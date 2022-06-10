WATCH: Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla breaks collegiate shot put record, wins 2022 title

Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla won the women's shot put title. She broke the collegiate record with her 19.64-meter mark, beating the rest of the field by over one meter. Watch the record above.

With the win, Aquilla has won back-to-back outdoor shot put titles and three of the four shot put titles in the last two years.

