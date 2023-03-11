Katelyn Tuohy: College track and cross country career, times, highlights, records at NC State

Katelyn Tuohy entered college as one of the most hyped recruits of the early 2020s after a record-setting high school career. All she's done since is exceed expectations.

The vitals on Katelyn Tuohy

School: NC State

Events: Cross Country/Mid-Distance/Distance

Height: 5'4

Years active: 2020-present

Here are Tuohy's career bests in college.

Event Time Year Location/Meet 5K cross country 15:50.0 2022 Joe Piane Invitational 6K cross country 19:08.9 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships 1500 indoors 4:06.49* 2023 Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge Mile indoors 4:24.26 2023 Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge 3000 indoors 8:35.20 2023 Millrose Games 5000 indoors 15:15.92 2022 Boston University Sharon Colyear Danville Season Opener 1500 outdoors 4:06.84 2022 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 5000 outdoors 15:14.61 2022 Virginia Challenge

All times as of Mar. 12, 2023. For the latest updates, see TFRRS.

*Time en route to a longer distance

What kind of prospect was Tuohy in high school?

Katelyn Tuohy, a Stony Point, New York native, was an elite high school distance runner and a top college recruit at North Rockland High School.

In cross country, she was a three-time champion at Nike Cross Country Nationals and a three-time Gatorade Athlete of the Year. Tuohy is the only athlete in any sport to ever win the award three times. Tuohy also set the high school 5K cross country record at 16:06.87.

On the track, Tuohy set four national high-school records in the outdoor mile, indoor 3000 meters, outdoor 3200 meters and indoor 5000 meters. Her indoor 5000-meter record is also a US Junior record.

How did Tuohy perform at NCAA Championships?

Below, you'll find the podium finishes from Katelyn Tuohy at NCAA championship meets:

1st in 3000 meters at 2023 Indoor

1st in 5000 meters at 2023 Indoor

1st in 2022 Cross Country

1st in team at 2022 Cross Country

1st in 5000 meters at 2022 Outdoor

2nd in 3000 meters at 2022 Indoor

2nd in 5000 meters at 2022 Indoor

7th in DMR at 2021 Indoor

8th in DMR at 2023 Indoor

1st in team at 2021 Cross Country

15th in 2021 Cross Country

24th in 2020-21 Cross Country

Records set by Tuohy

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Tuohy in college:

NCAA record indoor Mile (4:24.26)

NCAA record indoor 1500* (4:06.49)

NCAA record indoor 3000 meters (8:35.20)

American 3000 meter U20 indoor record (8:54.17)

NC State 3000 meter indoor record (8:54.17)

NC State 5000 meter indoor record (15:15.92)

NC State DMR record (11:06.14)

2nd-fastest 4x1500 meter relay in NCAA history (16:55.19)

7th-fastest 1500m time in NCAA history (4:06.84)

8th-fastest 5000 meter time in NCAA history (15:14.61)

*Time en route to a longer distance

OMG🤯 @Wolfpack_TFXC’s Katelyn Tuohy ran 4:24.26 in the mile to break the @NCAATrackField record at the Dr. Sander Invitational 🔥



The record was last set in 2009



pic.twitter.com/lBt5scc3jy — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) January 28, 2023

Which awards did Tuohy win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Tuohy won in college through the 2022 outdoor season: