🏈 ONE MONTH TO KICKOFF

📺 Game times and TV schedule

👀 College GameDay locations

🔮 Way-too-early predictions
trackfield-outdoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | July 21, 2022

36 NCAA track and field champions to follow in the World Athletic Championships

Watch Abby Steiner help Kentucky capture the women's 4x400 title

The 2022 collegiate track and field season may be over, but student-athletes aren't done competing. Many will represent their countries at the 2022 World Athletic Championships from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. 

Thirty-six of the athletes competing at Worlds — 18 men and 18 women — took home hardware at the Division I indoor and/or outdoor championships. Here are the 2022 collegiate champions that will be participating in the 2022 World Athletic Championships.

Men's Champions

Athlete College Collegiate Title Country World Event
Yaseen Abdalla Texas Distance medley relay Sudan 5000 meters
Champion Allison Florida 4x400 meter relay (outdoor) United States 400 meters
4x400 meter relay
Trey Cunningham Florida State 60 meter hurdles
110 meter hurdles		 United States 110 meter hurdles
Joseph Fahnbulleh Florida 100 meters
200 meters (outdoor)		 Liberia 200 meters
Mario Garcia Romo Ole Miss Mile Spain 1500 meters
Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault (indoor & outdoor) Norway Pole Vault
Emmanuel Ihemeje Oregon Triple Jump (indoor) Italy Triple Jump
Ahmed Jaziri Eastern Kentucky 3000 meter steeplechase Tunisia 3000 meter steeplechase
Chengetayi Mapaya TCU Triple Jump (outdoor) Zimbabwe Triple Jump
Brandon Miller Texas A&M 800 meters (indoor) United States 800 meters
Abdihamid Nur Northern Arizona 3000 meters
5000 meters (indoor)		 United States 5000 meters
Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Heptathlon
Decathlon		 Puerto Rico Decathlon
Wayne Pinnock Tennessee Long Jump (indoor & outdoor) Jamaica Long Jump
Adrian "Tripp" Piperi Texas Shot Put (outdoor) United States Shot Put
Claudio Romero Virginia Discus Chile Discus
Randolph Ross Jr. North Carolina A&T 400 meters (indoor & outdoor) United States

400 meters
4x400 meter relay
Vernon Turner Oklahoma High Jump (indoor) United States High Jump
Moad Zahafi Texas Tech 800 meters (outdoor) Morocco 800 meters

Women's Champions

athlete college collegiate title country world event
Rhasidat Adeleke Texas 4x100 meter relay Ireland

200 meters
400 meters
4x400 meter relay
Julien Alfred Texas 100 meters
4x100 meter relay		 Saint Lucia 100 meters
Alia Armstong LSU 100 Hurdles United States 100 Hurdles
Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Shot Put (outdoor) United States Shot Put
Mercy Chelangat Alabama 10000 meters Uganda 10000 meters
Talitha Diggs Florida 400 meters (indoor & outdoor) United States 400 meters
4x400 meter relay
Lamara Distin Texas A&M High Jump (indoor & outdoor) Jamaica High Jump
Anna Hall Florida Pentathlon & Heptathlon United States Heptathlon
Melissa Jefferson Coastal Carolina 60 meters United States

100 meters
4x100 meter relay
Gabriela Leon Louisville Pole Vault United States Pole Vault
Shanquifa Maloney Arkansas 4x400 meter relay (indoor) Saint Vincent 800 meters
Jasmine Moore Florida Long Jump (indoor & outdoor)
Triple Jump (indoor & outdoor)		 United States Long Jump
Triple Jump
Camryn Rogers California Hammer Canada Hammer
Abby Steiner Kentucky 200 meters (indoor & outdoor)
4x400 meter relay (outdoor)		 United States 200 meters
Jorinde Van Klinken Arizona State Shot Put (indoor)
Discus		 Netherlands Shot Put
Discus
Sintayehu Vissa Ole Miss 1500 meters Italy 1500 meters
Courtney Wayment BYU 3000 meter steeplechase
5000 meters (indoor)		 United States 3000 meter steeplechase
Britton Wilson Arkansas 400 meter hurdles
4x400 meter relay (indoor)		 United States 400 meter hurdles
🏃Track and Field🏃

🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap
🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report  
💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history
🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M recordMen's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump
🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown
🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga |  JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn RogersRuth Usoro | Athing MuTara Davis | Tyra Gittens
MOREWind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons

Recapping the 2022 World Athletics Championships in track and field

Here's how NCAA track and field athletes performed in the 2022 World Athletics Championships where fifteen different collegiate athletes earned medals.
READ MORE

Kentucky's Sydney McLaughlin wins NCAA title after a hail storm

We go inside the NCAA Video Vault to look at Sydney McLaughlin's championship 400-meter hurdles race during a wild day in Eugene, Oregon.
READ MORE

How USC & UCLA's move to the Big Ten impacts the college track and field landscape

How will USC and UCLA's conference switch impact the track and field landscape? Let's break it down.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners