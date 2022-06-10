Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 WATCH: Ashton Riner wins first-ever javelin title in BYU history Women's javelin - 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Share BYU's Ashton Riner won the women's javelin title with a winning throw of 58.24 meters. Watch the throw above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships It's the first-ever javelin national title in BYU history and the first women's field title for the Cougars since 1992. Click or tap here for the complete javelin results. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons WATCH: BYU's Courtney Wayment sets collegiate record, wins 3,000-meter steeplechase title BYU's Courtney Wayment won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:16.00. READ MORE Arkansas, Kentucky and BYU rise, seven teams drop out in latest women's track and field rankings Week 2 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings saw 16 teams fall, with seven teams dropping out completely. However, two teams made their debut in the rankings, landing in the top-10. Here are takeaways from the national rating index from the USTFCCCA. READ MORE See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE