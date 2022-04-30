Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 30, 2022 2022 Penn Relays: Complete results, winners and top highlights from the track and field meet Previewing the 2022 Penn Relays in outdoor track and field Share The Penn Relays are back after a two-year absence because of the pandemic. We're following the annual track and field competition now from April 28-30, which is its traditional schedule on the last two days before the last Saturday in April. Here's more on the event, including how to watch, participating schools and a schedule of events. How to watch: 2022 Penn Relays This year marks the 126th running of the Penn Relays. Here's the schedule and how you can watch all the college events. When: April 28-30 Day 1 | Thursday, Apr. 28 Day 2 | Friday, Apr. 29 Day 3 | Saturday, Apr. 30 Where: Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn. How to watch: FloTrack Results: Follow the results here on the official Penn Relays site Penn Relays: Day 3 | Saturday, April 30 Day 3 Results Click or tap the links below for results Track Events Afternoon Session Women’s 4x1500 Championship of America | Winner: Arkansas | Results Women’s 4x100 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results Men’s 4x100 Championship of America | Winner: Houston | Results Men’s 4xMile Championship of America | Winner: Texas | Results Women’s 100m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Naomi Taylor, Houston | Results Men’s 110m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Philip Lemonious, Arkansas | Results Women’s 100m Championship | Winner: Anavia Battle, Ohio State | Results Men’s 100m Championship | Winner: Rikkoi Brathwaite, Virginia | Results Women’s 4x800 Championship of America | Winner: Penn State | Results Men’s 4x800 Championship of America | Winner: Ole Miss | Results Olympic Dev. Women's 300m Elite | Winner: Anavia Battle, Ohio State | Results Women’s 4x400 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results Men’s 4x400 Championship of America | Winner: Ohio State | Results Women’s 4x100 Final | Winner: UMBC | Results Men’s 4x100 Final | Winner: Morgan State | Results Women’s 4x100 Eastern Final | Winner: St. Joseph's | Results Men’s 4x100 Eastern Final | Winner: UMBC | Results Women’s 4x800 | Winner: Penn | Results Men’s 4x800 | Winner: Navy | Results Women’s 4x400 Final | Winner: UMBC | Results Men’s 4x400 Final | Winner: Indiana Tech | Results Women’s 4x400 Eastern Final | Winner: Essex CC | Results Men’s 4x400 Eastern Final| Winner: Ramapo | Results Shaun Maswanganyi celebrates across the line to deliver another Penn Relays wheel for @UHCougarTF!📺: https://t.co/MGShHgaLJz pic.twitter.com/cFxMOAXsxP— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 30, 2022 Wild finish in the men’s Championship of America 4x4! pic.twitter.com/rQ2LXVqMvz— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 30, 2022 Field Events Throws Women’s Discus Championship | Winner: Ashley Anumba, Virginia | Results Men’s Discus Championship | Winner: Claudio Romero, Virginia | Results Women’s Shot Put Championship | Winner: Adelaide Aquilla, Ohio State | Results Women’s Javelin Championship | Winner: Madison Wiltrout, North Carolina | Results Men’s Shot Put Championship | Winner: Hayden Tobias, Ohio State | Results Men’s Javelin Championship | Winner: Marc Minichello, Penn| Results Jumps Women’s Long Jump Championship | Winner: Anna Keefer, North Carolina | Results Men’s Long Jump Championship | Winner: A'Nan Bridgett, Rutgers | Results Women’s High Jump Championship | Winner: Rachel Glenn, South Carolina | Results Men’s Pole Vault Championship | Winner: Travis Snyder, UConn | Results Men’s High Jump Championship | Winner: Romaine Beckford, South Florida | Results Women’s Pole Vault Championship | Winner: Chloe Timber, Rutgers | Results Women’s Triple Jump Championship | Winner: Jaimie Robinson, Ohio State | Results Men’s Triple Jump Championship| Winner: Owayne Owens, Virginia | Results 10.28 - Rikkoi Brathwaite10.28 - Eric Harrison10.39 - Edward Sumler10.31 - Joseph Manu10.32 - Shaun Maswanganyi pic.twitter.com/ESm21hLyOK— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 30, 2022 The Gamecock women are taking home @pennrelays' wheels in the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X400. #Gamecocks It's the first time a women's team has done that since 2005. The women's team to accomplish that feat in 2005? South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Il6aNqOqgr— Gamecock Track & XC (@GamecockTrack) April 30, 2022 Penn Relays: Day 2 | Friday, April 29 Day 2 Results Click or tap the links below for results Field Events Women’s Discus | Winner: Jayden Ulrich, Indiana | Results Men’s Javelin | Winner: William Prebola, Lafayette | Results Men’s Shot Put | Winner: Joshua Miller, Ohio State | Results Men’s High Jump | Winner: Marvin Jones, North Carolina Central | Results Women’s Long Jump | Winner: Chloe Royce, Penn State | Results Men’s Long Jump | Winner: Caden Dailey, Navy | Results Women’s Pole Vault | Winner: Autumn White, George Mason | Results Men’s Discus | Winner: Skylar Coffey, Tennessee | Results Women’s Javelin | Winner: Brynn Madonna, UConn | Results Women’s Shot Put | Winner: Autumn White, George Mason | Results Women’s High Jump | Winner: Sarah Omoregie, Harvard | Results Men’s Pole Vault | Winner: Tyler Hrbek, UConn | Results Women’s Triple Jump | Winner: Leann Nicholas, Albany | Results Men’s Triple Jump | Winner: Issac Haywood, Norfolk State | Results Track Events Women’s Distance Medley Relay | Winner: Tennessee | Results Men’s Distance Medley Relay | Winner: Monmouth | Results Women’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America | Winner: BYU | Results Men’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America | Winner: Ole Miss | Results Women’s 4x200 Relays | Winner: Delaware State | Results Women’s 4x200 Championship of America | Winner: South Carolina | Results Men’s 4x200 Relays | Winner: Morgan State | Results Men’s 4x200 Championship of America | Winner: Clemson | Results Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America | Winner: Penn State | Results Women’s Sprint Medley | Winner: Indiana Tech | Results Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America | Winner: Indiana | Results Men’s Sprint Medley | Winner: Middle Tennessee State | Results Women’s 4x400 Centennial-MAC | Winner: Johns Hopkins | Results Men’s 4x400 Pop Haddleton-MAC | Winner: Stevenson | Results Women's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: St. Joseph's (Heat 1 winner) California (PA) Ramapo Lehigh (Heat 2 winner) St. Peter's Holy Family Misercordia Maryland-Eastern Shore (Heat 3 winner) Essex CC Women’s 4x100 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: UMBC (Heat 1 winner) Delaware Fordham Troy American International College Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner) Binghamton Robert Morris Quinnipiac Women’s 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Howard (Heat 1 winner) South Florida Albany Ohio State (Heat 2 winner) Rutgers Clemson (Heat 3 winner) South Carolina Syracuse Hampton Men's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Mico (Heat 1 winner) Essex CC UMBC TCNJ Lincoln Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner) Richard Stockton Central State (Heat 3 winner) Ithaca (Heat 4 winner) Men’s 4x100 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Troy (Heat 1 winner) Morgan State UConn Duquesne Penn Navy Albany (Heat 2 winner) Manhattan LIU-Brooklyn Men’s 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Houston (Heat 1 winner) Indiana Tech Indiana Norfolk State G.C. Foster (Heat 2 winner) Auburn (Heat 3 winner) Arkansas Clemson Rutgers Women’s 100m (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Anavia Battle | Ohio State (Heat 1 winner) Anna Keefer | North Carolina (Heat 2 winner) Cecilia Tamayo-Garza | Houston Yanique Dayle | Ohio State Latifa Ali | Coppin State Jada Seaman | Virginia (Heat 3 winner) Jessika Gbai | Howard (Heat 4 winner) Nya Bussey | Ohio State Kayla Bonnick | Virginia Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Naomi Taylor | Houston (Heat 1 winner) Hannah Connell | South Florida Destinee Rocker | South Carolina (Heat 2 winner) Alexus Pyles | Ohio State Trishauna Hemmings | Clemson (Heat 3 winner) Morgan Lewis | Ohio State Yasmin Brooks | Penn State (Heat 4 winner) Shaneylix Davila | South Florida Jane Livingston | Villanova Men’s 100m (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Shaun Maswanganyi | Houston (Heat 1 winner) Joseph Manu | Coppin State (Heat 2 winner) Connor Washington | Arkansas Antonio Laidler | Indiana Edward Sumler IV | Houston (Heat 3 winner) Rikkoi Brathwaite | Indiana Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne | Marist Fabian Hewitt | Clemson Eric Harrison | Ohio State (Heat 4 winner) Men’s 110m Hurdles (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Phillip Lemonious | Arkansas (Heat 1 winner) Dylan Beard | Howard Odairo Phillips | UWI-Mona Jaheem Hayles | Syracuse (Heat 2 winner) De'Vion Wilson | Houston Devon Brooks | Clemson (Heat 3 winner) Lafranz Campbell | Clemson Kentre Patterson | Ohio State (Heat 4 winner) Giano Roberts | Clemson Women’s 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: South Carolina (Heat 1 winner) Coppin State Ohio State (Heat 2 winner) Penn Rutgers Auburn North Carolina Howard (Heat 3 winner) Clemson Men’s 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Houston (Heat 1 winner) Pittsburgh Ohio State (Heat 2 winner) South Carolina Penn State Norfolk State Hampton Indiana Clemson (Heat 3 winner) Women’s 4x400 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Navy (Heat 1 winner) UMBC Bucknell Columbia Stony Brook (Heat 2 winner) Middle Tennessee Temple Miami (OH) UConn (Heat 3 winner) Women's 4x400 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Holy Family (Heat 1 winner) Essex CC California (PA) St. Peter's Dillard Kutztown Maryland-Eastern Shore Molloy (Heat 2 winner) Central State (Heat 3 winner) Men’s 4x400 (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Oakland (Heat 1 winner) St. Joseph's Central Arkansas Mount Union (Heat 2 winner) Delaware State Wagner St. Peter's Stony Brook (Heat 3 winner) Men’s 4x400 Eastern (Heats) | Results Qualifiers: Ramapo (Heat 1 winner) Fordham Catholic West Chester East Stroudsburg (Heat 2 winner) Lincoln Lehigh Holy Family (Heat 3 winner) Richard Stockton (Heat 4 winner) Wind legal 11.22 for by Anavia Battle (@Annaavviiaa) to qualify for the Penn Relays 100m final!📺: https://t.co/fSuwwaUbOR pic.twitter.com/hL2TDIDRhb— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 29, 2022 Final lap fireworks in the battle for the @pennrelays SMR title!📺: https://t.co/PxPQ18gQxq pic.twitter.com/cMjhEoMKjp— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 29, 2022 Penn Relays: Day 1 | Thursday, April 28 Day 1 Results Click or tap the links below for results Women's hammer | Winner: Ludith Campos, Albany | Results Women’s hammer championship | Winner: Jillian Shippee, North Carolina | Results Men’s Hammer | Winner: Collin Burkhart, Penn State | Results Men’s Hammer Championship | Winner: Tyler Merkley, Penn State | Results Women’s 400m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Jessica Wright, Howard | Results Men’s 400m Hurdles Championship | Winner: Quivell Jordan, Houston | Results Women’s 1500m Championship | Winner: Sarah Hendrick, Kennesaw State | Results Men’s 1500m Championship | Winner: AJ Ernst, Providence | Results Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Championship | Winner: Lexy Halladay, BYU | Results Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Championship | Winner: Marshall Williamson, North Carolina | Results Women’s 5000m Championship | Winner: Sydney Seymour, Tennessee | Results Men’s 5000m Championship | Winner: Yaseen Abdalla, Texas | Results Women’s 10,000m Championship | Winner: Grace Forbes, Rice | Results Men's 10,000m Championship | Winner: Evan Brennan, Stony Brook |Results Comeback win for @HUBisonTFXC's Jessica Wright in the Penn Relays 400mH! pic.twitter.com/7yMk7FCleB— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 29, 2022 Huge kick by @KSUTrackFieldXC's Sarah Hendrick to win the Penn Relays 1500m in 4:16!📺: https://t.co/LrTU8WF1bj pic.twitter.com/rmB0rMpPL8— FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 28, 2022 FAQS Eastern Eastern includes colleges from New England southward to and including Virginia, as well as West Virginia. Championship of America vs. Final The Championship of America events are the premier events of Penn Relays, while the "Final" events are the championship events for the rest of the field. North and South Straight The "North Straight" and "South Straight" refers to the straightaways where events are occurring. CTC and Pop Haddleton-MAC Races that are restricted to members of the Centennial, Middle Atlantic and CTC conferences. Participating schools Here are the Division I programs confirmed for 2022 Penn Relays, through April 20. The complete start list will be posted the week of the relays. Albany American Arkansas Army Auburn BYU Binghamton Boston College Boston University Bucknell Buffalo Canisius Central Arkansas Central Connecticut Clemson Columbia Coppin State Cornell Dartmouth Delaware Delaware State Duquesne Fordham George Mason George Washington Georgetown Georgia Tech Hampton Harvard Hofstra Houston Howard Indiana Iona Kennesaw State LIU-Brooklyn La Salle Lafayette Lehigh Loyola Maine Manhattan Marist Maryland Maryland-Eastern Shore Miami (OH) Monmouth Morgan State NC State NJIT Navy New Hampshire Norfolk State North Carolina North Carolina Central Northeastern Notre Dame Oakland Ohio State Old Dominion Ole Miss Penn Penn State Pittsburgh Princeton Providence Quinnipiac Rhode Island Rice Richmond Rider Robert Morris Rutgers Sienna South Carolina South Carolina State South Florida St. Francis St. John's St. Joseph's St. Peter's Stony Brook Syracuse Temple Tennessee Texas Toledo Troy UConn UMBC UMass-Lowell Villanova Virginia Virginia Tech Wagner West Virginia William & Mary Wisconsin Xavier Yale Penn Relays Wall of Fame: Collegiate relay teams Here are the NCAA relay teams in the Penn Relays Wall of Fame. Listed in chronological order 1902 Mile Relay | Harvard 1915 Distance Medley Relay | Yale 1915 Mile Relay | Penn 1916 Four-Mile Relay | Cornell 1917 Freshman Mile Relay | Penn Freshman 1925 Two-Mile Relay | Georgetown 1927 440y Relay | Penn Freshman 1930 880-yard Relay | Ohio State 1930 Mile Relay | Penn Freshman 1936 440-Yard Relay | Texas 1937 Four Mile Relay | Indiana 1938 Distance Medley Relay | North Texas 1938 Sprint Medley Relay | Pittsburgh 1939 880y Relay | Pittsburgh 1939 Mile Relay | Pittsburgh 1940 880y Relay | North Texas 1940 Mile Relay | Seton Hall Freshman 1940 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Yale 1941 Two-Mile Relay | Indiana 1949 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | North Carolina 1950 Sprint Medley Relay | NYU 1958 Mile Relay | Villanova 1959 440y Relay Abilene Christian 1959 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Winston-Salem State 1963 4-Mile Relay | Fordham 1965 2-Mile Relay | Villanova 1965 880y Relay | North Carolina Central 1966 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova 1967 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Tennessee 1968 440y Relay | Florida A&M 1968 440y Relay | Florida A&M 1968 4-Mile Relay | Georgetown 1968 4-Mile Relay | Mount St. Mary's 1968 4-Mile Relay | Villanova 1969 2-Mile Relay Villanova University 1972 880-yard Relay | North Carolina Central 1972 Mile Relay | North Carolina Central 1972 Sprint Medley Relay | North Carolina Central 1974 Four-Mile Relay | Villanova 1975 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova 1976 4x100m Relay | Tennessee 1977 4x400m Relay | Arizona State 1982 4x800m Relay | Villanova 1982 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Tennessee 1983 4x100m Relay | Florida State 1984 4x800m Relay | Tennessee 1984 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova 1985 4x1500m Relay | Arkansas 1985 4x800m Relay | Penn State 1986 4x200m Relay | TCU 1986 Sprint Medley Relay | Seton Hall 1986 Sprint Medley Relay | Texas 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Georgetown 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Mount St. Mary's 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova 1988 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova 1988 Sprint Medley Relay | Texas 1989 Distance Medley Relay | Arkansas 1990 4x1500m Relay | Villanova 1991 4x100m Relay | TCU 1991 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | LSU 1993 4x400m Relay | LSU 1995 Sprint Medley Relay | Abilene Christian 2003 4x100m Relay | LSU 2003 4x200m Relay | LSU 2003 4x400m Relay | Texas 2003 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | LSU 2003 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | South Carolina 2004 4x400m Relay U| Florida 2004 Sprint Medley Relay | Tennessee 2009 4x1500m Relay | Tennessee 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ : 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch 🏆: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history | Bowerman history 🚨: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough 🤯 : Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens 👀 : How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor | How the first USTFCCCA rankings predict the women's champion The top tandems in women’s outdoor track and field in 2022 Here's our ranking of the top tandems in women’s outdoor track and field in 2022, including LSU's Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili and Julien Alfred and Tyra Gittens of Texas. READ MORE Women's college track and field rankings: Stanford returns to the top 25 Stanford returns to the women's outdoor track and field rankings this week, checking in at No. 16 after after hosting the Payton Jordan Invitational. READ MORE 5 predictions for the second half of the 2022 women's outdoor track and field season These are five predictions for the second half of the 2022 women's outdoor track and field season, including what will be the race of the year, whether the record-breaking season will continue and how many repeat champions we might see in the championships. READ MORE