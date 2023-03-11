Here are the DI track and field teams with most NCAA championships

Thirty-five schools have won at least one NCAA track and field championship, whether that be a men's or women's title or an indoor or outdoor title. From those 35, just 19 schools have won multiple NCAA track and field championships in their history.
Arkansas leads all schools with 37 total championships, followed by LSU with 32 and Southern California with 30. Arkansas added to its title total twice in 2023, sweeping the men's and women's indoor titles. The latter two programs added to this total with the 2021 outdoor team titles in men's and women's track and field, respectively.
Here is a complete breakdown of the schools with the most NCAA track and field team championships across men's and women's track and field in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Total Championships
Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) team championship across the indoor and outdoor seasons.
|School
|Number of Championships
|Arkansas
|37
|LSU
|32
|Southern California
|30
|Oregon
|22
|Florida, UTEP, UCLA
|13
|Texas
|11
|Texas A&M
|9
|Kansas, Tennessee
|6
|Illinois, Villanova, Arizona State, Florida State
|4
|Stanford, SMU
|3
|Nebraska, Georgia
|2
|California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,
San Jose State, BYU, Texas Tech, South Carolina,
Auburn, Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State,
George Mason, Wisconsin
|1
Indoor track and field
Combined indoor team championships by school
Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) indoor team championships.
|School
|Number of Championships
|Arkansas
|25
|LSU
|13
|Oregon
|12
|UTEP, Texas, Florida
|7
|Kansas, Villanova, Arizona State, Tennessee
|3
|Southern California, Nebraska, UCLA
|2
|Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State, SMU,
George Mason, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Florida State,
Georgia
|1
Men's indoor team championships by school
Here are the schools with the most men's indoor team championships.
|School
|Number of Championships
|Arkansas
|21
|UTEP
|7
|Florida, Oregon
|5
|Kansas, Villanova
|3
|Southern California, LSU
|2
|Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State, SMU,
George Mason, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arizona State,
Texas A&M, Texas
|1
Women's indoor team championships by school
Here are the schools with the most women's indoor team championships.
|School
|Number of Championships
|LSU
|11
|Oregon
|7
|Texas
|6
|Arkansas
|4
|Arizona State, Nebraska, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida
|2
|Florida State, Georgia
|1
Outdoor track and field
Combined outdoor team championships by school
Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) outdoor team championships.
|School
|Number of Championships
|Southern California
|28
|LSU
|19
|Arkansas
|12
|UCLA
|11
|Oregon
|10
|Texas A&M
|8
|Florida, UTEP
|6
|Illinois, Texas, Kansas
|4
|Stanford, Tennessee, Kansas, Florida State
|3
|SMU, Arizona State
|2
|California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,
Villanova, San Jose State, BYU, Arizona State, Georgia,
Texas Tech, South Carolina, Auburn
|1
Men's outdoor team championships by school
Here are the schools with the most men's outdoor team championships.
Not counting the unofficial championships from 1925-27 nor vacated championships in 2007, 2005 or 2004.
|School
|Number of Championships
|Southern California
|25
|Arkansas
|10
|UCLA
|8
|Oregon
|7
|UTEP
|6
|Florida, LSU
|5
|Illinois, Texas A&M
|4
|Stanford, Tennessee, Kansas
|3
|SMU, Florida State
|2
|California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,
Villanova, San Jose State, BYU, Arizona State, Georgia,
Texas Tech
|1
Women's outdoor team championships by school
Here are the schools with the most women's outdoor team championships.
Not counting the vacated championship in 2012.
|School
|Number of Championships
|LSU
|14
|Texas, Texas A&M
|4
|UCLA, Oregon, Southern California
|3
|Arkansas
|2
|Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn,
Arizona State, Kansas
|1
NCAA championship streaks
Back-to-back
There have been 38* back-to-back national champions in the history of NCAA track and field. Here's a breakdown of repeat champions by season.
|Sport
|Back-to-back occurrences
|Men's outdoor
|16 times
|Men's indoor
|9 times
|Women's indoor
|9* times
|Women's outdoor
|4 times
*Arkansas' women's indoor track team won the national championship in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Streaks
A school has won three or more championships in a row 17 times in outdoor or indoor track and field. Arkansas has the longest streak, winning 12 men's NCAA indoor championships in a row from 1984-95. In the 21st century, Oregon has the longest streak, winning five women's indoor championships from 2010-14.
See every championship streak of three or more years below.
|Length of Streak
|School
|Years of Streak
|Type of Title
|12 years
|Arkansas
|1984-95
|Men's indoor
|11 years
|LSU
|1987-97
|Women's outdoor
|9 years
|Southern California
|1935-43
|Men's outdoor
|8 years
|Arkansas
|1992-99
|Men's outdoor
|7 years
|Southern California
|1949-55
|Men's outdoor
|5 years
|Oregon
|2010-14
|Women's indoor
|5 years
|LSU
|1993-97
|Women's indoor
|5 years
|UTEP
|1978-82
|Men's outdoor
|4 years
|Arkansas
|1997-2000
|Men's indoor
|3 years
|Oregon
|2014-16
|Men's indoor
|3 years
|Florida
|2010-12
|Men's indoor
|3 years
|Texas A&M
|2009-11
|Men's outdoor
|3 years
|Texas A&M
|2009-11
|Women's outdoor
|3 years
|LSU
|2002-04
|Women's indoor
|3 years
|UTEP
|1980-82
|Men's indoor
|3 years
|UTEP
|1974-76
|Men's outdoor
|3 years
|UCLA
|1971-73
|Men's outdoor
Calendar year
Never has a school won every team championship during a single calendar year in men's and women's track and field in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. In fact, there's only been four instances of a school winning three team titles in a calendar year. See the instances below:
- 2022 Florida
- Missed indoor men's title
- 2015 Oregon
- Missed indoor women's title
- 2014 Oregon
- Missed outdoor women's title
- 1989 LSU
- Missed indoor men's title
On four occasions, a school has won both the men's and women's indoor track and field title in the same season; Oregon pulled off the feat most recently in 2016. Here's a list of the other instances:
- 2016 Oregon
- 2014 Oregon
- 2008 Arizona State
- 2004 LSU
On seven occasions, a school has won both the men's and women's outdoor track and field title in the same season; Florida pulled off the feat most recently in 2022. Here's a list of the other instances:
- 2022 Florida
- 2015 Oregon
- 2011 Texas A&M
- 2010 Texas A&M
- 2009 Texas A&M
- 1990 LSU
- 1989 LSU