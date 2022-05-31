CHAMPS 🏆

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 31, 2022

These programs have the most entries at the 2022 Division I outdoor track and field championships

Texas' Julien Alfred runs 10.80 in 100m at 2022 NCAA West prelims

One-hundred-seventy schools have at least one entry into the 2022 Division I track and field championships, whether that be a men’s or women’s entry. From those 170 schools, 117 schools have multiple entries into this year’s championships.

Texas leads all schools with 33 total entries, followed by LSU with 25. 

Here is a complete breakdown of the schools with the most NCAA track and field individual championship entries across men's and women's track and field.

  • Relay entries are counted as one entry even though there are four athletes on a relay team.
  • Athletes selected for multiple events are counted for each event (one person running in both the 100m and 200m equals two entries).

Total entries by school

Here are the combined entries by school across men's and women's track and field for the DI men's outdoor track and field championships.

No. of entries School
33 Texas
25 LSU
24 Florida, Texas Tech
23 Arkansas, Oregon
22 Ohio State
21 BYU, Texas A&M
20 Baylor, Kentucky, Oklahoma
18 Florida State
17 Alabama, Southern California
16 Georgia, Tennessee, Washington
15 Iowa, Stanford
13 Arizona State, Colorado, North Carolina A&T, Notre Dame, Princeton
12 Duke, Kansas State, Miami (FL), NC State, New Mexico
11 Auburn, Clemson, Houston, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Carolina
10 California, Wisconsin
9 Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Virginia Tech
8 Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State,
Penn State, Stephen F. Austin
7 Harvard, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State, UT-Arlington, Virginia
6 Indiana, Iowa State, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Washington State
5 Montana State, Northern Arizona, Rice, Texas State, UCF, UCLA
4 Arizona, Colorado State, Liberty, Mississippi State, South Dakota,
Southern Illinois, South Florida, Utah Valley, UTSA, Villanova, Wake Forest
3 Army, Campbell, Cincinnati, Cornell, Eastern Kentucky, Georgetown,
Grand Canyon, Howard, Memphis, North Dakota State, Rutgers,
Samford, Syracuse
2 28 schools
1 53 schools

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Total entries by school - Men

One-hundred-twenty-nine schools have entries into the DI men's outdoor track and field championships, with Texas leading all schools with 15 entries. See the full breakdown by school below.

No. of entries school
15 Texas
12 BYU, Florida State, Oklahoma
11 Georgia, Princeton, LSU
10 Houston, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State,
Tennessee, Texas Tech, Washington
9 Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina A&T, Oregon, Southern California
8 Arizona State, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Kentucky,
Stanford, Texas A&M
7 Miami (FL)
6 Harvard, South Carolina, TCU, Wisconsin
5 California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska,
Purdue, Stephen F. Austin, Virginia, Virginia Tech
4 Auburn, Duke, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana State,
Northern Arizona, Ole Miss, UT-Arlington
3 Colorado State, Kansas, Liberty, Missouri, Mississippi State,
Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, UTSA,
Washington State
2 Air Force, Arizona, Army, Campbell, Coppin State, Drake, Eastern Kentucky,
Grand Canyon, Long Beach State, Memphis, NC State, New Orleans,
North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Northwestern State, Penn State, Pittsburgh,
Rice, Rutgers, Samford, Syracuse, UCLA, Utah Valley, Villanova, Wake Forest,
Wichita State, Wyoming, Youngstown State
1 48 schools

Total entries by school - Women

One-hundred-twenty-five schools have entries into the DI women's outdoor track and field championships, with Texas leading all schools with 18 entries. See the full breakdown by school below.
No. of entries school
18 Texas
16 Florida
14 Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Texas Tech
13 Texas A&M
12 Baylor, Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio State
10 NC State
9 BYU, New Mexico
8 Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Oklahoma, Southern California
7 Auburn, Kansas State, Minnesota, Stanford
6 Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington
5 Arizona State, California, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa,
Miami (FL), Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State,
Ole Miss, South Carolina, UCF, Vanderbilt
4 Kansas, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State,
North Carolina A&T, North Carolina, Purdue,
Southern Illinois, Texas State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin
3 Clemson, Howard, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Rice,
Stephen F. Austin, South Dakota, South Florida, TCU
UCLA, UT-Arlington, Virginia, Washington State
2 Arizona, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Cornell, FIU, Georgetown,
High Point, Kennesaw State, North Dakota State, Oregon State,
Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah Valley, Villanova, Wake Forest
1 51 schools

PRELIMS: Recapping the 2022 DI outdoor track and field east and west preliminaries results

Total entries by conference

Here are the combined entries by conferences across men's and women's track and field for the DI men's outdoor track and field championships.

No. of Entries Conference
211 SEC
142 Big 12
124 Pac-12
120 ACC
115 Big Ten
29 AAC
27 Ivy
25 Mountain West
24 C-USA
22 Sun Belt
18 Big South, WAC
14 Big Sky
11 Big East
10 ASUN
8 Missouri Valley, Southland
6 MAC
5 Summit
4 Patriot, SoCon
3 A10, America East, Big West, MEAC, OVC, SWAC
1 CAA, Horizon, MAAC, NEC

ELITE: The 8 best races from the 2022 women’s outdoor track and field season — so far

Total entries by conference - Men

Thirty-one conferences have entries into the DI men's outdoor track and field championships, with the SEC leading all conferences with 95 entries. See the full breakdown by conference below.

No. of entries Conference
95 SEC
69 Big 12
65 ACC
56 Big Ten
55 Pac-12
20 Ivy
16 AAC
12 Big South, WAC
11 Big Sky, C-USA
10 Mountain West
7 Sun Belt
6 ASUN, Big East
5 Southland
3 Missouri Valley, Big West
2 OVC, Summit, SoCon, Patriot, A10, MEAC
1 SWAC, NEC, America East, Horizon, MAAC, MAC, CAA

MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work

Total entries by conference - Women

Twenty-seven conferences have entries into the DI women's outdoor track and field championships, with the SEC leading all conferences with 116 entries. See the full breakdown by conference below.

No. of entries Conference
116 SEC
73 Big 12
69 Pac-12
59 Big Ten
55 ACC
15 Mountain West, Sun Belt
13 AAC, C-USA
7 Ivy, Big South
6 WAC
5 MAC, Missouri Valley, Big East
4 ASUN,
3 Southland, Big Sky, Summit
2 SWAC, SoCon, Patriot, America East
1 MEAC, OVC, A10
