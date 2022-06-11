Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022 WATCH: Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets collegiate record, wins 200 meter title Watch Kentucky's Abby Steiner's record-setting championship run in the women's 200m Share Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the women's 200 meters title, finishing in 21.80 seconds, a new collegiate record. Watch the race above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Steiner's time is the eighth-fastest in American history and makes her the world leader this year. Steiner is now the collegiate record holder in both the indoor and outdoor championships. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons WATCH: Abby Steiner powers Kentucky to 4x400 meter title Kentucky won the 4x400 meter relay title, finishing in 3:22.55. READ MORE The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season After the NBA draft withdrawal deadline, Gonzaga has two of the top 25 returning players in the sport, according to Andy Katz. READ MORE Why 7 schools can win the 2022 DI women’s outdoor track and field championship Here's a look at the top teams in the country and why each could lift the trophy come season's end. READ MORE