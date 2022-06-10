Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 WATCH: Florida's Jasmine Moore sweeps 2022 women's long jump titles Florida's Jasmine Moore wins the 2022 NCAA women's outdoor track and field long jump in sweeping fashion Share Florida's Jasmine Moore won the women's long jump with her 6.72-meter jump. Watch video of the jump above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships With the win, she completed the sweep of the 2022 indoor and outdoor long jump title. Texas A&M's Deborah Acquah and Texas' Tyra Gittens finished in second and third, respectively. Click or tap here for the complete long jump results. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. READ MORE WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88. READ MORE Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history. READ MORE