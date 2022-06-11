⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022

Here's how to watch and follow the final day of the 2022 NCAA track and field championships

Florida dominates 4x400, wins team national championship

The Florida Gators won the 2022 NCAA Division I men's outdoor track and field title on Friday, but the NCAA championships are far from over. There are 14 women's finals on Saturday in Eugene, Ore., plus the last four legs of the heptathlon.

On Saturday, the 2022 NCAA Division I women's outdoor track and field champion will also be crowned. After Friday's competition, with six of the 21 events completed, Arizona State leads the field with 18 points, ahead of Florida, Nebraska and Virginia Tech, each of which has 14 points.

Below is the streaming schedule for Saturday.

Outdoor Track and Field championships by event - sATURDAY, June 11
Event
Time (ET)
Network
Streaming
Women's Hep Long Jump
1:30 p.m.
ESPN3
 Watch Here
Women's Hep Javelin 2:45 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here
Women's High Jump 5:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here
Women's Discus 5:05 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here
Women's Triple Jump 5:50 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here
Trophy Ceremony 8:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here

Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists

NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be reporting live from each event.

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday. Click any of the links below to see live results for that event.

Track Events

2:32 p.m. PT | 4x100 Relay | Final | Women
2:41 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Final | Women
2:54 p.m. PT | 3000 Steeplechase | Final | Women
3:12 p.m. PT | 100 Hurdles | Final | Women
3:22 p.m. PT | 100 Meters | Final | Women
3:32 p.m. PT | 400 Meters | Final | Women
3:44 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Final | Women
3:57 p.m. PT | 400 Hurdles | Final | Women
4:07 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Final | Women
4:13 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Heptathlon | Women
4:25 p.m. PT | 5000 Meters | Final | Women
4:51 p.m. PT | 4x400 Relay | Final | Women

Field Events

2 p.m. PT | High Jump | Final | Women
2:05 p.m. PT | Discus | Final | Women
2:50 p.m. PT | Triple Jump | Final | Women

Combined Events

10:30 a.m. PT | Long Jump | Heptathlon | Women
11:45 a.m. PT | Javelin | Heptathlon | Women
4:13 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Heptathlon | Women

Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships.

