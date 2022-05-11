Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 11, 2022 These are 5 of the most versatile athletes in women's track and field 2022 midseason superlatives for women's outdoor track and field Share Track and field consists of both track and field events. Simple right? Well, most athletes in the sport don't overlap their events between track and field, specializing in just one side of the sport. However, there are a few who run in events on the track and participate in field events, especially on the women's side. One can say they put the "track and field" into track and field. Here are some of the best athletes at both track and field events in women's track and field. All statistics as of May 1 Shayla Broughton | Mississippi State Mississippi State's Shayla Broughton is one of the nation's top long jumpers, owning the 12th-furthest jump in the nation. She also ran a 13.29 in the 100-meter hurdles. Throw in Broughton's performance in the heptathlon, which includes a win at the Joe Walker Invitational, and you have an extremely well-rounded athlete. 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗦 | 𝗪 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝗺 𝗛𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁Prelims: 4. Shayla Broughton (13.29)That’s a new PR for @ThePrincessShay ‼️#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/K1d3x4xKEH— Mississippi State T&F (@HailStateTF) April 16, 2022 Talie Bonds | Arizona Arizona's Talie Bonds is the Pac-12's leader in the high jump and sits 14th nationally in the event. On the track, she ran the 27th-fastest national time in the 100 hurdles. Talie Bonds runs the sixth-fastest 100m hurdle time in Arizona history with a blazing time of 13.26 to win the event🔥🔥#BearDown | #BeLezoLike pic.twitter.com/z1uFIBfHli— Arizona Track & Field/Cross Country (@ArizonaTrack) March 19, 2022 Rachel Glenn | South Carolina Rachel Glenn holds top-10 national marks in the high jump and 400 hurdles. Glenn is the reigning outdoor high-jump champion and currently sits fourth nationally with a height of 1.90 meters. Glenn ran the ninth-fastest time nationally in the 400 hurdles, finishing in 56.43 seconds. Rachel Glenn of @GamecockTrack talks about her win in the College Women’s High Jump Championship. pic.twitter.com/uNEOI6kMfb— Penn Relays (@pennrelays) April 30, 2022 Anna Hall | Florida Anna Hall has done a little bit of everything, sitting in the top-50 nationally for five different events. She's the only athlete in women's track and field with top-five marks in three events: the 400 hurdles (2), long jump (5) and heptathlon (1). Hall has put the track and field into track and field all season at an elite level. Tight finish in the Florida Relays 400mH!55.35 - Anna Hall55.41 - Masai Russell pic.twitter.com/m1XiMt7FFB— Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) April 1, 2022 Anna Keefer | North Carolina North Carolina's Anna Keefer is one of a handful of athletes with a top-25 track AND field national mark this season. She's one of the ACC's best, sitting 20th in the long jump and 24th in the 100 meters nationally. Keefer also sits 44th nationally in the 200 meters. More #2022PennRelays Stats - Winners + Records!Anna Keefer, W Long Jump Champion (20-10.50/6.36) 🥇 + 100m Finalist• First UNC W LJ Champ Since 2001 (2nd in Program History)• All-Conditions UNC SR - 100m, 11.23 (2.5) * ACC, No. 2 in 2022#GoHeels 🐏 #TarHeelTough 💪🏿💪🏽💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GbTlc9i2Bn— UNC Track & Field • XC (@UNCTrack_Field) May 1, 2022 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ : 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch 🏆: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history | Bowerman history 🚨: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough 🤯 : Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens 👀 : How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor | How the first USTFCCCA rankings predict the women's champion These are the best uniforms in track and field, according to you We asked you what teams you thought had the best uniforms in track and field. Here's what you said. READ MORE The top tandems in women’s outdoor track and field in 2022 Here's our ranking of the top tandems in women’s outdoor track and field in 2022, including LSU's Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili and Julien Alfred and Tyra Gittens of Texas. READ MORE Women's college track and field rankings: Stanford returns to the top 25 Stanford returns to the women's outdoor track and field rankings this week, checking in at No. 16 after after hosting the Payton Jordan Invitational. READ MORE