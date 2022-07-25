Recapping the 2022 World Athletics Championships in track and field

Sixteen different collegiate athletes took home medals in the 2022 World Athletics Championships — four more than at the last World Championships in 2019.

Per USTFCCCA, there were 123 collegians from the 2022 indoor and outdoor seasons that were scheduled to participate. This article will not recap every performance by a collegian at the World Championships, but instead highlight the top performers from the 10 days of competition.

While some athletes have transferred schools during the offseason, all schools listed for athletes are from the 2021-22 academic year. That said, let's jump into the results.

Top performers

Medalists

Mykolas Alekna | California | Lithuania | M Discus

Mykolas Alekna won the silver medal in the discus after throwing 69.27 meters in round four. With the second-place finish, Alekna became the youngest athlete (19) in world championships history to win a discus medal.

Trevor Bassitt | Ashland | United States | M 400 meter hurdles

Trevor Bassitt was the lone Division II representative to medal in an individual event. Bassitt won bronze in the 400 meter hurdles after running a personal-best time of 47.39 seconds. That time is the 10th-fastest in American history and the fourth-fastest in collegiate across all dates and times.

Bassitt began his meet by running 49.17 in the heats, finishing fourth in his heat and sixth overall in the round. In the semifinals, Bassitt ran 48.17 to finish second in his heat and fourth overall in the round.

Trey Cunningham | Florida State | United States | M 110 meter hurdles

After sweeping the collegiate short hurdles in 2022, Trey Cunningham took home the silver medal in the 110 meter hurdles at world championships. Cunningham ran 13.08 seconds to give the United States a 1-2 sweep in the event for the fourth time in U.S. history. The 13.08-second finish gives Cunningham, a Bowerman finalist, his seventh sub-13.10 mark of the year.

Anna Hall | Florida | United States | Heptathlon

Anna Hall took home the bronze medal in the heptathlon after two eventful days. Hall, a Bowerman finalist, surpassed Jackie Joyner-Kersee's collegiate record with her 6,755 point total. Hall saw personal-best marks in the shot put, javelin and 200 meters. In the 200 meters, Hall ran the fastest time ever by a collegian in a heptathlon, finishing in 23.08 seconds. Below are all of Hall's marks/times by event:

100 meter hurdles: 13.20 seconds

High jump: 1.86 meters

Shot put: 13.67 meters

200 meters: 23.08 seconds

Long jump: 6.39 meters

Javelin: 45.75 meters

800 meters: 2:06.67.

Camryn Rogers | California | Canada | W Hammer

After setting another collegiate record and winning her third straight NCAA title, Camryn Rogers won the silver medal in the hammer at world championships. Rogers, a Bowerman finalist, reached 75.52 meters to secure the medal.

Finalists

Here are the 22 collegians who finished as finalists for their individual events.

Champion Allison | Florida | United States | M 400 meters

Champion Allison's 44.77-second finish in the 400 meters gave him fourth place. The medalists finished with times of 44.29 (1st), 44.48 (2nd) and 48.66 (3rd) seconds, respectively.

Allison won his semifinal heat in 44.71 seconds, the third-fastest time during the round. During the heats, he finished seventh overall, winning his heat in 45.56 seconds.

Alia Armstrong | LSU | United States | W 100 meter hurdles

Alia Armstrong finished in fourth place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 12.31 seconds. Armstrong, the 2022 DI outdoor 100 meter hurdles champion, finished behind the medalists who ran times of 12.06 (1st), 12.23 (2nd) and 12.23 (3rd) seconds, respectively.

Armstrong's fourth-place finish came after an impressive showing in the early rounds. During the heats, she finished second overall and first in her heat with a 12.48-second time. In the semifinals, Armstrong finished sixth overall and second in her heat, running 12.43 seconds.

Mercy Chelangat | Alabama | Uganda | W 10000 meters

2022 DI women's 10,000 meter champion Mercy Chelangat finished 16th overall at World Championships with a season's-best time of 31:28.26. The medalists finished with times of 30:09.94 (1st), 30:10.02 (2nd) and 30:10.07 (3rd), respectively.

Lamara Distin | Texas A&M | Jamaica | W High jump

Lamara Distin began the world championships by taking the final qualifying spot in the women's high jump, jumping 1.90 meters. Distin, the indoor and outdoor collegiate high jump champion, finished ninth overall in the finals, reaching 1.93 meters. The medalists finished with 2.02 (1st), 2.02 (2nd) and 2.00 (3rd) meter marks, respectively.

Joseph Fahnbulleh | Florida | Liberia | M 200 meters

After winning the Division I outdoor 100 and 200 meter titles, Joseph Fahnbulleh finished fourth at world championships in the 200 meters with a time of 19.84 seconds. Fahnbulleh was only .04 seconds from medaling as the top three times were 19.31, 19.77 and 19.80 seconds, respectively.

Fahnbulleh ran the sixth-fastest time overall and second-fastest time in his heat in the semifinals at 19.92 seconds. In the heats, he finished fifth overall, winning his heat at 20.12 seconds.

Mario García Romo | Ole Miss | Spain | M 1500 meters

Mario García Romo finished fourth overall in the 1,500-meter final after running a personal-best time of 3:30.20. That time is the fastest in collegiate history across all dates and times. García Romo was the second-fastest Spaniard in the event, finishing behind his third-place teammate that ran 3:29.90. The first and second place times were 3:29.23 and 3:29.47.

During the heats, García Romo finished fifth overall and second in his individual heat with a time of 3:35.43. He finished 10th overall and second in his individual heat in the semifinals with a time of 3:37.01.

Sondre Guttormsen | Princeton | Norway | M Pole Vault

After sweeping the 2022 collegiate pole-vault titles, Sondre Guttormsen finished 10th overall in the world championships final with a height of 5.70 meters. The medalists were led by a world-record height of 6.21 meters, followed by second and third place each at 5.94 meters.

Guttormsen qualified for the final after reaching 5.75 meters, the ninth-best qualifying mark.

Emmanuel Ihemeje| Oregon | Italy | M Triple jump

2022 indoor triple jump champion Emmanuel Ihemeje finished in fifth place at world championships. Ihemeje jumped a 17.17 meters in the final after jumping a season's best 17.13 meters for the third-best qualifying mark. The medalists finished with 17.95 (1st), 17.55 (2nd) and 17.31 (3rd) meter marks, respectively.

Melissa Jefferson | Coastal Carolina | United States | W 100 meters

Melissa Jefferson entered the world championships as the DI women's 60 meter indoor champion and the United States 100 meter champion. Jefferson continued her rise in track and field with her eighth-place finish in the 100-meter final, finishing in 11.03 seconds. The race saw a new championship record set with first place finishing in 10.67 seconds, while second and third place finished in 10.73 and 10.81 seconds, respectively.

Jefferson finished fifth overall and third in her heat in the semifinals, running 10.92 seconds. During the heats, Jefferson ran 11.03 seconds, finishing eighth overall and second in her heat.

Axelina Johansson | Nebraska | Sweden | W Shot put

After grabbing the last qualifying spot with a personal-best throw of 18.57 meters, Axelina Johansson finished 12th in the women's shot put final, reaching 17.60 meters. The medalists finished with 20.49 (1st), 20.39 (2nd) and 19.77 (3rd) meter marks, respectively.

Jonathan Jones | Texas | Barbados | M 400 meters

Jonathan Jones' 46.13-second finish in the 400 meters gave him eighth place. The medalists finished with times of 44.29 (1st), 44.48 (2nd) and 48.66 (3rd) seconds, respectively.

Jones finished third in his semifinal heat in 44.78 seconds, the sixth-fastest time during the round. During the heats, he finished fifth overall and second his heat in 45.46 seconds.

Gabriela Leon | Louisville | United States | W Pole vault

Gabriela Leon, the 2022 DI women's outdoor pole-vault champion, finished 12th in the event at World Championships. Leon's 12th-place vault of 4.30 meters came after finishing 12th in qualifiers with a 4.35-meter vault. Leon's teammates from the United States finished with gold and silver medals, each with marks of 4.85 meters; third place finished at 4.80 meters.

Abdihamid Nur | Northern Arizona | United States | M 5000 meters

After winning the 3000 and 5000 meter titles during the indoor season, Abdihamid Nur took on the world championships in the 5000 meters.

Nur began the event by qualifying for the final in 13:24.48, finishing 13th overall in the heats and fifth in his individual heat. He finished 11th overall in the final in 13:18.05. The medalists finished with times of 13:09.24 (1st), 13:09.98 (2nd) and 13:10.20 (3rd), respectively.

Wayne Pinnock | Tennessee | Jamaica | M Long jump

After sweeping the indoor and outdoor collegiate long-jump titles, Wayne Pinnock finished ninth at the world championships. Pinnock began his time in Eugene with a 7.97 meter jump, the 10th best in qualifiers. During the final, Pinnock jumped 7.88 meters for ninth place. The medalists finished with 8.36 (1st), 8.32 (2nd) and 8.16 (3rd) meter marks, respectively.

Adrian "Tripp" Piperi | Texas | United States | M Shot put

Tripp Piperi finished in fourth place for the world men's shot put title with a 20.93 meter throw. After finishing eighth in qualifiers (21.03 meters), the 2022 Division I champion finished as the fourth-best American, after an American sweep atop the podium. Piperi's teammates finished 1-2-3 with marks of 22.94, 22.89 and 22.29 meters, respectively.

Ackelia Smith | Texas | Jamaica | W Triple jump

Ackelia Smith advanced to the triple jump final after finishing eighth in qualifiers with a personal-best jump of 14.36 meters. She finished 12th in the final with 13.90-meter jump. The medalists finished with 15.47 (1st), 14.89 (2nd) and 14.72 (3rd) meter marks, respectively.

Abby Steiner | Kentucky | United States | W 200 meters

After a record-breaking 2022 indoor and outdoor season, Bowerman finalist and U.S. 200 meter champion Abby Steiner finished fifth overall in the 200 meters with a time of 22.26 seconds. The medalists finished with times of 21.45 (1st), 21.81 (2nd) and 22.02 (3rd) seconds, respectively.

During the heats, Steiner won her heat and finished third overall in 22.26 seconds. During the semifinals, she finished second in her heat and ninth overall, running 22.15 seconds.

Ruth Usoro | Texas Tech | Nigeria | W Long Jump

Ruth Usoro began world championships with the eighth-best qualifying long jump of 6.69 meters. In the final, Usoro finished 11th with a jump of 6.52 meters. The medalists finished with 7.12 (1st), 7.02 (2nd) and 6.89 (3rd) meter marks, respectively.

Jorinde van Klinken | Arizona State | Netherlands | W Discus

Jorinde van Klinken, the 2022 women's discus champion, began her time in the event with the second-best qualifying throw of 65.66 meters. Van Klinken finished fourth in the final with a 64.97 meter throw, just missing the podium. The medalists finished with 69.12 (1st), 68.45 (2nd) and 68.30 (3rd) meter marks, respectively.

Courtney Wayment | BYU | United States | W 3000 meter steeplechase

After winning the 5000 meter title during the indoor season and the 3000 meter steeplechase title during the outdoor season, Courtney Wayment took on the World Championships.

Wayment began competition with a 9:14.95 time, finishing seventh overall and fourth in her individual heat — the fastest time of any non-automatic qualifier for the final. In the final, Wayment finished 12th overall in 9:22.37; first place saw a championship record time of 8:53.02, followed by second and third place in 8:54.61 and 8:56.08, respectively.

Britton Wilson | Arkansas | United States | W 400 meter hurdles

DI outdoor 400 meter hurdles champion Britton Wilson finished in fifth place for the same event at world championships, running 54.02 seconds around the track. The medalists were led by a world-record time of 50.68 seconds, followed by second and third place at 52.26 and 53.13 seconds, respectively.

Wilson entered the final after finishing second in her semifinal heat with the seventh-fastest time overall of 53.72 seconds. During the heats, Wilson finished fifth overall, winning her heat in 54.54 seconds.

Joshua Zeller | Michigan | Great Britain | M 110 meter hurdles

Joshua Zeller finished fifth overall (only five athletes ran in the final due to DNS or DQs) in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 13.33 seconds, narrowly missing the third place time of 13.17 seconds.

Zeller advanced to the final after grabbing two 'Big Qs' in the heats and semifinals. During the semifinals, Zeller ran the 10th fastest time overall to finish second in his heat with his 13.31-second time. During the heats, Zeller ran the ninth fastest overall time to finish third in his heat with his 13.41-second time.

Semifinalists

Here's the results from the 17 collegians — 11 women and six men — who advanced to the semifinals in an individual event at world championships.

Qualifying marks/times needed to advance listed in parentheses

Rhasidat Adeleke | Texas | Ireland | W 400 meters

Heats - 51.59 seconds 17th overall, second in heat

Semifinals - 50.81 seconds (50.65) Ninth overall, fourth in heat



Julien Alfred | Texas | Saint Lucia | W 100 meters

Heats - 11.05 seconds 10th overall, second in heat

Semifinals - DQ from false start

Favour Ashe | Tennessee | Nigeria | M 100 meters

Heats - 10.00 seconds Eight overall, fourth in heat

Semifinals - 10.12 seconds (10.06) 11th overall, fourth in heat



Rosemary Chukwuma | Texas Tech | Nigeria | W 200 meters

Heats - 22.93 seconds 21st overall, fifth in heat

Semifinals - 22.72 seconds (22.05) 15th overall, seventh in heat



Talitha Diggs | Florida | United States | W 400 meters

Heats - 51.54 seconds 14th overall, second in heat

Semifinals - 50.84 seconds (50.65) 10th overall, third in heat



Nathaniel Ezekiel | Baylor| Nigeria | M 400 meter hurdles

Heats - 50.19 seconds 26th overall, third in heat

Semifinals - 54.18 seconds (48.40) 23rd overall, eight in heat



Jessika Gbai | Howard | Ivory Coast | W 200 meters

Heats - 22.89 seconds 20th overall, fifth in heat

Semifinals - 22.84 seconds (22.05) 18th overall, sixth in heat



Joella Lloyd | Tennessee | Antigua and Barbuda | W 200 meters

Heats - 22.99 seconds 23rd overall, fourth in heat

Semifinals - 23.38 seconds (22.05) 23rd overall, eighth in heat



Moitalel Mpoke | Texas A&M | Kenya | M 400 meter hurdles

Heats - 49.64 seconds 15th overall, first in heat

Semifinals - 49.34 seconds (48.40) 12th overall, sixth in heat



Kemba Nelson | Oregon | Jamaica | W 100 meters

Heats - 11.10 seconds 16th overall, third in heat

Semifinals - 11.25 seconds (10.96) 19th overall, sixth in heat



Grace Nwokocha | North Carolina A&T | Nigeria | W 200 meters

100 meters

Heats - 11.16 seconds 19th overall, second in heat

Semifinals - 11.16 seconds (10.96) 16th overall, fourth in heat



200 meters

Heats - 22.61 seconds 14th overall, third in heat

Semifinals - 22.49 seconds (22.05) 13th overall, fifth in heat



Edidiong Odiong | Florida State | Bahrain | W 200 meters

100 meters

Heats - 11.28 seconds 28th overall, third in heat

Semifinals - 11.56 seconds (10.96) 22nd overall, eighth in heat



200 meters

Heats - 22.98 seconds 22nd overall, sixth in heat

Semifinals - 23.31 seconds (22.05) 21st overall, seventh in heat



Favour Ofili | LSU | Nigeria | W 200 meters

Heats - 22.24 seconds Second overall, first in heat

Semifinals - 22.30 seconds (22.05) 10th overall, third in heat



Udodi Onwuzurike | Stanford | Nigeria |M 200 meters

Heats - 20.34 seconds 16th overall, third in heat

Semifinals - 20.35 seconds (20.09) 14th overall, sixth in heat



Tarsis Orogot | Alabama | Uganda | M 200 meters

Heats - 20.44 seconds 22nd overall, third in heat

Semifinals - 20.35 seconds (20.09) 13th overall, fifth in heat



Charokee Young | Texas A&M | Jamaica | W 400 meters

Heats - 51.84 seconds 19th overall, fourth in heat

Semifinals - 51.41 seconds (50.65) 16th overall, fifth in heat



Moad Zahafi | Texas Tech | Morocco | M 800 meters

Heats - 1:46.15 seconds 17th overall, first in heat

Semifinals - 1:46.35 seconds (1:45.58) 17th overall, fifth in heat



Bowerman finalists

Ayden Owens-Delerme| Arkansas | Puerto Rico | Decathlon

Ayden Owens-Delerme finished fourth overall in the decathlon with 8,532 points. He left day one of events with the lead and closed competition with a Puerto Rican national record in the decathlon. Across the two days and 10 events of competion, Owens-Delerme set personal-bests in the 1500 meters and 400 meters. In the 400 meters, Owens-Delerme ran 45.07 to break his own 400 meter decathlon record. Here are the results from all of his events:

100 meters: 10.52 seconds

Long jump: 7.64 meters

Shot put: 14.97 meters

High jump: 2.02 meters

400 meters: 45.07 seconds

110 meter hurdles: 13.88 seconds

Discus: 42.36 meters

Pole vault: 4.50 meters

Javelin: 50.98 meters

1500 meters: 4:13.02

Randolph Ross Jr. | North Carolina A&T | United States

While Randolph Ross Jr. qualified for the United States' in the 400 meters and 4x400 meter relay, he did not participate in the World Championships. Ross was dismissed from competition a day before his scheduled prelims due to a whereabouts violation from the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Collegiate Champions

Here are results from the 2022 collegiate champions that didn't make the semifinals or finals for their event.

Qualifying marks/times needed to advance listed in parentheses

Yaseen Abdalla | Texas | Sudan | 5000 meters Qualification - 14:15.59 (13:24.56) 38th overall

Adelaide Aquilla | Ohio State | United States | Shot put Qualification - 18.33 meters (18.57) 14th overall

Ahmed Jaziri | Eastern Kentucky | Tunisia | 3000 meter steeplechase Qualification - 8:28.28 (8:21.06) 26th overall

Shanquifa Maloney | Arkansas | Saint Vincent | 800 meters Qualification - 2:03.00 meters (2:01.63) 35th overall

Chengetayi Mapaya | TCU | Zimbabwe | Triple jump Qualification - 15.75 meters (16.68) 27th overall

Brandon Miller | Texas A&M | United States | 800 meters Qualification - 1:47.29 (1:45.94) 29th overall

Jasmine Moore | Florida | United States Triple jump Qualification - 14.24 meters (14.27) 13th overall Long jump Qualification - 6.60 meters (6.64) 13th overall

Claudio Romero | Virginia | Chile | Discus Qualification - 61.69 meters (64.14) 20th overall

Jorinde Van Klinken | Arizona State | Netherlands | Shot put Qualification - 18.19 meters (18.57) 16th overall

Sintayehu Vissa | Ole Miss | Italy | 1500 meters Qualification - 4:07.33 (4:06.92) 22nd overall



Relays

Mixed 4x400 meter relay

Elija Godwin and Kennedy Simon were the two collegians to medal in the mixed 4x400 meter relay. The two both ran for Team USA's relay to win the bronze. Godwin split 44.71 on the first leg and Simon split 50.9 on the anchor leg.

Here's a look at the other collegians who participated in the event.

Place Country Athlete School Split 6 (Final) Nigeria Imaobong Uko Baylor 52.17 6 (Final) Nigeria Dubem Amene Michigan 45.66 2 (Heat) Ireland Rhasidat Adeleke Texas 49.80 7 (Heat) Bahamas Bradley Dormeus Oral Roberts 47.94 7 (Heat) Bahamas Megan Moss Kentucky 52.23

Men's 4x100 meter relay

The only collegians to participate in the 4x100 meter relay (excluding Nigeria's DQ) hailed from Ghana. Here's a look at their results in the final.

Place Country Athlete School Split 5 (Final) Ghana Joseph Manu Coppin State 9.04 5 (Final Ghana Benjamin Azamati West Texas A&M 9.27

Women's 4x100 meter relay

Three collegians medaled in the women's 4x100 meter relay. Melissa Jefferson and Abby Steiner took home the gold for Team USA and Kemba Nelson took home silver for Team Jamaica.

Here's a look at the other collegians who participated in the event.

Place Country Athlete School Split 1 (Final) United States Melissa Jefferson Coastal Carolina 11.35 1 (Final) United States Abby Steiner Kentucky 9.86 2 (Final) Jamaica Kemba Nelson Oregon 11.45 4 (Final) Nigeria Favour Ofili LSU 10.31 4 (Final) Nigeria Rosemary Chukwuma Texas Tech 10.47 4 (Final) Nigeria Grace Nwokocha North Carolina A&T 9.86 16 (Heats) Ireland Adeyemi Talabi UT Arlington 10.87

Men's 4x400 meter relay

Three collegians medaled in the men's 4x400 meter relay. Elija Godwin and Champion Allison took home the gold for Team USA and Jevaughn Powell took home silver for Team Jamaica.

Here's a look at the other collegians who participated in the event.

Place Country Athlete School Split 1 (Final) United States Elija Godwin Georgia 44.28 1 (Final) United States Champion Allison Florida 44.43 2 (Final) Jamaica Jevaughn Powell UCLA 44.79 5 (Final) Trinidad & Tobago Dwight St. Hillaire Kentucky 45.89 1 (Heats) United States Trevor Bassitt Ashland 45.29

Women's 4x400 meter relay

Four collegians medaled in the women's 4x400 meter relay. Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner and Britton Wilson took home the gold for Team USA. Charokee Young took home silver for Team Jamaica. In the race, Britton Wilson became the fourth female 400 meter hurdler in US history to run on a gold-medal winning 4x400 meter relay at World Championships.

Here's a look at the other collegians who participated in the event.

Place Country Athlete School Split 1 (Final) United States Talitha Diggs Florida 50.50 1 (Final) United States Abby Steiner Kentucky 49.99 1 (Final) United States Britton Wilson Arkansas 49.39 2 (Final) Jamaica Charokee Young Texas A&M 50.13 3 (Heats) Jamaica Stacey-Ann Williams Texas 52.13 14 (Heats) South Africa Martha Morake Baylor 55.39

Breakdown

Medalists

Two collegiate women and three collegiate men finished as individual medalists. Here's a breakdown by school and country.

Collegiate individual medalists by school No. of Semifinalists School 2 California 1 Ashland, Florida, Florida State

Collegiate individual medalists by country No. of Semifinalists School 3 United States 1 Canada, Lithuania

Finalists

12 collegiate women and 10 collegiate men finished as individual semifinalists. Here's a breakdown by school and country.

Collegiate individual finalists by school No. of Semifinalists School 3 Texas 2 Florida 1 Arizona State, Arkansas, Alabama, BYU, Coastal Carolina,

Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon,

Princeton, Northern Arizona, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech

Collegiate individual finalists by country No. of Semifinalists School 9 United States 3 Jamaica 1 Barbados, Great Britain, Italy, Liberia, Nigeria,

Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Uganda

Semifinalists

11 collegiate women and six collegiate men finished as individual semifinalists. Here's a breakdown by school and country.

Collegiate individual semifinalists by school No. of Semifinalists School 3 Texas A&M 2 Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech 1 Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Howard, LSU,

North Carolina A&T, Oregon, Stanford