware

Delaware State

Duquesne

Fordham

George Mason

George Washington

Georgetown

Georgia Tech

Hampton

Harvard

Hofstra

Houston

Howard

Indiana

Iona

Kennesaw State

LIU-Brooklyn

La Salle

Lafayette

Lehigh

Loyola

Maine

Manhattan

Marist

Maryland

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Miami (OH)

Monmouth

Morgan State

NC State

NJIT

Navy

New Hampshire

Norfolk State

North Carolina

North Carolina Central

Northeastern

Notre Dame

Oakland

Ohio State

Old Dominion

Ole Miss

Penn

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Princeton

Providence

Quinnipiac

Rhode Island

Rice

Richmond

Rider

Robert Morris

Rutgers

Sienna

South Carolina

South Carolina State

South Florida

St. Francis

St. John's

St. Joseph's

St. Peter's

Stony Brook

Syracuse

Temple

Tennessee

Texas

Toledo

Troy

UConn

UMBC

UMass-Lowell

Villanova

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wagner

West Virginia

William & Mary

Wisconsin

Xavier

Yale

Penn Relays Wall of Fame: Collegiate relay teams

Here are the NCAA relay teams in the Penn Relays Wall of Fame.

Listed in chronological order