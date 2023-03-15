2023 outdoor track and field season: Start dates, schedules, key meets

It's never too early to prepare for the outdoor track and field season. After Florida swept last year's outdoor men's and women's championships in thrilling fashion, the 2023 season looks to pick up where it left off with fast-paced action.

The 2023 outdoor track and field season begins the weekend of Saturday, March 18. The outdoor season kicks off right after the conclusion of the DI indoor track and field championships, which are March 10-11*.

🤔: Here are the differences between the indoor and outdoor track seasons

Here are some of the meets currently scheduled for the opening weekend:

Black and Gold Invitational: March 17-18 | UCF Soccer and Track Complex | Host: UCF

Bulls Invitational: March 17-18 | USF Track & Field Stadium | Host: South Florida

Cardinal Classic: March 18 | Cobb Track and Angell Field | Host: Stanford

Hurricane Invitational: March 17-18 | Cobb Stadium | Host: Miami

Oregon Preview: March 17-18 | Hayward Field | Host: Oregon

Tiger Track Classic: March 17-18 | Hutsell-Rosen Track | Host: Auburn

Yellow Jacket Invitational: March 17-18 | George C. Griffin Track | Host: Georgia Tech

VENUE HISTORY: These historic moments all happened at Hayward Field

Here are some other noteworthy meets as the season progresses:

FSU Relays: March 23-24 | Mike Long Track | Host: Florida State

Raleigh Relays: March 24-25 | Paul Derr Track & Field Facility | Host: NC State

Battle on the Bayou: March 25 | Bernie Moore Track Stadium | Host: LSU

95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays: March 29 - April 1 | Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field | Host: Texas

Pepsi Florida Relays: Mar 31-April 1 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida

Stanford Invitational: Mar 31-April 1 |Cobb Track & Angell Field | Stanford

Trojan Invitational: April 7-8 |Allyson Felix Field at Loker Track Stadium | Host: Southern California

Tennessee Relays: April 7-8 |Tom Black Track At LaPorte Stadium | Host: Tennessee

Mt. Sac Relays: April 12-15 | Hilmer Lodge Stadium | Host: Mt. San Antonio College

Tom Jones Memorial: April 14-15 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida

Virginia Challenge: April 21-23 | Lannigan Field | Host: Virginia

Payton Jordan Invitational: April 21-22 | Cobb Track & Angell Field | Host: Stanford

Michael Johnson Invitational: April 21-22 | Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium | Host: Baylor

Penn Relays: April 27-29 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn

LSU Invitational: April 29 | Bernie Moore Track Stadium | Host: LSU

April 29 | Bernie Moore Track Stadium | Host: LSU Conference Championships: May 12-14

*Per NCAA qualifying criteria, results from outdoor meets as early as March 1 can be taken into consideration for championship qualifiers.

MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work

2023 DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship schedule

Here are the DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championship dates and schedule for this season. The preliminary meets are also included:

East preliminary : Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - Saturday, May 27 Schedule of Events

: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - Saturday, May 27 West preliminary : Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27 Schedule of Events

: Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27 NCAA championships : Wednesday, June 7- Saturday, June 10 Schedule of Events (as of 3/15)

: Wednesday, June 7- Saturday, June 10

The championship meet is at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. You can purchase tickets to the 2023 championships here.

Past results

2022

In 2022, Florida's men's and women's teams swept the DI outdoor track and field titles.

🏆: Here's how Florida won the 2022 men's and women's track and field title

2021

In 2021, LSU won the outdoor men's track and field title and Southern California took home the trophy on the women's side.

🏆: Here's how LSU and Southern California won the 2021 men's and women's track and field title, respectively

Future NCAA championship locations and dates

In 2024, Oregon is set to host the DI outdoor track and field championships. Click or tap here for future dates and sites for DI outdoor track and field championships through 2026.