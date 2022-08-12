Field event athletes will have 1 minute to initiate attempts in college outdoor track and field

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved participants having one minute to initiate their attempt in men's and women's throwing events, horizontal jumping events and high jump, beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

The new rule for field event athletes to initiate their trial within one minute after their name is called would put NCAA rules in line with World Athletics rules.

Previously, athletes in those field events had 30 seconds to initiate their trial.

Other rules changes