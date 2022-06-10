⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

trackfield-outdoor-women-d1

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022

WATCH: Ashton Riner wins first-ever javelin title in BYU history

Women's javelin - 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships

BYU's Ashton Riner won the women's javelin title with a winning throw of 58.24 meters. Watch the throw above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

It's the first-ever javelin national title in BYU history and the first women's field title for the Cougars since 1992.

