Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 WATCH: Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla breaks collegiate shot put record, wins 2022 title Adelaide Aquilla breaks collegiate and meet record in shot put, wins national title Share Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla won the women's shot put title. She broke the collegiate record with her 19.64-meter mark, beating the rest of the field by over one meter. Watch the record above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships With the win, Aquilla has won back-to-back outdoor shot put titles and three of the four shot put titles in the last two years. Click or tap here for the complete shot put results.