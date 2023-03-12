2023 outdoor track and field season: Start dates, schedules, key meets

It's never too early to prepare for the outdoor track and field season. After Florida swept last year's outdoor men's and women's championships in thrilling fashion, the 2023 season looks to pick up where it left off with fast-paced action.
The 2023 outdoor track and field season begins the weekend of Saturday, March 18. The outdoor season kicks off right after the conclusion of the DI indoor track and field championships, which are March 10-11*.
Here are some of the meets currently scheduled for the opening weekend:
- Black and Gold Invitational: March 17-18 | UCF Soccer and Track Complex | Host: UCF
- Bulls Invitational: March 17-18 | USF Track & Field Stadium | Host: South Florida
- Cardinal Classic: March 18 | Cobb Track and Angell Field | Host: Stanford
- Hurricane Invitational: March 17-18 | Cobb Stadium | Host: Miami
- Oregon Preview: March 17-18 | Hayward Field | Host: Oregon
- Tiger Track Classic: March 17-18 | Hutsell-Rosen Track | Host: Auburn
- Yellow Jacket Invitational: March 17-18 | George C. Griffin Track | Host: Georgia Tech
Here are some other noteworthy meets as the season progresses:
- FSU Relays: March 23-24 | Mike Long Track | Host: Florida State
- Raleigh Relays: March 24-25 | Paul Derr Track & Field Facility | Host: NC State
- Battle on the Bayou: March 25 | Bernie Moore Track Stadium | Host: LSU
- 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays: March 29 - April 1 | Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field | Host: Texas
- Pepsi Florida Relays: Mar 31-April 1 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida
- Stanford Invitational: Mar 31-April 1 |Cobb Track & Angell Field | Stanford
- Trojan Invitational: April 7-8 |Allyson Felix Field at Loker Track Stadium | Host: Southern California
- Tennessee Relays: April 7-8 |Tom Black Track At LaPorte Stadium | Host: Tennessee
- Mt. Sac Relays: April 12-15 | Hilmer Lodge Stadium | Host: Mt. San Antonio College
- Tom Jones Memorial: April 14-15 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida
- Virginia Challenge: April 21-23 | Lannigan Field | Host: Virginia
- Payton Jordan Invitational: April 21-22 | Cobb Track & Angell Field | Host: Stanford
- Michael Johnson Invitational: April 21-22 | Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium | Host: Baylor
- Penn Relays: April 27-29 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn
- LSU Invitational: April 29 | Bernie Moore Track Stadium | Host: LSU
- Conference Championships: May 12-14
*Per NCAA qualifying criteria, results from outdoor meets as early as March 1 can be taken into consideration for championship qualifiers.
2023 DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship schedule
Here are the DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship dates and schedule for this season. The preliminary meets are also included:
- East preliminary: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - Saturday, May 27
- West preliminary: Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27
- NCAA championships: Wednesday, June 7- Saturday, June 10
The championship meet is at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. You can purchase tickets to the 2023 championships here.
Past results
2022
In 2022, Florida's men's and women's teams swept the DI outdoor track and field titles.
2021
In 2021, LSU won the outdoor men's track and field title and Southern California took home the trophy on the women's side.
Future NCAA championship locations and dates
In 2024, Oregon is set to host the DI outdoor track and field championships. Click or tap here for future dates and sites for DI outdoor track and field championships through 2026.