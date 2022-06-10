WATCH: Camryn Rogers sets a hammer collegiate record — again — to win the 2022 women's title

Camryn Rogers sets collegiate record in hammer throw (again) at 2022 NCAAs

California's Camryn Rogers set a new collegiate record en route to winning the 2022 Division I women's hammer title. Watch the throw above.

Rogers threw 77.67 meters on her fifth throw, breaking her own collegiate and championship record. Rogers' previous collegiate record was 76.46 meters; she now owns the top 11 collegiate hammer marks.

Overall, Rogers has now won three consecutive women's hammer championships.

