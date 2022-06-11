WATCH: BYU's Courtney Wayment sets collegiate record, wins 3,000-meter steeplechase title

BYU's Courtney Wayment won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:16.00. Watch the race above.

Wayment blew past the field, setting a new collegiate and championship record in the win. It's the fifth-fastest American time ever.

