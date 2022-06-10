⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022

WATCH: Louisville's Gabriela Leon wins first outdoor track and field title in school history

Women's pole vault - 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Louisville's Gabriela Leon won women's Pole Vault title with a winning mark of 4.60 meters. Watch the win above:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Leon's win gives Louisville the first outdoor track and field title in program history

Click or tap here for the complete pole vault results.

