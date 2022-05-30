2022 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships advancements

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The participants in individual and relay events qualified through competition at preliminary round sites held May 25-28 in Bloomington, Indiana and Fayetteville, Arkansas. Heptathlon and decathlon participants will compete for the first time at the finals.

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships are celebrating 100 years of outdoor track and field, the first NCAA championship to reach this milestone. Join us in the celebration, June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.