Here are the differences between the indoor and outdoor track seasons

There's no time to rest after the Division I indoor track and field championships, with the outdoor season beginning almost immediately after. While the sport of track and field largely remains the same across seasons, there are a few differences between indoor and outdoor track.

Here are some of the differences between the indoor and outdoor track seasons.

It's outside

Simple enough, the biggest difference between the indoor and outdoor track seasons is the environment in which the sport takes place. The outdoor track season is outside — literally — while the indoor season is not.

Whether it's in the scorching heat of Texas or the rainy days of Washington, the outdoor track season introduces a new factor into the sport, weather.

Scoring is impacted by the wind

The elements do more than just impact the atmosphere athletes participate in during the outdoor track season; it impacts scoring as well.

The wind, via wind assistance, can help or hinder an athlete's performance in outdoor track and field. The wind can even prevent record-breaking performances from counting.

The track is bigger

During the indoor season, athletes race on a 200-meter track. During the outdoor season, athletes race on a 400-meter track. The bigger track means new events. More on that below.

The events are different

Here's a list of the championship events at the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Men's events

4x100 meter relay

1,500 meters

3,000-meter Steeplechase

110-meter hurdles

100 meters

400 meters

800 meters

400-meter hurdles

200 meters

10,000 meters

4x400 meter relay

5,000 meters

Hammer

Pole vault

Javelin

Long jump

Shot put

High jump

Discus

Triple jump

Decathlon 400 meters 100 meters Long jump Shot put High Jump 110-meter hurdles Discus Pole vault Javelin 1500 meters



Women's events

4x100 meter relay

1,500 meters

3,000-meter Steeplechase

100-meter hurdles

100 meters

400 meters

800 meters

400-meter hurdles

200 meters

10,000 meters

4x400 meter relay

5,000 meters

Hammer

Pole vault

Javelin

Long jump

Shot put

High jump

Discus

Triple jump

Heptathlon 200 meters 100 Hurdles High jump Shot put Long jump Javelin 800 meters



A glance at the event lists for men and women shows a few additions and subtractions from the indoor season. They are listed below.

Outdoor events that are not in the indoor season

Men's events

4x100 meter relay

1,500 meters

3,000-meter Steeplechase

110-meter hurdles

100 meters

400-meter hurdles

10,000 meters

Hammer

Javelin

Discus

Decathlon

Women's events

4x100 meter relay

1,500 meters

3,000-meter Steeplechase

110-meter hurdles

100 meters

400-meter hurdles

10,000 meters

Hammer

Javelin

Discus

Heptathlon



Indoor events that are not in the outdoor season

Men's events

Heptathlon

Weight Throw

Distance Medley Relay

Mile

60 meters

60-meter hurdles

3,000 meters

Women's events

Pentathlon

Weight Throw

Distance Medley Relay

Mile

60 meters

60-meter hurdles

3,000 meters

The sprints get longer and there are more field events during the outdoor season. In the combined events, the men add three events while the women add two.

The 400 meters is also one lap around the track during the outdoor season rather than the two laps during the indoor season. You'll often see faster times in the outdoor season for events that overlap with the indoor season.

There are preliminary meets before the NCAA championships

Another difference between the indoor and outdoor track seasons is the preliminary meets before the outdoor championships.

The NCAA outdoor preliminary meets are held in the east and west regions, giving athletes one last chance to qualify for the Division I Championships. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete for the titles in their events.

During the indoor season, there aren't any preliminaries. Qualifiers for the indoor championships are selected based on times during the regular-season and conference championships.