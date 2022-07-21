Stan Becton | NCAA.com | July 21, 2022 36 NCAA track and field champions to follow in the World Athletic Championships Watch Abby Steiner help Kentucky capture the women's 4x400 title Share The 2022 collegiate track and field season may be over, but student-athletes aren't done competing. Many will represent their countries at the 2022 World Athletic Championships from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Thirty-six of the athletes competing at Worlds — 18 men and 18 women — took home hardware at the Division I indoor and/or outdoor championships. Here are the 2022 collegiate champions that will be participating in the 2022 World Athletic Championships. Men's Champions Athlete College Collegiate Title Country World Event Yaseen Abdalla Texas Distance medley relay Sudan 5000 meters Champion Allison Florida 4x400 meter relay (outdoor) United States 400 meters 4x400 meter relay Trey Cunningham Florida State 60 meter hurdles 110 meter hurdles United States 110 meter hurdles Joseph Fahnbulleh Florida 100 meters 200 meters (outdoor) Liberia 200 meters Mario Garcia Romo Ole Miss Mile Spain 1500 meters Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault (indoor & outdoor) Norway Pole Vault Emmanuel Ihemeje Oregon Triple Jump (indoor) Italy Triple Jump Ahmed Jaziri Eastern Kentucky 3000 meter steeplechase Tunisia 3000 meter steeplechase Chengetayi Mapaya TCU Triple Jump (outdoor) Zimbabwe Triple Jump Brandon Miller Texas A&M 800 meters (indoor) United States 800 meters Abdihamid Nur Northern Arizona 3000 meters 5000 meters (indoor) United States 5000 meters Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Heptathlon Decathlon Puerto Rico Decathlon Wayne Pinnock Tennessee Long Jump (indoor & outdoor) Jamaica Long Jump Adrian "Tripp" Piperi Texas Shot Put (outdoor) United States Shot Put Claudio Romero Virginia Discus Chile Discus Randolph Ross Jr. North Carolina A&T 400 meters (indoor & outdoor) United States 400 meters 4x400 meter relay Vernon Turner Oklahoma High Jump (indoor) United States High Jump Moad Zahafi Texas Tech 800 meters (outdoor) Morocco 800 meters Women's Champions athlete college collegiate title country world event Rhasidat Adeleke Texas 4x100 meter relay Ireland 200 meters 400 meters 4x400 meter relay Julien Alfred Texas 100 meters 4x100 meter relay Saint Lucia 100 meters Alia Armstong LSU 100 Hurdles United States 100 Hurdles Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Shot Put (outdoor) United States Shot Put Mercy Chelangat Alabama 10000 meters Uganda 10000 meters Talitha Diggs Florida 400 meters (indoor & outdoor) United States 400 meters 4x400 meter relay Lamara Distin Texas A&M High Jump (indoor & outdoor) Jamaica High Jump Anna Hall Florida Pentathlon & Heptathlon United States Heptathlon Melissa Jefferson Coastal Carolina 60 meters United States 100 meters 4x100 meter relay Gabriela Leon Louisville Pole Vault United States Pole Vault Shanquifa Maloney Arkansas 4x400 meter relay (indoor) Saint Vincent 800 meters Jasmine Moore Florida Long Jump (indoor & outdoor) Triple Jump (indoor & outdoor) United States Long Jump Triple Jump Camryn Rogers California Hammer Canada Hammer Abby Steiner Kentucky 200 meters (indoor & outdoor) 4x400 meter relay (outdoor) United States 200 meters Jorinde Van Klinken Arizona State Shot Put (indoor) Discus Netherlands Shot Put Discus Sintayehu Vissa Ole Miss 1500 meters Italy 1500 meters Courtney Wayment BYU 3000 meter steeplechase 5000 meters (indoor) United States 3000 meter steeplechase Britton Wilson Arkansas 400 meter hurdles 4x400 meter relay (indoor) United States 400 meter hurdles 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons Recapping the 2022 World Athletics Championships in track and field Here's how NCAA track and field athletes performed in the 2022 World Athletics Championships where fifteen different collegiate athletes earned medals. 