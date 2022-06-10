Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 Recapping Day 2 of the DI outdoor track and field championships Camryn Rogers sets collegiate record in hammer throw (again) at 2022 NCAAs Share EUGENE, OR. — There were 10 women's semifinal competitions on Thursday of the Division I outdoor track and field championships. The women's champions were determined in the following events: the 10000 meters, hammer, pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. In addition, the men's decathlon champion was crowned today. Here's what you may have missed. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Champions Here are today's champions: Hammer California's Camryn Rogers set a new collegiate record en route to winning the 2022 Division I women's hammer title. Rogers threw 77.67 meters on her fifth throw, breaking her own collegiate and championship record. Rogers' previous collegiate record was 76.46 meters; she now owns the top 11 collegiate hammer marks. Overall, Rogers has now won three consecutive women's hammer championships. Camryn Rogers sets collegiate record in hammer throw (again) at 2022 NCAAs Click or tap here for the complete hammer results. Long jump Florida's Jasmine Moore won the women's long jump. Moore led the field with her 6.72-meter jump. With the win, she completed the sweep of the 2022 indoor and outdoor long jump title. Texas A&M's Deborah Acquah and Texas' Tyra Gittens finished in second and third, respectively. Florida's Jasmine Moore wins the 2022 NCAA women's outdoor track and field long jump in sweeping fashion Click or tap here for the complete long jump results. 10000 meters Alabama's Mercy Chelangat won the women's 10000 meters title with a time of 32:37.08, winning by more than 12 seconds. Chelangat's win is the first 10,000-meter title in Alabama program history. Click or tap here for the complete 10,000 meters results. Pole Vault Louisville's Gabriela Leon won women's pole vault title with a winning mark of 4.60 meters. Leon's win gives Louisville the first outdoor track and field title in program history Women's pole vault - 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Click or tap here for the complete pole vault results. Javelin BYU's Ashton Riner won the women's javelin title with a winning throw of 58.24 meters. It's the first-ever javelin national title in BYU history and the first women's field title for the Cougars since 1992. Women's javelin - 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Click or tap here for the complete javelin results. Shot put Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla won the women's shot put title. She broke the collegiate record with her 19.64-meter mark, beating the rest of the field by over one meter With the win, Aquilla has won back-to-back outdoor shot put titles and three of the four shot put titles in the last two years. Adelaide Aquilla breaks collegiate and meet record in shot put, wins national title Click or tap here for the complete shot put results. Decathlon Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme won the decathlon with a score of 8457. His score tied a meet record, set by Oregon’s Ashton Eaton in 2010. With the win, Owens-Delerme has completed the 2022 indoor-outdoor combined event sweep; he won the indoor heptathlon during the winter. Click or tap here for the complete decathlon results. Notable results 100 meters Texas' Julien Alfred and Kentucky's Abby Steiner each ran 10.90 to lead all competitors in the 100 meter semifinals. Steiner's time is a new personal best. Catch them if you can... you can't‼️ [100M]#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/VQulDjArJh— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 10, 2022 200 meters Steiner set another personal best in the 200 meters, finishing in 22.02 seconds. Her time tied a meet record set by Florida's Kyra Jefferson in 2017. .@abbysteiner1 is MOVIN' 💨She ran 22.02Q (+.5 m/s) for a new personal best, new school record and tied the @NCAATrackField Championships meet record!#SteinerSpeed x #UKTF x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/Vvlc919gwc— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) June 10, 2022 400 meter hurdles Florida's Anna Hall set a school record in the 400 meter hurdles, finishing in 54.48 seconds, the fastest time of any competitor. Kentucky's Masai Russell and Arkansas' Britton Wilson also won their heats. Great start to the weekend for @annaahalll!She is the top qualifier in the 400mH in 54.48!That's also a new school record and the No. 14 performance all-time in the NCAA!📺 https://t.co/ptWmsigWHb pic.twitter.com/YHnrUuycZ7— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 10, 2022 Post semifinal win feels 🤗#NCAATF x @stanbecton pic.twitter.com/DfyGvakaQm— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 10, 2022 Complete semifinal results Here are the results from semifinal events today: 4x100 Relay | Top finisher: Texas 1500 Meters | Top finisher: Sintayehu Vissa, Ole Miss 3000 Steeplechase | Top finisher: Logan Jolly, Arkansas 100 Hurdles | Top finisher: Alia Armstrong, LSU 100 Meters | Top finisher: Julien Alfred, Texas 400 Meters | Top finisher: Talitha Diggs, Florida 800 Meters | Top finisher: Kristie Schoffield, Boise State 400 Hurdles | Top finisher: Anna Hall, Florida 200 Meters | Top finisher: Abby Steiner, Kentucky 4x400 Relay | Top finisher: Texas The 2022 Division I outdoor track and field championships continue tomorrow, June 10, with men's finals and the start of the heptathlon. 