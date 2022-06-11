WATCH: Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets collegiate record, wins 200 meter title

Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the women's 200 meters title, finishing in 21.80 seconds, a new collegiate record. Watch the race above.

Steiner's time is the eighth-fastest in American history and makes her the world leader this year. Steiner is now the collegiate record holder in both the indoor and outdoor championships.

