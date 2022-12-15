The Bowerman award: Complete history of the track and field honor

The Bowerman is given each year to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes. Florida State's Trey Cunningham won the 2022 men's award and Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the 2022 women's award.

Here's everything you need to know about the annual honor, presented by the USTFCCCA.

What is the Bowerman award and who is it named after?

The Bowerman debuted in 2009 to honor the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes.

The athlete of the year award's namesake, Bill Bowerman, is a legend in track and field, coaching at Oregon from 1949-72. Bowerman’s Ducks won four national team titles and finished twice as runner-up. Individually, Bowerman coached 24 NCAA individual champs, 33 Olympians and 64 All-Americans. Bowerman also coached the 1972 Olympic Team.

Off the track, Bowerman was president of the USTFCCCA’s predecessor organization, the National Collegiate Track Coaches Association, and later co-founded Nike. Bowerman also was one of the primary leaders in the formation of the United States Track and Field Federation. For his contributions to the sport, Bowerman was an inaugural inductee into the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in 1995.

How does Bowerman award voting work?

A panel of national and regional media personnel, track & field statisticians, NCAA collegiate administrators, past winners and Presidents of affiliated organizations vote on the award's winner, based on players' regular-season performances. Moreover, USTFCCCA members and fans each collectively receive one vote in The Bowerman voting.

On ballots, each first choice vote is worth three points, with second and third choice votes receiving two and one points, respectively.

Voters consider athletes’ performances from the NCAA indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons. The performance window for The Bowerman is from December 1 through the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. Performances must be from the year in which the award is given to qualify. However, an athlete does not have to compete in both the indoor and outdoor seasons to be eligible for the award. Cross country performances are not considered.

When is the Bowerman award winner announced?

Below is the annual timeline for The Bowerman award.

January (first week): Initial meetings of The Bowerman Watch Committees, The Bowerman Men's and Women's Preseason Watch Lists published

February (first week): First regular-season release of Watch Lists

March (post-indoor conference championships): Second regular-season release of Watch Lists

March (post-NCAA Indoor Championships): Third regular-season release of Watch Lists

April (third full week): Fourth regular-season release of Watch Lists

May (first week): Fifth regular-season release of Watch Lists

May (post-outdoor conference championships): Sixth regular-season release of Watch Lists

June (post-NCAA DI first rounds): Seventh regular-season release of Watch Lists

June (post-NCAA DI Outdoor Championship finals): Release of award semifinalists

June: Meeting of Bowerman Advisory Board to select three male and three female finalists

June: The Bowerman Men's and Women's Finalists announced

June: The Bowerman ballots delivered to The Bowerman Voters

July: The Bowerman voting closes

December: The Bowerman winners announced

Bowerman award winners by school

16 schools have won at least one Bowerman award, whether that be a men's or women's trophy. From those 15, just five schools have won multiple Bowerman awards in their history.

Oregon leads all schools with five total Bowerman awards, followed by Texas A&M and LSU with three each. The latter two programs added to this total with the 2021 women's and men's Bowerman awards, respectively.

Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) Bowerman awards.

Number of Bowermans School 5 Oregon 3 Texas A&M, LSU 2 Florida, Florida State 1 Southern Utah, Indiana, Arkansas, Tennessee,

Southern California, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Clemson,

Texas, Georgia, Kentucky

Men’s winners by school

Here are the schools with the most men’s Bowerman awards.

Number of Bowermans School 2 Oregon, Florida, Florida State 1 Southern Utah, Indiana, Texas A&M,

Arkansas, Tennessee, Southern California, LSU

Women’s winners by school

Here are the schools with the most women’s Bowerman awards.

Number of Bowermans School 3 Oregon 2 Texas A&M, LSU 1 Colorado, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Texas, Georgia, Kentucky

Bowerman award winners by conference

Here are the conferences with the most combined (men's and women's) Bowerman awards.

Number of Bowermans Conference 12 SEC 7 Pac-12 4 ACC 1 Big 12, Big Ten, Big Sky

Men’s winners by conference

Here are the conferences with the most men’s Bowerman awards.

Number of Bowermans Conference 6 SEC 3 Pac-12 2 ACC 1 Big Ten, Big Sky

Women’s winners by conference

Here are the conferences with the most women’s Bowerman awards.

Number of Bowermans Conference 6 SEC 4 Pac-12 2 ACC 1 Big 12

Complete history of past Bowerman award recipients

2022

Florida State's Trey Cunningham and Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the 2022 men's and women's Bowerman Awards, respectively.

Cunningham took home the men's award, becoming the second Seminole to take home the hardware. Cunningham swept the short sprint hurdle titles, winning the NCAA championship in the 60 meter hurdles and 110 meter hurdles.

MORE: The top moments from Bowerman Award winner Trey Cunningham's 2022 season

Steiner won the women's award and is the first athlete in Kentucky history to win the Bowerman. Steiner swept the 200 meter NCAA titles and ran on the winning NCAA 4x400 meter relay team. Steiner set four NCAA records in 2022.

MORE: The top moments from Bowerman Award winner Abby Steiner's 2022 season

2021

LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison and Texas A&M’s Athing Mu are the 12th recipients of The Bowerman.

Harrison took home the men’s award, becoming the first LSU male to win the hardware. During the indoor season, Harrison became the first Division I athlete to win both the high jump and long jump championships. He then completed the sweep during the outdoor season, in total taking home four NCAA titles in one calendar year.

Mu took home the women’s award after record-shattering performances in the indoor and outdoor seasons. During the indoor season, Mu set new records in both the 600 meters and 800 meters. She also finished with the fifth-fastest 400-meter performance in collegiate indoor history. At the indoor championships, Mu anchored Texas A&M’s title-winning 4x400 meter relay with a 49.54 split, the fastest split ever. During the outdoor season, Mu again set the 800-meter collegiate record. She later set the 400-meter collegiate record and took home the NCAA individual outdoor title.

Other notable past honorees include eventual Olympic stars Ashton Eaton (Oregon, 2010), Courtney Okolo (Texas, 2016), Christian Coleman (Tennessee, 2017), Grant Holloway (Florida, 2019), and Sha’Carri Richardson (LSU, 2019). See the full list below.