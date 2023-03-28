Texas Relays: Event schedule, how to watch, results for track and field meet

The 2023 outdoor track and field season enters full swing to end March with one of the sport's premier meets: Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. A meet with plenty of history, 2023 will mark the 95th running of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. The meet will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium, the host of the 2023 DI outdoor championships. Here’s a guide to the meet this weekend, including the schedule, teams, how to watch and results:

How to watch

Schedule of events

Here are the daily collegiate start times for the 2023 Texas Relays:

Wednesday, Mar 29: Competition starts at 10:30 a.m. ET

Competition starts at 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday, March 30: Competition starts at 10 a.m. ET

Competition starts at 10 a.m. ET Friday, March 31: Competition starts at 9:35 a.m. ET

Competition starts at 9:35 a.m. ET Saturday, April 1: Competition starts at 10 a.m. ET

Any changes and inclement weather updates can be found on the Texas track and field twitter page @TexasTFXC.

Here are the start times for some of the most anticipated events:

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.| Heptathlon

11 a.m.| Decathlon

Thursday

10 a.m.| Decathlon

10:30 a.m.| Heptathlon

11a.m. | Women's hammer

2 p.m. | Men's hammer

2:30 p.m. | Pole vault

7 p.m. | Men's 800 meters

7:05 p.m. | Women's 800 meters

9:25 p.m. | Men's 10K

10:05 p.m. | Women's 10K

Friday

9:35 a.m. | 4x100 meter relay (Prelims and Timed Finals)

9:35 a.m. | Men's 100 meter hurdles (Prelims and Timed Finals)

9:35 a.m. | Women's 110 meter hurdles (Prelims and Timed Finals)

9:35 a.m. | Men's 100 meters (Prelims and Timed Finals)

9:35 a.m. | Women's 100 meters (Prelims and Timed Finals)

12:30 p.m. | Men's and Women's triple jump (Section B)

3 p.m. | Men's and Women's triple jump (Section A)

Saturday

10 a.m. | Women's discus (Section B)

11 a.m. | Women's high jump (Section A)

1:30 p.m. | Men's Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 meter relay

3:35 p.m. | Men's Jerry Thompson mile

4 p.m. | Men's and Women's shot put (Section A)

4:05 p.m. | Men's Cleburne Price Jr. 4 x 400 meter relay

4:05 p.m. | Women's Sanya Richards-Ross. 4 x 400 meter relay

Click or tap here for the complete schedule of events.

Participating teams and athletes in Texas Relays

Athletes from schools around the country, including 15 men's and 13 women's top-25 teams, will be participating at the 2023 Texas Relays. See some of the participating teams and athletes below:

📊 MORE: Men's season opening rankings | Women's season opening rankings

Results from Texas Relays

Click or tap any of the links below for live and final results