Recapping the 2022 DI outdoor track and field east and west preliminaries results

The east and west preliminaries in Division I men's and women's track and field have concluded after four days of intense competition.

While 24 men were selected decathlon qualifiers and 24 women were selected as heptathlon qualifiers for the final site championships, the rest of the events still needed the preliminary rounds to secure berths in Eugene, Oregon from June 8-11, 2022.

As athletes competed to qualify for Eugene, there were stand out performances across the board. Here's what you need to know.

Top performances

Men's top preliminary performances

Florida State's Trey Cunningham ran into a 1.5 m/s headwind in the 110 meter hurdles at the east preliminary and finished in 13.07 seconds, a world-leading time. Trey Cunningham runs world-leading time into headwind at 2022 NCAA East prelims

ran into a 1.5 m/s headwind in the 110 meter hurdles at the east preliminary and finished in 13.07 seconds, a world-leading time. Florida State's 4x100 meter relay team ran the fastest time of any program at any 2022 preliminary meet. The Seminole quartet of Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint and Jo’Vaughn Martin ran 38.51, the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season. 38.51🤯



The fastest 4x100m relay team coming out of regionals. (They're the ones out in front in Lane 6😉)#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/El7CW2OfXi — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 28, 2022

team ran the fastest time of any program at any 2022 preliminary meet. The Seminole quartet of Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint and Jo’Vaughn Martin ran 38.51, the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season. California's Mykolas Alekna 's discus throw of 64.87 meters tied the west preliminary record and set a new facility record.

's discus throw of 64.87 meters tied the west preliminary record and set a new facility record. Oregon's Micah Williams ran the second-fastest time in collegiate history in the 100 meters, finishing in 9.86 seconds. Wanna see what 9️⃣.8️⃣6️⃣ looks like?



(You do!)#GoDucks | @micahjwilliams_



🎥 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/qxhs6b2noe — oregontf (@OregonTF) May 27, 2022

ran the second-fastest time in collegiate history in the 100 meters, finishing in 9.86 seconds. Baylor's Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi dominance in the javelin continued with an 81.22-meter throw at the west preliminary. Nnamdi's mark set a new personal best, Baylor record and Nigerian record.

dominance in the javelin continued with an 81.22-meter throw at the west preliminary. Nnamdi's mark set a new personal best, Baylor record and Nigerian record. Stanford's Udodi Onwuzurike set a new facility record and broke his own Cardinal record with his meet-leading 20.08-second finish at the west preliminary. Here's the video from Udodi Onwuzurike's 20.08, a Stanford and Arkansas facility record, in the 200 on Friday at the NCAA West Prelims.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/smj4v5wPzE — StanfordXCTF (@StanfordXCTF) May 28, 2022

Women's top preliminary performances

California's Camryn Rogers reset her own collegiate record in the hammer with her 76.46-meter throw at the west preliminary. It's the second time this year and fourth time in her career that Rogers has broken the record.

reset her own collegiate record in the hammer with her 76.46-meter throw at the west preliminary. It's the second time this year and fourth time in her career that Rogers has broken the record. Texas' Julien Alfred blazed through the 100 meters in 10.80 seconds at the west preliminary. Alfred was one of four women to run sub-10.9 seconds at the west prelims, with Texas Tech's Rosemary Chukwuma , Oregon's Kemba Nelson and Southern California's Celera Barnes rounding out the top four.

blazed through the 100 meters in 10.80 seconds at the west preliminary. Alfred was one of four women to run sub-10.9 seconds at the west prelims, with Texas Tech's , Oregon's and Southern California's rounding out the top four. LSU's Favour Ofili 's record-breaking season in the 200 meters continued as she set a new wind-legal east preliminary record, finishing in 22.08 seconds. Also of note, Kentucky's Abby Steiner finished her 200-meter heat in 22.01 seconds (+2.1).

's record-breaking season in the 200 meters continued as she set a new wind-legal east preliminary record, finishing in 22.08 seconds. Also of note, Kentucky's finished her 200-meter heat in 22.01 seconds (+2.1). Texas A&M's Kaylah Robinson ran a 12.57 (+3.5) in the 100 meter hurdles, the fastest all-conditions time ever at the west preliminary. Showin' off that SEC speed 👀@KaylahRobinson6 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/PZTKxHRGpT — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) May 28, 2022

ran a 12.57 (+3.5) in the 100 meter hurdles, the fastest all-conditions time ever at the west preliminary. NC State's Katelyn Tuohy set a new east preliminary record in the 5000 meters, finishing in 15:27.14. Tuohy's time led the east, where seven women all finished under the previous record

set a new east preliminary record in the 5000 meters, finishing in 15:27.14. Tuohy's time led the east, where seven women all finished under the previous record Texas' Ackelia Smith took over the collegiate lead in the triple jump with her 14.08 meter leap on her second attempt, setting a new west preliminary record.

Top qualifiers

Here are the top qualifiers in each event (all conditions), by region

Men's

100 meters West: Micah Williams | Oregon East: Joseph Fahnbulleh | Florida

200 meters West: Udodi Onwuzurike | Stanford East: Joseph Fahnbulleh | Florida

400 meters West: Jonathan Jones | Texas East: Randolph Ross | North Carolina A&T

800 meters West: Moad Zahafi | Texas Tech East: Sean Dolan | Villanova

1,500 meters West: Luke Houser | Washington East: Anass Essayi | South Carolina

3,000 steeplechase West: Matthew Wilkinson | Minnesota East: Ed Trippas | Princeton

5,000 meters West: Brian Fay | Washington East: Dylan Jacobs | Notre Dame

10,000 meters West: Abdihamid Nur | Northern Arizona East: Athanas Kioko | Campbell

110 meter hurdles West: Tre'Bien Gilbert | Arkansas East: Trey Cunningham | Florida State

400 meter hurdles West: Quivell Jordan-Bacot | Houston East: Caleb Cavanaugh | Georgia

4x100 meter relay West: Houston East: Florida State

4x400 meter relay West: Texas East: Florida

Pole Vault West: Zach Bradford | Kansas & Clayton Fritsch | Sam Houtson East: Trevor Stephenson | Michigan State

Long Jump West: James Carter | Iowa East: Cameron Crump | Mississippi State

High Jump West: Tejaswin Shankar | TCU East: Shaun Miller Jr. | Ohio State & Omamuyowi Erhire | Middle Tennessee State

Triple Jump West: Chengetayi Mapaya | TCU East: Sean Dixon-Bodie | LSU

Hammer West: Logan Blomquist | Southeast Missouri State East: Tyler Merkley | Penn State

Javelin West: Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi | Baylor East: Marc Minchello | Penn

Shot Put West: Adrian Piperi | Texas East: Isaac Odugbesan| Alabama

Discus West: Mykolas Alekna | California East: Roje Stona | Clemson



Women's

100 meters West: Julien Alfred | Texas East: Favour Ofili | LSU

200 meters West: Kynnedy Flannel | Texas East: Abby Steiner | Kentucky

400 meters West: Stacey Ann Williams | Texas East: Talitha Diggs | Florida

800 meters West: Kristie Schoffield | Boise State East: Sarah Hendrick | Kennesaw State

1,500 meters West: Julia Heymach | Stanford East: Shannon Flockhart | Providence

3,000 steeplechase West: Courtney Wayment | BYU East: Kayley Delay | Yale

5,000 meters West: Abby Nichols | Colorado East: Mercy Chelangat | Alabama

10,000 meters West: Grace Forbes | Rice East: Mercy Chelangat | Alabama

100 meter hurdles West: Kaylah Robinson | Texas A&M East: Paula Salmon | North Carolina A&T

400 meter hurdles West: Britton Wilson | Arkansas East: Anna Hall | Florida

4x100 meter relay West: Oregon East: Ohio State

4x400 meter relay West: Arkansas East: Kentucky

Pole Vault West: Chloe Wall | Texas Tech East: Sydney Horn | High Point & Rachel Baxter | Virginia Tech & Gabriela Leon | Louisville & Sommer Knight | East Carolina

Long Jump West: Deborah Acquah | Long Jump East: Jasmine Moore | Florida

High Jump West: Lamara Distin | Texas A&M & Daniella Anglin | South Dakota & Cierra Tidwell | BYU & Lucy Corbett | Montana State & Rylee Anderson | Kansas & Tyra Gittens | Texas East: Sanaa Barnes | Villanova

Triple Jump West: Ackelia Smith | Texas East: Jasmine Moore | Florida

Hammer West: Camryn Rogers | California East: Jillian Shippee | North Carolina

Javelin West: Ashton Riner | BYU East: Madison Wiltrout | North Carolina

Shot Put West: Jorinde Van Klinken| Arizona State East: Adelaide Aquilla | Ohio State

Discus West: Jorinde Van Klinken| Arizona State East: Essence Henderson | Virginia Tech



FULL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S RESULTS: East Preliminaries | West Preliminaries