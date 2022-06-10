WATCH: Florida's Jasmine Moore sweeps 2022 women's long jump titles

Florida's Jasmine Moore wins the 2022 NCAA women's outdoor track and field long jump in sweeping fashion

Florida's Jasmine Moore won the women's long jump with her 6.72-meter jump.

Watch video of the jump above.

With the win, she completed the sweep of the 2022 indoor and outdoor long jump title.

Texas A&M's Deborah Acquah and Texas' Tyra Gittens finished in second and third, respectively.