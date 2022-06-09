Here is the schedule of events for Day 2 of DI outdoor track and field championships in Oregon

Six Division I outdoor track and field champions will be crowned on Thursday on the second day of the four-day NCAA championships. The women's 10,000 meters is the only track final scheduled for today, while five women's field events — hammer, pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put — will wrap up in the afternoon and evening in Eugene, Ore.

Below you can find the streaming information for Thursday's events.

Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists

NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be reporting live from each event.

Here's the complete schedule for Thursday:

Track Events

5:32 p.m. PT | 4x100 Relay | Semifinal | Women

5:46 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Semifinal | Women

6:02 p.m. PT | 3000 Steeplechase | Semifinal | Women

6:32 p.m. PT | 100 Hurdles | Semifinal | Women

6:46 p.m. PT | 100 Meters | Semifinal | Women

7 p.m. PT | 400 Meters | Semifinal | Women

7:14 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Semifinal | Women

7:30 p.m. PT | 400 Hurdles | Semifinal | Women

7:44 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Semifinal | Women

7:56 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Decathlon | Men

8:08 p.m. PT | 10,000 Meters | Final | Women

8:48 p.m. PT | 4x400 Relay | Semifinal | Women

Field Events

3 p.m. PT | Hammer | Final | Women

6 p.m. PT | Pole Vault | Final | Women

6:45 p.m. PT | Javelin | Final | Women

7 p.m. PT | Long Jump | Final | Women

7:40 p.m. PT | Shot Put | Final | Women

Combined Events

11:30 a.m. PT | 110 Hurdles | Decathlon | Men

12:20 p.m. PT | Discus | Decathlon | Men

1:30 p.m. PT | Pole Vault | Decathlon | Men

4 p.m. PT | Javelin | Decathlon | Men

7:56 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Decathlon | Men

Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships.