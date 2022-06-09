NCAA.com | June 9, 2022 Here is the schedule of events for Day 2 of DI outdoor track and field championships in Oregon Men's long jump at the 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Share Six Division I outdoor track and field champions will be crowned on Thursday on the second day of the four-day NCAA championships. The women's 10,000 meters is the only track final scheduled for today, while five women's field events — hammer, pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put — will wrap up in the afternoon and evening in Eugene, Ore. Below you can find the streaming information for Thursday's events. OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT - THURSDAY, JUNE 9 Event Time (ET) Network Streaming Men's Dec. 110 Hurdles 2:30 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Dec. Discus 3:20 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Dec. Pole Vault 4:30 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Hammer 6:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Dec. Javelin 7:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Pole Vault 9:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Javelin 9:45 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Long Jump 10:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Shot Put 10:40 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be reporting live from each event. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday: Track Events 5:32 p.m. PT | 4x100 Relay | Semifinal | Women 5:46 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Semifinal | Women 6:02 p.m. PT | 3000 Steeplechase | Semifinal | Women 6:32 p.m. PT | 100 Hurdles | Semifinal | Women 6:46 p.m. PT | 100 Meters | Semifinal | Women 7 p.m. PT | 400 Meters | Semifinal | Women 7:14 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Semifinal | Women 7:30 p.m. PT | 400 Hurdles | Semifinal | Women 7:44 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Semifinal | Women 7:56 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Decathlon | Men 8:08 p.m. PT | 10,000 Meters | Final | Women 8:48 p.m. PT | 4x400 Relay | Semifinal | Women Field Events 3 p.m. PT | Hammer | Final | Women 6 p.m. PT | Pole Vault | Final | Women 6:45 p.m. PT | Javelin | Final | Women 7 p.m. PT | Long Jump | Final | Women 7:40 p.m. PT | Shot Put | Final | Women Combined Events 11:30 a.m. PT | 110 Hurdles | Decathlon | Men 12:20 p.m. PT | Discus | Decathlon | Men 1:30 p.m. PT | Pole Vault | Decathlon | Men 4 p.m. PT | Javelin | Decathlon | Men 7:56 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Decathlon | Men Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships. WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. READ MORE WATCH: BYU's Courtney Wayment sets collegiate record, wins 3,000-meter steeplechase title BYU's Courtney Wayment won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:16.00. READ MORE WATCH: Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets collegiate record, wins 200 meter title Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the women's 200 meters title, finishing in 21.80 seconds, a new collegiate record. READ MORE