Here are the DI track and field teams with most NCAA championships

Thirty-five schools have won at least one NCAA track and field championship, whether that be a men's or women's title or an indoor or outdoor title. From those 35, just 19 schools have won multiple NCAA track and field championships in their history.

Arkansas leads all schools with 35 total championships, followed by LSU with 32 and Southern California with 30. The latter two programs added to this total with the 2021 outdoor team titles in men's and women's track and field, respectively. In 2022, Florida captured both the men's and women's championships.

Here is a complete breakdown of the schools with the most NCAA track and field team championships across men's and women's track and field in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Total Championships

Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) team championship across the indoor and outdoor seasons.

School Number of Championships Arkansas 35 LSU 32 Southern California 30 Oregon 22 Florida, UTEP, UCLA 13 Texas 11 Texas A&M 9 Kansas, Tennessee 6 Illinois, Villanova, Arizona State, Florida State 4 Stanford, SMU 3 Nebraska, Georgia 2 California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,

San Jose State, BYU, Texas Tech, South Carolina,

Auburn, Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State,

George Mason, Wisconsin 1

Indoor track and field

Combined indoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) indoor team championships.

School Number of Championships Arkansas 23 LSU 13 Oregon 12 UTEP, Texas, Florida 7 Kansas, Villanova, Arizona State, Tennessee 3 Southern California, Nebraska, UCLA 2 Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State, SMU,

George Mason, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Florida State,

Georgia 1

Men's indoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most men's indoor team championships.

School Number of Championships Arkansas 20 UTEP 7 Florida, Oregon 5 Kansas, Villanova 3 Southern California, LSU 2 Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State, SMU,

George Mason, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arizona State,

Texas A&M, Texas 1

Women's indoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most women's indoor team championships.

School Number of Championships LSU 11 Oregon 7 Texas 6 Arkansas 3 Arizona State, Nebraska, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida 2 Florida State, Georgia 1

Outdoor track and field

Combined outdoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) outdoor team championships.

School Number of Championships Southern California 28 LSU 19 Arkansas 12 UCLA 11 Oregon 10 Texas A&M 8 Florida, UTEP 6 Illinois, Texas, Kansas 4 Stanford, Tennessee, Kansas, Florida State 3 SMU, Arizona State 2 California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,

Villanova, San Jose State, BYU, Arizona State, Georgia,

Texas Tech, South Carolina, Auburn 1

Men's outdoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most men's outdoor team championships.

Not counting the unofficial championships from 1925-27 nor vacated championships in 2007, 2005 or 2004.

School Number of Championships Southern California 25 Arkansas 10 UCLA 8 Oregon 7 UTEP 6 Florida, LSU 5 Illinois, Texas A&M 4 Stanford, Tennessee, Kansas 3 SMU, Florida State 2 California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,

Villanova, San Jose State, BYU, Arizona State, Georgia,

Texas Tech 1

Women's outdoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most women's outdoor team championships.

Not counting the vacated championship in 2012.

School Number of Championships LSU 14 Texas, Texas A&M 4 UCLA, Oregon, Southern California 3 Arkansas 2 Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn,

Arizona State, Kansas 1

NCAA championship streaks

Back-to-back

There has been 38* back-to-back national champions in the history of NCAA track and field. Here's a breakdown of repeat champions by season.

Sport Back-to-back occurrences Men's outdoor 16 times Men's indoor 9 times Women's indoor 9* times Women's outdoor 4 times

*Arkansas' women's indoor track team won the national championship in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Streaks

A school has won three or more championships in a row 17 times in outdoor or indoor track and field. Arkansas has the longest streak, winning 12 men's NCAA indoor championships in a row from 1984-95. In the 21st century, Oregon has the longest streak, winning five women's indoor championships from 2010-14.

See every championship streak of three or more years below.

Length of Streak School Years of Streak Type of Title 12 years Arkansas 1984-95 Men's indoor 11 years LSU 1987-97 Women's outdoor 9 years Southern California 1935-43 Men's outdoor 8 years Arkansas 1992-99 Men's outdoor 7 years Southern California 1949-55 Men's outdoor 5 years Oregon 2010-14 Women's indoor 5 years LSU 1993-97 Women's indoor 5 years UTEP 1978-82 Men's outdoor 4 years Arkansas 1997-2000 Men's indoor 3 years Oregon 2014-16 Men's indoor 3 years Florida 2010-12 Men's indoor 3 years Texas A&M 2009-11 Men's outdoor 3 years Texas A&M 2009-11 Women's outdoor 3 years LSU 2002-04 Women's indoor 3 years UTEP 1980-82 Men's indoor 3 years UTEP 1974-76 Men's outdoor 3 years UCLA 1971-73 Men's outdoor

Calendar year

Never has a school won every team championship during a single calendar year in men's and women's track and field in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. In fact, there's only been four instances of a school winning three team titles in a calendar year. See the instances below:

2022 Florida Missed indoor men's title

2015 Oregon Missed indoor women's title

2014 Oregon Missed outdoor women's title

1989 LSU Missed indoor men's title



On four occasions, a school has won both the men's and women's indoor track and field title in the same season; Oregon pulled off the feat most recently in 2016. Here's a list of the other instances:

2016 Oregon

2014 Oregon

2008 Arizona State

2004 LSU

On seven occasions, a school has won both the men's and women's outdoor track and field title in the same season; Florida pulled off the feat most recently in 2022. Here's a list of the other instances: