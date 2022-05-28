CHAMPS 🏆

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 28, 2022

Recapping the 2022 DI outdoor track and field east and west preliminaries results

Texas' Julien Alfred runs 10.80 in 100m at 2022 NCAA West prelims

The east and west preliminaries in Division I men's and women's track and field have concluded after four days of intense competition.

While 24 men were selected decathlon qualifiers and 24 women were selected as heptathlon qualifiers for the final site championships, the rest of the events still needed the preliminary rounds to secure berths in Eugene, Oregon from June 8-11, 2022.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

As athletes competed to qualify for Eugene, there were stand out performances across the board. Here's what you need to know.

Top performances

Men's top preliminary performances

  • Florida State's Trey Cunningham ran into a 1.5 m/s headwind in the 110 meter hurdles at the east preliminary and finished in 13.07 seconds, a world-leading time.
    Trey Cunningham runs world-leading time into headwind at 2022 NCAA East prelims
  • Florida State's 4x100 meter relay team ran the fastest time of any program at any 2022 preliminary meet. The Seminole quartet of Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint and Jo’Vaughn Martin ran 38.51, the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season.
  • California's Mykolas Alekna's discus throw of 64.87 meters tied the west preliminary record and set a new facility record.
  • Oregon's Micah Williams ran the second-fastest time in collegiate history in the 100 meters, finishing in 9.86 seconds.
  • Baylor's Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi dominance in the javelin continued with an 81.22-meter throw at the west preliminary. Nnamdi's mark set a new personal best, Baylor record and Nigerian record.
  • Stanford's Udodi Onwuzurike set a new facility record and broke his own Cardinal record with his meet-leading 20.08-second finish at the west preliminary.

MORE: The 10 best 2022 men's track and field performances before NCAA preliminaries

Women's top preliminary performances

  • California's Camryn Rogers reset her own collegiate record in the hammer with her 76.46-meter throw at the west preliminary. It's the second time this year and fourth time in her career that Rogers has broken the record.
  • Texas' Julien Alfred blazed through the 100 meters in 10.80 seconds at the west preliminary. Alfred was one of four women to run sub-10.9 seconds at the west prelims, with Texas Tech's Rosemary Chukwuma, Oregon's Kemba Nelson and Southern California's Celera Barnes rounding out the top four.
  • LSU's Favour Ofili's record-breaking season in the 200 meters continued as she set a new wind-legal east preliminary record, finishing in 22.08 seconds. Also of note, Kentucky's Abby Steiner finished her 200-meter heat in 22.01 seconds (+2.1).
  • Texas A&M's Kaylah Robinson ran a 12.57 (+3.5) in the 100 meter hurdles, the fastest all-conditions time ever at the west preliminary.
  • NC State's Katelyn Tuohy set a new east preliminary record in the 5000 meters, finishing in 15:27.14. Tuohy's time led the east, where seven women all finished under the previous record
  • Texas' Ackelia Smith took over the collegiate lead in the triple jump with her 14.08 meter leap on her second attempt, setting a new west preliminary record.

MORE: The 12 best 2022 women's track and field performances before NCAA preliminaries

Top qualifiers

Here are the top qualifiers in each event (all conditions), by region

Men's

  • 100 meters
    • West: Micah Williams | Oregon
    • East: Joseph Fahnbulleh | Florida
  • 200 meters
    • West: Udodi Onwuzurike | Stanford
    • East: Joseph Fahnbulleh | Florida
  • 400 meters
    • West: Jonathan Jones | Texas
    • East: Randolph Ross | North Carolina A&T
  • 800 meters
    • West: Moad Zahafi | Texas Tech
    • East: Sean Dolan | Villanova
  • 1,500 meters
    • West: Luke Houser | Washington 
    • East: Anass Essayi | South Carolina
  • 3,000 steeplechase
    • West: Matthew Wilkinson | Minnesota
    • East: Ed Trippas | Princeton
  • 5,000 meters
    • West: Brian Fay | Washington
    • East: Dylan Jacobs | Notre Dame
  • 10,000 meters
    • West: Abdihamid Nur | Northern Arizona
    • East: Athanas Kioko | Campbell
  • 110 meter hurdles
    • West: Tre'Bien Gilbert | Arkansas
    • East: Trey Cunningham | Florida State
  • 400 meter hurdles
    • West: Quivell Jordan-Bacot | Houston
    • East: Caleb Cavanaugh | Georgia
  • 4x100 meter relay
    • West: Houston
    • East: Florida State
  • 4x400 meter relay
    • West: Texas
    • East: Florida
  • Pole Vault
    • West: Zach Bradford | Kansas & Clayton Fritsch | Sam Houtson
    • East: Trevor Stephenson | Michigan State
  • Long Jump
    • West: James Carter | Iowa
    • East: Cameron Crump | Mississippi State
  • High Jump
    • West: Tejaswin Shankar | TCU
    • East: Shaun Miller Jr. | Ohio State & Omamuyowi Erhire | Middle Tennessee State
  • Triple Jump
    • West: Chengetayi Mapaya | TCU
    • East: Sean Dixon-Bodie | LSU
  • Hammer
    • West: Logan Blomquist | Southeast Missouri State
    • East: Tyler Merkley | Penn State
  • Javelin
    • West: Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi | Baylor
    • East: Marc Minchello | Penn
  • Shot Put
    • West: Adrian Piperi | Texas
    • East: Isaac Odugbesan| Alabama
  • Discus
    • West: Mykolas Alekna | California
    • East: Roje Stona | Clemson

Women's

  • 100 meters
    • West: Julien Alfred | Texas
    • East: Favour Ofili | LSU
  • 200 meters
    • West: Kynnedy Flannel | Texas
    • East: Abby Steiner | Kentucky
  • 400 meters
    • West: Stacey Ann Williams | Texas
    • East: Talitha Diggs | Florida
  • 800 meters
    • West: Kristie Schoffield | Boise State
    • East: Sarah Hendrick | Kennesaw State
  • 1,500 meters
    • West: Julia Heymach | Stanford
    • East: Shannon Flockhart | Providence
  • 3,000 steeplechase
    • West: Courtney Wayment | BYU
    • East: Kayley Delay | Yale
  • 5,000 meters
    • West: Abby Nichols | Colorado
    • East: Mercy Chelangat | Alabama
  • 10,000 meters
    • West: Grace Forbes | Rice
    • East: Mercy Chelangat | Alabama
  • 100 meter hurdles
    • West: Kaylah Robinson | Texas A&M
    • East: Paula Salmon | North Carolina A&T
  • 400 meter hurdles
    • West: Britton Wilson | Arkansas
    • East: Anna Hall | Florida
  • 4x100 meter relay
    • West: Oregon
    • East: Ohio State
  • 4x400 meter relay
    • West: Arkansas
    • East: Kentucky
  • Pole Vault
    • West: Chloe Wall | Texas Tech
    • East: Sydney Horn | High Point & Rachel Baxter | Virginia Tech & Gabriela Leon | Louisville & Sommer Knight | East Carolina
  • Long Jump
    • West: Deborah Acquah | Long Jump
    • East: Jasmine Moore | Florida
  • High Jump
    • West: Lamara Distin | Texas A&M & Daniella Anglin | South Dakota & Cierra Tidwell | BYU & Lucy Corbett | Montana State & Rylee Anderson | Kansas & Tyra Gittens | Texas
    • East: Sanaa Barnes | Villanova
  • Triple Jump
    • West: Ackelia Smith | Texas
    • East: Jasmine Moore | Florida
  • Hammer
    • West: Camryn Rogers | California
    • East: Jillian Shippee | North Carolina
  • Javelin
    • West: Ashton Riner | BYU
    • East: Madison Wiltrout | North Carolina
  • Shot Put
    • West: Jorinde Van Klinken| Arizona State
    • East: Adelaide Aquilla | Ohio State
  • Discus
    • West: Jorinde Van Klinken| Arizona State
    • East: Essence Henderson | Virginia Tech

FULL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S RESULTS: East Preliminaries | West Preliminaries

