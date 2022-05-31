Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 31, 2022 These programs have the most entries at the 2022 Division I outdoor track and field championships Texas' Julien Alfred runs 10.80 in 100m at 2022 NCAA West prelims Share One-hundred-seventy schools have at least one entry into the 2022 Division I track and field championships, whether that be a men’s or women’s entry. From those 170 schools, 117 schools have multiple entries into this year’s championships. Texas leads all schools with 33 total entries, followed by LSU with 25. Here is a complete breakdown of the schools with the most NCAA track and field individual championship entries across men's and women's track and field. Relay entries are counted as one entry even though there are four athletes on a relay team. Athletes selected for multiple events are counted for each event (one person running in both the 100m and 200m equals two entries). Total entries by school Here are the combined entries by school across men's and women's track and field for the DI men's outdoor track and field championships. No. of entries School 33 Texas 25 LSU 24 Florida, Texas Tech 23 Arkansas, Oregon 22 Ohio State 21 BYU, Texas A&M 20 Baylor, Kentucky, Oklahoma 18 Florida State 17 Alabama, Southern California 16 Georgia, Tennessee, Washington 15 Iowa, Stanford 13 Arizona State, Colorado, North Carolina A&T, Notre Dame, Princeton 12 Duke, Kansas State, Miami (FL), NC State, New Mexico 11 Auburn, Clemson, Houston, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Carolina 10 California, Wisconsin 9 Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Virginia Tech 8 Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Stephen F. Austin 7 Harvard, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State, UT-Arlington, Virginia 6 Indiana, Iowa State, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Washington State 5 Montana State, Northern Arizona, Rice, Texas State, UCF, UCLA 4 Arizona, Colorado State, Liberty, Mississippi State, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, South Florida, Utah Valley, UTSA, Villanova, Wake Forest 3 Army, Campbell, Cincinnati, Cornell, Eastern Kentucky, Georgetown, Grand Canyon, Howard, Memphis, North Dakota State, Rutgers, Samford, Syracuse 2 28 schools 1 53 schools COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Total entries by school - Men One-hundred-twenty-nine schools have entries into the DI men's outdoor track and field championships, with Texas leading all schools with 15 entries. See the full breakdown by school below. No. of entries school 15 Texas 12 BYU, Florida State, Oklahoma 11 Georgia, Princeton, LSU 10 Houston, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Washington 9 Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina A&T, Oregon, Southern California 8 Arizona State, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Stanford, Texas A&M 7 Miami (FL) 6 Harvard, South Carolina, TCU, Wisconsin 5 California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Stephen F. Austin, Virginia, Virginia Tech 4 Auburn, Duke, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Ole Miss, UT-Arlington 3 Colorado State, Kansas, Liberty, Missouri, Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, UTSA, Washington State 2 Air Force, Arizona, Army, Campbell, Coppin State, Drake, Eastern Kentucky, Grand Canyon, Long Beach State, Memphis, NC State, New Orleans, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Northwestern State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rice, Rutgers, Samford, Syracuse, UCLA, Utah Valley, Villanova, Wake Forest, Wichita State, Wyoming, Youngstown State 1 48 schools Total entries by school - Women One-hundred-twenty-five schools have entries into the DI women's outdoor track and field championships, with Texas leading all schools with 18 entries. See the full breakdown by school below. No. of entries school 18 Texas 16 Florida 14 Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Texas Tech 13 Texas A&M 12 Baylor, Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio State 10 NC State 9 BYU, New Mexico 8 Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Oklahoma, Southern California 7 Auburn, Kansas State, Minnesota, Stanford 6 Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington 5 Arizona State, California, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, UCF, Vanderbilt 4 Kansas, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina, Purdue, Southern Illinois, Texas State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin 3 Clemson, Howard, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Rice, Stephen F. Austin, South Dakota, South Florida, TCU UCLA, UT-Arlington, Virginia, Washington State 2 Arizona, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Cornell, FIU, Georgetown, High Point, Kennesaw State, North Dakota State, Oregon State, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah Valley, Villanova, Wake Forest 1 51 schools PRELIMS: Recapping the 2022 DI outdoor track and field east and west preliminaries results Total entries by conference Here are the combined entries by conferences across men's and women's track and field for the DI men's outdoor track and field championships. No. of Entries Conference 211 SEC 142 Big 12 124 Pac-12 120 ACC 115 Big Ten 29 AAC 27 Ivy 25 Mountain West 24 C-USA 22 Sun Belt 18 Big South, WAC 14 Big Sky 11 Big East 10 ASUN 8 Missouri Valley, Southland 6 MAC 5 Summit 4 Patriot, SoCon 3 A10, America East, Big West, MEAC, OVC, SWAC 1 CAA, Horizon, MAAC, NEC ELITE: The 8 best races from the 2022 women’s outdoor track and field season — so far Total entries by conference - Men Thirty-one conferences have entries into the DI men's outdoor track and field championships, with the SEC leading all conferences with 95 entries. See the full breakdown by conference below. No. of entries Conference 95 SEC 69 Big 12 65 ACC 56 Big Ten 55 Pac-12 20 Ivy 16 AAC 12 Big South, WAC 11 Big Sky, C-USA 10 Mountain West 7 Sun Belt 6 ASUN, Big East 5 Southland 3 Missouri Valley, Big West 2 OVC, Summit, SoCon, Patriot, A10, MEAC 1 SWAC, NEC, America East, Horizon, MAAC, MAC, CAA MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work Total entries by conference - Women Twenty-seven conferences have entries into the DI women's outdoor track and field championships, with the SEC leading all conferences with 116 entries. See the full breakdown by conference below. No. of entries Conference 116 SEC 73 Big 12 69 Pac-12 59 Big Ten 55 ACC 15 Mountain West, Sun Belt 13 AAC, C-USA 7 Ivy, Big South 6 WAC 5 MAC, Missouri Valley, Big East 4 ASUN, 3 Southland, Big Sky, Summit 2 SWAC, SoCon, Patriot, America East 1 MEAC, OVC, A10 