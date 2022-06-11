TRENDING 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022

WATCH: Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets collegiate record, wins 200 meter title

Watch Kentucky's Abby Steiner's record-setting championship run in the women's 200m

Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the women's 200 meters title, finishing in 21.80 seconds, a new collegiate record. Watch the race above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Steiner's time is the eighth-fastest in American history and makes her the world leader this year. Steiner is now the collegiate record holder in both the indoor and outdoor championships.

Click or tap here for the complete results from the event.

