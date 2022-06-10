Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 WATCH: Louisville's Gabriela Leon wins first outdoor track and field title in school history Women's pole vault - 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Share Louisville's Gabriela Leon won women's Pole Vault title with a winning mark of 4.60 meters. Watch the win above: COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Leon's win gives Louisville the first outdoor track and field title in program history Click or tap here for the complete pole vault results. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons The 50 states, ranked by the total number of men's basketball championships Here's every state, ranked by how many men's basketball national championships each school has won. READ MORE 4 facts to know before the 2022 women's Final Four The 2022 women's Final Four will tip off Friday, April 1, here are four facts to know before the action starts. READ MORE Bracketology: 2022 NCAA women's tournament bracket predictions, less than a week from Selection Sunday Here's what the 2022 NCAA women's bracket bracket might look like on Sunday, March 13, projected by Autumn Johnson. READ MORE