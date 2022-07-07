Track and Field awards: Breaking down the 2022 Bowerman Award women's finalists

The 2022 women’s Bowerman finalists have been named, with three athletes making the final cut. Since 2009, The Bowerman is given each year to the most outstanding track and field athlete in the nation.

The Bowerman considers performances during the collegiate indoor and outdoor seasons, meaning the upcoming 2022 World Athletic Championships and its more recent qualifying competitions do not count towards votes. Moreover, Bowerman voting officially closes July 15, before the Worlds start.

That said, let's take a look at the finalists.

2022 Bowerman Award Finalists

*Finalists listed alphabetically

Anna Hall | Combined Events | Florida

Florida’s Anna Hall was dominant in the combined events all year. Hall began the indoor season with a pentathlon title, taking home the DI crown after a 4618-point performance, the fourth-best in NCAA history.

Then came the outdoor season.

Hall put together a heptathlon season for the ages. Hall put together three heptathlon performances that all sit in the top-seven point totals in NCAA history, highlighted by her US title performance. In early May, Hall scored 6458 points to win the 2022 US heptathlon title, the second-best collegiate performance in NCAA history.

At the Division I outdoor championships, Hall’s heptathlon success continued, winning the heptathlon title. Hall won the event by 446 points — the largest margin of victory since 2012 — after winning three events and finishing in the top four of three others.

Yet, Hall’s impact was felt in more than just the heptathlon. Hall used her versatility in other events to help Florida win championships. At SECs, Hall didn’t compete in the heptathlon and still scored 12 team points thanks to her second-place finish in the 400 meter hurdles and her fifth-place finish in the long jump. The Gators won the SEC championship.

At the DI championships, Hall competed in the 400 meter hurdles, finishing second with a personal-best time of 54.48 seconds. Hall scored 18 total points, all while opting out of the 4x400 meter relay since Florida had already clinched the title by the meet’s final event. Hall became the second woman ever to score points in the 400 meter hurdles and heptathlon at the same NCAA outdoor championships.

Championships:

NCAA DI Indoor Pentathlon Champion

NCAA DI Outdoor Heptathlon Champion

Heptathlon USA Champion

SEC Indoor Pentathlon Champion

SEC Outdoor Team Title

NCAA DI Indoor Team Title

NCAA DI Outdoor Team Title

All-time marks:

6458-point heptathlon (USATF outdoor championships) — No. 2 in NCAA history

4618-point pentathlon (DI outdoor championships) — No. 4 in NCAA history

2:03.11 heptathlon 800M (USATF championships) — No. 1 in American & NCAA history

23.13 heptathlon 200M (DI outdoor championships) — No. 1 in NCAA history

2022 Outdoor Heptathlon — owns No. 2, 5, 7 all-time NCAA marks

Camryn Rogers | Throws | California

Camryn Rogers is the best collegiate hammer thrower of all-time and has the records to back it up. The California Bear entered the year with the collegiate hammer record already under her belt, but that wasn’t enough. Rogers broke her own collegiate record three times in 2022.

Rogers set the new hammer collegiate record at the DI championships with a throw of 77.67 meters. That throw was the ninth-farthest all-time in the world. Rogers finished the year with 15 of the top 17 throws in the NCAA. She now owns the top-10 throws in NCAA women’s hammer history, with eight throws coming in 2022.

In addition to Rogers’ record-breaking hammer season, she finished third in the weight throw at the indoor championships, thanks to a school and Canadian-record throw of 24.06 meters.

Overall, Rogers is now the first Bowerman finalist, male or female, in Cal history and only the second thrower to be named a women’s finalist in Bowerman history.

Championships:

NCAA DI Outdoor Hammer Champion

All-time marks:

77.67-meter Hammer (DI outdoor championships) — No. 1 in Meet history, No. 1 in NCAA history, No. 9 in World history

2022 Outdoor Hammer — owns No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9 & 10 all-time NCAA marks

Abby Steiner | Sprints | Kentucky

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner returned from injury in 2022 and had an all-time great season filled with trophies and records.

During the indoor season, Steiner made history in the 300 meters when she broke a 40-year old collegiate record with a 35.80-second finish at the Cardinal Classic. Steiner later broke the 200-meter collegiate record on multiple occasions, peaking with a 22.09-second race to win the SEC Indoor Championship. Steiner’s 22.09-second mark also set an American record in the event.

At the DI indoor championships, Steiner won the 200-meter title in a meet-record 22.16 seconds, going back-to-back as the 200 meter indoor champion. Steiner wrapped up the indoor season with the 200 title, a runner-up finish in the 60 meters with a school-record finish and a third-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay. Overall, Steiner holds the top four all-time collegiate marks in the 200 meters, with three coming this year.

Steiner continued to break records during the outdoor season. She ran a 48.78 split —the fastest of the relay — during Kentucky’s NCAA collegiate record-setting 4x400 meter relay at the SEC Outdoor Championships. At the DI championships, Steiner claimed the 200 meter outdoor collegiate record in the final behind a 21.80 second finish. She closed the meet with a 48.92 split — the second-fastest in meet history — on the third leg of the 4x400 meter relay, helping Kentucky win the event title.

In total, Steiner finished the outdoor championships competing in four events, placing in all of them. She won the 200 meters and 4x400 meter relay titles, finished second in the 4x100 meter relay and finished third in the 100 meters.

Championships:

NCAA DI Indoor 200 M Champion

NCAA DI Outdoor 200 M Champion

NCAA DI Outdoor 4X400 M Relay Champion

SEC Indoor 200 M Champion

All-time marks:

22.09-second 200M indoor (SEC indoor championships) — No. 1 in NCAA & US history

35.80-second 300M indoor (Cardinal Classic) — No. 1 in NCAA history

21.80-second 200M outdoor (DI outdoor championships) — No. 1 in NCAA history, No. 8 in US history

3:21.93 (48.72 split) 4x400 meter relay (SEC outdoor championships) — No. 1 in NCAA history

2022 Indoor 200M — owns No. 1, 2, & 3 all-time NCAA marks

2022 Outdoor 200M — owns No. 1, 3, 8 & 9 all-time NCAA marks

Voting

Here's where voting stands for the three finalists after the fan vote and USTFCCCA membership vote:

Voting Leader Fan Vote USTFCCCA membership vote First Abby Steiner Abby Steiner Second Anna Hall Anna Hall Third Camryn Rogers Camryn Rogers

Per USTFCCCA, only five fan vote winners (41.6%) have ever won the men's Bowerman. 2022's award is still anyone's to win, with votes still to come from The Bowerman Advisory Board, media personnel, statisticians, collegiate administrators and past winners of The Bowerman.

The winner of the 2022 women's Bowerman will be announced on Thursday, December 15, at the USTFCCCA Convention at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.