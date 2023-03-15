5 must-watch outdoor track and field meets to pay attention to in 2023

The Division I outdoor track and field season is here and it brings plenty of excitement. Here are some of the must-watch meets during the 2023 season.

95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays: March 29 - April 1 | Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field | Host: Texas

While there are meets before Texas Relays this year, Texas Relays' timing on the schedule is perfect for athletes that competed at NCAA indoor championships to make their outdoor debuts. Where better for top athletes to kick off their season than at the same place the 2023 outdoor season ends, at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Texas Relays could be a way-too-early early championship preview.

Mt. Sac Relays: April 12-15 | Hilmer Lodge Stadium | Host: Mt. San Antonio College

The Mt. Sac Relays have plenty of history. 60-plus years of history. In 2022, the Mt. Sac Relays saw some of the fastest times in the country, including a sub-10 second 100 meters. 2023 should see another exciting meet.

🗓: Here's when the 2023 outdoor track and field season starts

Tom Jones Memorial: April 14-15 | James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track | Host: Florida

I could've gone with Florida Relays as the Florida meet to watch, but given its similar dates as Texas Relays, I'll go with the Tom Jones Memorial meet two weeks later. The Gators have long been one of the top programs in the sport, and it shows when they host meets. Throw in the warm Florida air in mid-April, and you should have a lot of season's-best times and marks this week.

WHAT TO KNOW: 8 storylines to know ahead of 2023 DI men's, women's outdoor track and field season

Payton Jordan Invitational: April 21-22 | Cobb Track & Angell Field | Host: Stanford

Head back to the West Coast to check out the Payton Jordan Invitational hosted by Stanford. It's one of four meets hosted by the Cardinal this year, but this late April meet should see athletes in top form in the California weather.

WATCH LIST: The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Penn Relays: April 27-29 | Franklin Field | Host: Penn

Penn Relays is one of the most historic meets in all of NCAA track and field. With over a century of history, Penn Relays has hosted everyone from Olympians to high schoolers. The 2023 Penn Relay will allow NCAA athletes the opportunity to add their names to the latest chapter of history at Franklin Field.