Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 WATCH: Camryn Rogers sets a hammer collegiate record — again — to win the 2022 women's title Camryn Rogers sets collegiate record in hammer throw (again) at 2022 NCAAs Share California's Camryn Rogers set a new collegiate record en route to winning the 2022 Division I women's hammer title. Watch the throw above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Rogers threw 77.67 meters on her fifth throw, breaking her own collegiate and championship record. Rogers' previous collegiate record was 76.46 meters; she now owns the top 11 collegiate hammer marks. Overall, Rogers has now won three consecutive women's hammer championships. Click or tap here for the complete hammer results. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons The 50 states, ranked by the total number of men's basketball championships Here's every state, ranked by how many men's basketball national championships each school has won. READ MORE The 2021 Ryder Cup players' college careers Here's everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup players' college careers. READ MORE 9 NFL players who also excelled on the basketball court These gridiron stars also made a name for themselves on the hardwood. READ MORE