Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022 WATCH: Abby Steiner powers Kentucky to 4x400 meter title Watch Abby Steiner capture the women's 4x400 title for Kentucky Share Kentucky won the 4x400 meter relay title, finishing in 3:22.55. The Wildcats didn't reach the collegiate-record mark they set earlier this year, but they still finished almost a second before the rest of the field. Watch the race above. Abby Steiner ran an impressive 48.92-second third leg as she became the only athlete to compete and medal in 4 events during this year's championships.