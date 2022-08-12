Greg Johnson, NCAA | August 12, 2022 Field event athletes will have 1 minute to initiate attempts in college outdoor track and field Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh on Florida's national championship sweep Share The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved participants having one minute to initiate their attempt in men's and women's throwing events, horizontal jumping events and high jump, beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. The new rule for field event athletes to initiate their trial within one minute after their name is called would put NCAA rules in line with World Athletics rules. Previously, athletes in those field events had 30 seconds to initiate their trial. Other rules changes The panel approved officials using video review, if available, in all field events, beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, to see whether an infraction or violation occurred. Panel members approved eliminating mixed-gender competition in the horizontal jumps, throws and 10,000 meters. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🧠 WHAT TO KNOW: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons 🥇 Tokyo Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gitten NCAA Video Vault: How Clemson’s Brianna Rollins broke the 100m hurdles record TWICE in 1 meet We take a deep look at Brianna Rollins' all-time championship performance in collegiate track and field during the 2013 NCAA championships. READ MORE Recapping the 2022 World Athletics Championships in track and field Here's how NCAA track and field athletes performed in the 2022 World Athletics Championships where fifteen different collegiate athletes earned medals. READ MORE 36 NCAA track and field champions to follow in the World Athletic Championships Here are the 2022 collegiate champions that will be participating in the 2022 World Athletic Championships from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. READ MORE