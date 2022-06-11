WATCH: Abby Steiner powers Kentucky to 4x400 meter title

Kentucky won the 4x400 meter relay title, finishing in 3:22.55. The Wildcats didn't reach the collegiate-record mark they set earlier this year, but they still finished almost a second before the rest of the field. Watch the race above.

Abby Steiner ran an impressive 48.92-second third leg as she became the only athlete to compete and medal in 4 events during this year's championships.

