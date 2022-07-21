36 NCAA track and field champions to follow in the World Athletic Championships

The 2022 collegiate track and field season may be over, but student-athletes aren't done competing. Many will represent their countries at the 2022 World Athletic Championships from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Thirty-six of the athletes competing at Worlds — 18 men and 18 women — took home hardware at the Division I indoor and/or outdoor championships. Here are the 2022 collegiate champions that will be participating in the 2022 World Athletic Championships.

Men's Champions

Athlete College Collegiate Title Country World Event Yaseen Abdalla Texas Distance medley relay Sudan 5000 meters Champion Allison Florida 4x400 meter relay (outdoor) United States 400 meters

4x400 meter relay Trey Cunningham Florida State 60 meter hurdles

110 meter hurdles United States 110 meter hurdles Joseph Fahnbulleh Florida 100 meters

200 meters (outdoor) Liberia 200 meters Mario Garcia Romo Ole Miss Mile Spain 1500 meters Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault (indoor & outdoor) Norway Pole Vault Emmanuel Ihemeje Oregon Triple Jump (indoor) Italy Triple Jump Ahmed Jaziri Eastern Kentucky 3000 meter steeplechase Tunisia 3000 meter steeplechase Chengetayi Mapaya TCU Triple Jump (outdoor) Zimbabwe Triple Jump Brandon Miller Texas A&M 800 meters (indoor) United States 800 meters Abdihamid Nur Northern Arizona 3000 meters

5000 meters (indoor) United States 5000 meters Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Heptathlon

Decathlon Puerto Rico Decathlon Wayne Pinnock Tennessee Long Jump (indoor & outdoor) Jamaica Long Jump Adrian "Tripp" Piperi Texas Shot Put (outdoor) United States Shot Put Claudio Romero Virginia Discus Chile Discus Randolph Ross Jr. North Carolina A&T 400 meters (indoor & outdoor) United States 400 meters

4x400 meter relay Vernon Turner Oklahoma High Jump (indoor) United States High Jump Moad Zahafi Texas Tech 800 meters (outdoor) Morocco 800 meters

Women's Champions