The top five Bowerman candidates entering the outdoor track and field season

Spring is here, but who are the front-runners for the Bowerman, NCAA track and field's premier award? Let's take a look at the athletes after the indoor season with the top Bowerman cases entering the outdoor season.

Women's Bowerman

1. Julien Alfred | Texas — Alfred won the 60m and 200m titles, setting collegiate records in the process. Her consistency atop the 60-meter record book during the regular season gives her a slight nod for the top spot.

2. Jasmine Moore | Florida — Moore added two more horizontal jump NCAA titles in the triple jump and long jump to her collection during indoor. She also set collegiate records in both events at championships, and her championship performances give her No. 2 in these rankings.

3. Katelyn Tuohy | NC State — Tuohy set three collegiate records, won two NCAA titles and dominated distance events all winter. Tuohy's cross country efforts aren't considered for this award, but she doesn't need them to have a case for the Bowerman.

WHAT TO KNOW: 8 storylines to know ahead of 2023 DI men's, women's outdoor track and field season

4. Britton Wilson | Arkansas — A record-setting title-winning 400-meter race would have Wilson in the Bowerman conversation alone, but when adding a clutch 4x4 split to secure the DI women's indoor team title, her case gets even stronger. However, she sits as a close fourth after missing time in the middle of the indoor regular season.

5. Lamara Distin | Texas A&M — Distin is a step — a leap in this case — above every other collegiate high jump. She won another NCAA title this winter, and her dominance in the event should continue to garner her Bowerman considerations.

👀: 5 must-watch outdoor track and field meets to pay attention to in 2023

Risers

Jorinde Van Klinken

Ackera Nugent

Van Klinken is a throwers to watch as the discus returns during the outdoor season. Nugent has momentum entering the outdoor season after breaking the 60 hurdles collegiate record, which should get her on the Bowerman radar.

🏆: Here are the DI track and field teams with most NCAA championships

Men's Bowerman

1. Kyle Garland | Georgia — Garland should be the Bowerman favorite after almost setting a world record in the heptathlon to win the indoor title. He did break Ashton Eaton's collegiate record, which Eaton set during his Bowerman winning season.

2. Sondre Guttormsen | Princeton — Guttormsen continues to reach new record-setting heights in the pole vault and is the most dominant male at his event in NCAA track and field.

RELATED: Every collegiate indoor track and field record broken this season

3. Fouad Messaoudi | Oklahoma State — A great kick in the 3000 meters and a leg in the winning DMR has Messaoudi in contention for the Bowerman. He leads a loaded distance field entering the outdoor season.

4. Jaydon Hibbert | Arkansas — Hibbert is only a freshman but he's already been spectacular in the triple jump, setting the collegiate record and winning an indoor title. He's been the best at the event this year.

5. Terrence Jones | Texas Tech — Jones' first race of the year was the Big 12 championship meet, where he ran one of the fastest 60m times in NCAA history and won the title. Jones later won the 60m NCAA title indoors. A late start from the season keeps him from rising higher on this list, but if the season started the last week in February, he'd challenge for the top spot.

WATCH LIST: The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Risers

Sean Burrell

Dylan Jacobs

Matthew Boling

Jordan Geist

Like Van Klinken for the women's, Burrell should benefit from the return of the 400 hurdles in the outdoor season. Meanwhile, Jacobs, Boling and Geist all won indoor titles in the 5000 meters, 200 meters and shot put, respectively. An outdoor title could assure any a spot on the Bowerman stage.