Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 30, 2022

2022 Penn Relays: Complete results, winners and top highlights from the track and field meet

Previewing the 2022 Penn Relays in outdoor track and field

The Penn Relays are back after a two-year absence because of the pandemic. We're following the annual track and field competition now from April 28-30, which is its traditional schedule on the last two days before the last Saturday in April. 

Here's more on the event, including how to watch, participating schools and a schedule of events.

How to watch: 2022 Penn Relays

This year marks the 126th running of the Penn Relays. Here's the schedule and how you can watch all the college events. 

  • When: April 28-30 
    • Day 1 | Thursday, Apr. 28
    • Day 2 | Friday, Apr. 29
    • Day 3 | Saturday, Apr. 30
  • Where: Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn.
  • How to watch: FloTrack
  • Results: Follow the results here on the official Penn Relays site

Penn Relays: Day 3 | Saturday, April 30

Day 3 Results

Click or tap the links below for results

Track Events

Afternoon Session

  • Women’s 4x1500 Championship of America | Winner: Arkansas | Results
  • Women’s 4x100 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results
  • Men’s 4x100 Championship of America | Winner: Houston | Results
  • Men’s 4xMile Championship of America | Winner: Texas | Results
  • Women’s 100m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Naomi Taylor, Houston | Results
  • Men’s 110m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Philip Lemonious, Arkansas | Results
  • Women’s 100m Championship | Winner: Anavia Battle, Ohio State | Results
  • Men’s 100m Championship | Winner: Rikkoi Brathwaite, Virginia | Results
  • Women’s 4x800 Championship of America | Winner: Penn State | Results
  • Men’s 4x800 Championship of America | Winner: Ole Miss | Results
  • Olympic Dev. Women's 300m Elite | Winner: Anavia Battle, Ohio State | Results
  • Women’s 4x400 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results
  • Men’s 4x400 Championship of America | Winner: Ohio State | Results
  • Women’s 4x100 Final | Winner: UMBC | Results
  • Men’s 4x100 Final | Winner: Morgan State | Results
  •  Women’s 4x100 Eastern Final | Winner: St. Joseph's | Results
  • Men’s 4x100 Eastern Final | Winner: UMBC | Results
  • Women’s 4x800 | Winner: Penn | Results
  • Men’s 4x800 | Winner: Navy | Results
  • Women’s 4x400 Final | Winner: UMBC | Results
  • Men’s 4x400 Final | Winner: Indiana Tech | Results
  • Women’s 4x400 Eastern Final | Winner: Essex CC | Results
  • Men’s 4x400 Eastern Final| Winner: Ramapo | Results

Field Events

Throws

  •  Women’s Discus Championship | Winner: Ashley Anumba, Virginia | Results
  • Men’s Discus Championship | Winner: Claudio Romero, Virginia | Results
  • Women’s Shot Put Championship | Winner: Adelaide Aquilla, Ohio State | Results
  • Women’s Javelin Championship | Winner: Madison Wiltrout, North Carolina | Results
  • Men’s Shot Put Championship | Winner: Hayden Tobias, Ohio State | Results
  • Men’s Javelin Championship | Winner: Marc Minichello, Penn| Results

Jumps

  • Women’s Long Jump Championship | Winner: Anna Keefer, North Carolina | Results
  • Men’s Long Jump Championship | Winner: A'Nan Bridgett, Rutgers | Results
  • Women’s High Jump Championship | Winner: Rachel Glenn, South Carolina | Results
  • Men’s Pole Vault Championship | Winner: Travis Snyder, UConn | Results
  • Men’s High Jump Championship | Winner: Romaine Beckford, South Florida | Results
  • Women’s Pole Vault Championship | Winner: Chloe Timber, Rutgers | Results
  • Women’s Triple Jump Championship | Winner: Jaimie Robinson, Ohio State | Results
  • Men’s Triple Jump Championship| Winner: Owayne Owens, Virginia | Results

Penn Relays: Day 2 | Friday, April 29

Day 2 Results

Click or tap the links below for results

Field Events

  • Women’s Discus | Winner: Jayden Ulrich, Indiana | Results
  • Men’s Javelin | Winner: William Prebola, Lafayette Results
  • Men’s Shot Put | Winner: Joshua Miller, Ohio State | Results
  • Men’s High Jump | Winner: Marvin Jones, North Carolina Central | Results
  • Women’s Long Jump | Winner: Chloe Royce, Penn State | Results
  • Men’s Long Jump | Winner: Caden Dailey, Navy | Results
  • Women’s Pole Vault | Winner: Autumn White, George Mason | Results
  • Men’s Discus | Winner: Skylar Coffey, Tennessee | Results
  • Women’s Javelin | Winner: Brynn Madonna, UConn | Results
  • Women’s Shot Put | Winner: Autumn White, George Mason | Results
  • Women’s High Jump | Winner: Sarah Omoregie, Harvard | Results
  • Men’s Pole Vault | Winner: Tyler Hrbek, UConn | Results
  • Women’s Triple Jump | Winner: Leann Nicholas, Albany | Results
  • Men’s Triple Jump | Winner: Issac Haywood, Norfolk State | Results

Track Events

  • Women’s Distance Medley Relay | Winner: Tennessee | Results
  • Men’s Distance Medley Relay | Winner: Monmouth | Results
  • Women’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America | Winner: BYU | Results
  • Men’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America | Winner: Ole Miss | Results
  • Women’s 4x200 Relays | Winner: Delaware State | Results
  • Women’s 4x200 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results
  • Men’s 4x200 Relays | Winner: Morgan State | Results
  • Men’s 4x200 Championship of America | Winner: Clemson | Results
  • Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America | Winner: Penn State | Results
  • Women’s Sprint Medley | Winner: Indiana Tech | Results
  • Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America | Winner: Indiana | Results
  • Men’s Sprint Medley | Winner: Middle Tennessee State | Results
  • Women’s 4x400 Centennial-MAC | Winner: Johns Hopkins | Results
  • Men’s 4x400 Pop Haddleton-MAC | Winner: Stevenson | Results
  • Women's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • St. Joseph's (Heat 1 winner)
      • California (PA)
      • Ramapo
      • Lehigh (Heat 2 winner)
      • St. Peter's
      • Holy Family
      • Misercordia
      • Maryland-Eastern Shore (Heat 3 winner)
      • Essex CC
  • Women’s 4x100 (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • UMBC (Heat 1 winner)
      • Delaware
      • Fordham
      • Troy
      • American International College
      • Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner)
      • Binghamton
      • Robert Morris
      • Quinnipiac
  • Women’s 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Howard (Heat 1 winner)
      • South Florida
      • Albany
      • Ohio State (Heat 2 winner)
      • Rutgers
      • Clemson (Heat 3 winner)
      • South Carolina
      • Syracuse
      • Hampton
  • Men's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Mico (Heat 1 winner)
      • Essex CC
      • UMBC
      • TCNJ
      • Lincoln
      • Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner)
      • Richard Stockton
      • Central State (Heat 3 winner)
      • Ithaca (Heat 4 winner)
  • Men’s 4x100 (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Troy (Heat 1 winner)
      • Morgan State
      • UConn
      • Duquesne
      • Penn
      • Navy
      • Albany (Heat 2 winner)
      • Manhattan
      • LIU-Brooklyn
  • Men’s 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Houston (Heat 1 winner)
      • Indiana Tech
      • Indiana
      • Norfolk State
      • G.C. Foster (Heat 2 winner)
      • Auburn (Heat 3 winner)
      • Arkansas
      • Clemson
      • Rutgers
  • Women’s 100m (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Anavia Battle | Ohio State (Heat 1 winner)
      • Anna Keefer | North Carolina (Heat 2 winner)
      • Cecilia Tamayo-Garza | Houston
      • Yanique Dayle | Ohio State
      • Latifa Ali | Coppin State
      • Jada Seaman | Virginia (Heat 3 winner)
      • Jessika Gbai | Howard (Heat 4 winner)
      • Nya Bussey | Ohio State
      • Kayla Bonnick | Virginia
  • Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Naomi Taylor | Houston (Heat 1 winner)
      • Hannah Connell | South Florida
      • Destinee Rocker | South Carolina (Heat 2 winner)
      • Alexus Pyles | Ohio State
      • Trishauna Hemmings | Clemson (Heat 3 winner)
      • Morgan Lewis | Ohio State
      • Yasmin Brooks | Penn State (Heat 4 winner)
      • Shaneylix Davila | South Florida
      • Jane Livingston | Villanova
  • Men’s 100m (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Shaun Maswanganyi | Houston (Heat 1 winner)
      • Joseph Manu | Coppin State (Heat 2 winner)
      • Connor Washington | Arkansas
      • Antonio Laidler | Indiana
      • Edward Sumler IV | Houston (Heat 3 winner)
      • Rikkoi Brathwaite | Indiana
      • Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne | Marist
      • Fabian Hewitt | Clemson
      • Eric Harrison | Ohio State (Heat 4 winner)
  • Men’s 110m Hurdles (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Phillip Lemonious | Arkansas (Heat 1 winner)
      • Dylan Beard | Howard
      • Odairo Phillips | UWI-Mona
      • Jaheem Hayles | Syracuse (Heat 2 winner)
      • De'Vion Wilson | Houston
      • Devon Brooks | Clemson (Heat 3 winner)
      • Lafranz Campbell | Clemson
      • Kentre Patterson | Ohio State (Heat 4 winner)
      • Giano Roberts | Clemson
  • Women’s 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • South Carolina (Heat 1 winner)
      • Coppin State
      • Ohio State (Heat 2 winner)
      • Penn
      • Rutgers
      • Auburn
      • North Carolina
      • Howard (Heat 3 winner)
      • Clemson
  • Men’s 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Houston (Heat 1 winner)
      • Pittsburgh
      • Ohio State (Heat 2 winner)
      • South Carolina
      • Penn State
      • Norfolk State
      • Hampton
      • Indiana
      • Clemson (Heat 3 winner)
  • Women’s 4x400 (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Navy (Heat 1 winner)
      • UMBC
      • Bucknell
      • Columbia
      • Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner)
      • Middle Tennessee
      • Temple
      • Miami (OH)
      • UConn (Heat 3 winner)
  • Women's 4x400 Eastern (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Holy Family (Heat 1 winner)
      • Essex CC
      • California (PA)
      • St. Peter's
      • Dillard
      • Kutztown
      • Maryland-Eastern Shore
      • Molloy (Heat 2 winner)
      • Central State (Heat 3 winner)
  • Men’s 4x400 (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Oakland (Heat 1 winner)
      • St. Joseph's
      • Central Arkansas
      • Mount Union (Heat 2 winner)
      • Delaware State
      • Wagner
      • St. Peter's
      • Stony Brook (Heat 3 winner)
  • Men’s 4x400 Eastern (Heats) | Results
    • Qualifiers:
      • Ramapo (Heat 1 winner)
      • Fordham
      • Catholic
      • West Chester
      • East Stroudsburg (Heat 2 winner)
      • Lincoln
      • Lehigh
      • Holy Family (Heat 3 winner)
      • Richard Stockton (Heat 4 winner)

Penn Relays: Day 1 | Thursday, April 28

Day 1 Results

Click or tap the links below for results

  • Women's hammer | Winner: Ludith Campos, AlbanyResults
  • Women’s hammer championship | Winner: Jillian Shippee, North CarolinaResults
  • Men’s Hammer | Winner: Collin Burkhart, Penn State | Results
  • Men’s Hammer Championship | Winner: Tyler Merkley, Penn State | Results
  • Women’s 400m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Jessica Wright, Howard | Results
  • Men’s 400m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Quivell Jordan, Houston | Results
  • Women’s 1500m Championship | Winner: Sarah Hendrick, Kennesaw State | Results
  • Men’s 1500m Championship | Winner: AJ Ernst, Providence | Results
  • Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Championship | Winner: Lexy Halladay, BYU | Results
  • Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Championship | Winner: Marshall Williamson, North Carolina | Results
  • Women’s 5000m Championship | Winner: Sydney Seymour, Tennessee | Results
  • Men’s 5000m Championship | Winner: Yaseen Abdalla, Texas | Results
  • Women’s 10,000m Championship | Winner: Grace Forbes, Rice | Results
  • Men's 10,000m Championship | Winner: Evan Brennan, Stony Brook |Results

FAQS

  • Eastern
    • Eastern includes colleges from New England southward to and including Virginia, as well as West Virginia. 
  • Championship of America vs. Final
    • The Championship of America events are the premier events of Penn Relays, while the "Final" events are the championship events for the rest of the field.
  • North and South Straight
    • The "North Straight" and "South Straight" refers to the straightaways where events are occurring.
  • CTC and Pop Haddleton-MAC
    • Races that are restricted to members of the Centennial, Middle Atlantic and CTC conferences.

Participating schools

Here are the Division I programs confirmed for 2022 Penn Relays, through April 20. The complete start list will be posted the week of the relays.

  • Albany
  • American
  • Arkansas
  • Army 
  • Auburn
  • BYU
  • Binghamton
  • Boston College
  • Boston University
  • Bucknell
  • Buffalo
  • Canisius
  • Central Arkansas
  • Central Connecticut
  • Clemson
  • Columbia
  • Coppin State
  • Cornell
  • Dartmouth
  • Delaware
  • Delaware State
  • Duquesne
  • Fordham
  • George Mason
  • George Washington
  • Georgetown
  • Georgia Tech
  • Hampton
  • Harvard
  • Hofstra
  • Houston
  • Howard
  • Indiana
  • Iona
  • Kennesaw State
  • LIU-Brooklyn
  • La Salle
  • Lafayette
  • Lehigh
  • Loyola
  • Maine
  • Manhattan
  • Marist
  • Maryland
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Miami (OH)
  • Monmouth
  • Morgan State
  • NC State
  • NJIT
  • Navy
  • New Hampshire
  • Norfolk State
  • North Carolina
  • North Carolina Central
  • Northeastern
  • Notre Dame
  • Oakland
  • Ohio State
  • Old Dominion
  • Ole Miss
  • Penn
  • Penn State
  • Pittsburgh
  • Princeton
  • Providence
  • Quinnipiac
  • Rhode Island
  • Rice
  • Richmond
  • Rider
  • Robert Morris
  • Rutgers
  • Sienna
  • South Carolina
  • South Carolina State
  • South Florida
  • St. Francis
  • St. John's
  • St. Joseph's
  • St. Peter's
  • Stony Brook
  • Syracuse
  • Temple
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Toledo
  • Troy
  • UConn
  • UMBC
  • UMass-Lowell
  • Villanova
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wagner
  • West Virginia
  • William & Mary
  • Wisconsin
  • Xavier
  • Yale

Penn Relays Wall of Fame: Collegiate relay teams

Here are the NCAA relay teams in the Penn Relays Wall of Fame.

Listed in chronological order

  • 1902 Mile Relay | Harvard
  • 1915 Distance Medley Relay | Yale
  • 1915 Mile Relay | Penn
  • 1916 Four-Mile Relay | Cornell
  • 1917 Freshman Mile Relay | Penn Freshman
  • 1925 Two-Mile Relay | Georgetown
  • 1927 440y Relay | Penn Freshman
  • 1930 880-yard Relay | Ohio State
  • 1930 Mile Relay | Penn Freshman
  • 1936 440-Yard Relay | Texas
  • 1937 Four Mile Relay | Indiana
  • 1938 Distance Medley Relay | North Texas
  • 1938 Sprint Medley Relay | Pittsburgh
  • 1939 880y Relay | Pittsburgh
  • 1939 Mile Relay | Pittsburgh
  • 1940 880y Relay | North Texas
  • 1940 Mile Relay | Seton Hall Freshman
  • 1940 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Yale
  • 1941 Two-Mile Relay | Indiana
  • 1949 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | North Carolina
  • 1950 Sprint Medley Relay | NYU
  • 1958 Mile Relay | Villanova
  • 1959 440y Relay Abilene Christian
  • 1959 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Winston-Salem State
  • 1963 4-Mile Relay | Fordham
  • 1965 2-Mile Relay | Villanova
  • 1965 880y Relay | North Carolina Central
  • 1966 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
  • 1967 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Tennessee
  • 1968 440y Relay | Florida A&M
  • 1968 440y Relay | Florida A&M
  • 1968 4-Mile Relay | Georgetown
  • 1968 4-Mile Relay | Mount St. Mary's
  • 1968 4-Mile Relay | Villanova
  • 1969 2-Mile Relay Villanova University
  • 1972 880-yard Relay | North Carolina Central
  • 1972 Mile Relay | North Carolina Central
  • 1972 Sprint Medley Relay | North Carolina Central
  • 1974 Four-Mile Relay | Villanova
  • 1975 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
  • 1976 4x100m Relay | Tennessee
  • 1977 4x400m Relay | Arizona State
  • 1982 4x800m Relay | Villanova
  • 1982 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Tennessee
  • 1983 4x100m Relay | Florida State
  • 1984 4x800m Relay | Tennessee
  • 1984 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
  • 1985 4x1500m Relay | Arkansas
  • 1985 4x800m Relay | Penn State
  • 1986 4x200m Relay | TCU
  • 1986 Sprint Medley Relay | Seton Hall
  • 1986 Sprint Medley Relay | Texas
  • 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Georgetown
  • 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Mount St. Mary's
  • 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
  • 1988 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
  • 1988 Sprint Medley Relay | Texas
  • 1989 Distance Medley Relay | Arkansas
  • 1990 4x1500m Relay | Villanova
  • 1991 4x100m Relay | TCU
  • 1991 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | LSU
  • 1993 4x400m Relay | LSU
  • 1995 Sprint Medley Relay | Abilene Christian
  • 2003 4x100m Relay | LSU
  • 2003 4x200m Relay | LSU
  • 2003 4x400m Relay | Texas
  • 2003 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | LSU
  • 2003 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | South Carolina
  • 2004 4x400m Relay U| Florida
  • 2004 Sprint Medley Relay | Tennessee
  • 2009 4x1500m Relay | Tennessee

