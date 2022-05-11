Trending

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 11, 2022

These are 5 of the most versatile athletes in women's track and field

2022 midseason superlatives for women's outdoor track and field

Track and field consists of both track and field events. Simple right? Well, most athletes in the sport don't overlap their events between track and field, specializing in just one side of the sport. 

However, there are a few who run in events on the track and participate in field events, especially on the women's side. One can say they put the "track and field" into track and field.

Here are some of the best athletes at both track and field events in women's track and field.

All statistics as of May 1

Shayla Broughton | Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Shayla Broughton is one of the nation's top long jumpers, owning the 12th-furthest jump in the nation. She also ran a 13.29 in the 100-meter hurdles. Throw in Broughton's performance in the heptathlon, which includes a win at the Joe Walker Invitational, and you have an extremely well-rounded athlete.

Talie Bonds | Arizona

Arizona's Talie Bonds is the Pac-12's leader in the high jump and sits 14th nationally in the event. On the track, she ran the 27th-fastest national time in the 100 hurdles.

Rachel Glenn | South Carolina

Rachel Glenn holds top-10 national marks in the high jump and 400 hurdles. Glenn is the reigning outdoor high-jump champion and currently sits fourth nationally with a height of 1.90 meters. Glenn ran the ninth-fastest time nationally in the 400 hurdles, finishing in 56.43 seconds.

Anna Hall | Florida

Anna Hall has done a little bit of everything, sitting in the top-50 nationally for five different events. She's the only athlete in women's track and field with top-five marks in three events: the 400 hurdles (2), long jump (5) and heptathlon (1). Hall has put the track and field into track and field all season at an elite level.

Anna Keefer | North Carolina

North Carolina's Anna Keefer is one of a handful of athletes with a top-25 track AND field national mark this season. She's one of the ACC's best, sitting 20th in the long jump and 24th in the 100 meters nationally. Keefer also sits 44th nationally in the 200 meters.

