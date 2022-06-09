⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

NCAA.com | June 9, 2022

Here is the schedule of events for Day 2 of DI outdoor track and field championships in Oregon

Men's long jump at the 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Six Division I outdoor track and field champions will be crowned on Thursday on the second day of the four-day NCAA championships. The women's 10,000 meters is the only track final scheduled for today, while five women's field events — hammer, pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put — will wrap up in the afternoon and evening in Eugene, Ore.

Below you can find the streaming information for Thursday's events.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY EVENT - THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Event

Time (ET)

Network

Streaming

Men's Dec. 110 Hurdles

2:30 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Men's Dec. Discus

3:20 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Men's Dec. Pole Vault

4:30 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Women's Hammer

6:00 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Men's Dec. Javelin

7:00 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Women's Pole Vault

9:00 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Women's Javelin

9:45 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Women's Long Jump

10:00 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Women's Shot Put

10:40 p.m.

ESPN3

Watch Here

Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists

NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be reporting live from each event.

Here's the complete schedule for Thursday:

Track Events

5:32 p.m. PT | 4x100 Relay | Semifinal | Women
5:46 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Semifinal | Women
6:02 p.m. PT | 3000 Steeplechase | Semifinal | Women
6:32 p.m. PT | 100 Hurdles | Semifinal | Women
6:46 p.m. PT | 100 Meters | Semifinal | Women
7 p.m. PT | 400 Meters | Semifinal | Women
7:14 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Semifinal | Women
7:30 p.m. PT | 400 Hurdles | Semifinal | Women
7:44 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Semifinal | Women
7:56 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Decathlon | Men
8:08 p.m. PT | 10,000 Meters | Final | Women
8:48 p.m. PT | 4x400 Relay | Semifinal | Women

Field Events

3 p.m. PT | Hammer | Final | Women
6 p.m. PT | Pole Vault | Final | Women
6:45 p.m. PT | Javelin | Final | Women
7 p.m. PT | Long Jump | Final | Women
7:40 p.m. PT | Shot Put | Final | Women

Combined Events

11:30 a.m. PT | 110 Hurdles | Decathlon | Men
12:20 p.m. PT | Discus | Decathlon | Men
1:30 p.m. PT | Pole Vault | Decathlon | Men
4 p.m. PT | Javelin | Decathlon | Men
7:56 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Decathlon | Men

Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships.

WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles

Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles.
WATCH: BYU's Courtney Wayment sets collegiate record, wins 3,000-meter steeplechase title

BYU's Courtney Wayment won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:16.00.
WATCH: Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets collegiate record, wins 200 meter title

Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the women's 200 meters title, finishing in 21.80 seconds, a new collegiate record.
