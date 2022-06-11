Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022 Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title Florida's Jasmine Moore wins the 2022 NCAA women's outdoor track and field long jump in sweeping fashion Share EUGENE, Ore. — Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Florida finished with 74 points, 10 points ahead of Texas. The Gators were led by Jasmine Moore and Anna Hall as they scored 20 and 18 points, respectively. In total, Florida had five first place finishes as 11 entries scored. See the breakdown below Athlete Event Place Points Jasmine Moore Long Jump 1st 10 Jasmine Moore Triple Jump 1st 10 Anna Hall Heptathlon 1st 10 Talitha Diggs 400 meters 1st 10 Anna Hall 400 meter hurdles 2nd 8 Parker Valby 5000 meters 2nd 8 Imogen Barrett 800 meters 4th 5 Claire Bryant Triple Jump 5th 4 Sterling Lester Heptathlon 5th 4 Natricia Hooper Triple Jump 6th 3 Vanessa Watson 400 meter hurdles 7th 2 On Friday, the Gators also won the men's title, making this year's squads the seventh program to sweep the outdoor team titles and the first to do so since 2015. The Gators are the fourth program to win three of four track titles during a calendar year, also the first since 2015. Rinse and Repeat! pic.twitter.com/ACf5OeMraS— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 12, 2022 Florida is now tied for the fifth-most team track championships overall. And because they won the indoor women's title earlier this year, the Gators are the 15th women's program to sweep team titles. Click or tap here for final results. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. READ MORE WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88. READ MORE Here's how to watch and follow the final day of the 2022 NCAA track and field championships Arizona State entered the final day of the 2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field championships in first place. READ MORE